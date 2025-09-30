We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Ultra Light Series
GSCD Ultra Light Series
LG GSCD069-GN Ultra Light Series
* Require purchase of 90° corner installable model.
Compatibility with
LG Software Solutions
LG GSCD069-GN Software Solutions
* The availability of the 'LG ConnectedCare' service differs by region, and it needs to be purchased separately. So please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.
* The items that can be monitored by LG ConnectedCare : Main Board (Temp., Signal Status, FPGA Ver, Ethernet Connection Status), Receiving Card (Temp., LED Power)
All Spec
STANDARD
Certification
CE, FCC, ETL, EMC Class A
90 DEGREE CORNER CUT
90 degree corner cut
Yes
CONTROLLER
Controller
CVCA
ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS
Frame Rate (Hz)
50 / 60
Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Avg.)
751
Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Max.)
2,252
Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/㎡, Max.)
2,252
Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Avg.)
220
Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Max.)
660
Power Consumption (W/㎡, Max.)
660
Power Supply (V)
100 to 240
Refresh Rate (Hz)
3,840
ENVIRONMENT
Environment
RoHS
OPERATION SPECIFICATIONS
LED Lifetime (Half brightness)
50,000
IP rating Front
IP65
IP rating Rear
IP65
Operating Humidity
10 ~ 99% RH
Operating Temperature(℃)
-30℃ to +50℃
OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS
Brightness Uniformity(%)
0.97
Color Temperature (K)
3,200 ~ 9,000
Color Uniformity
±0.003Cx,Cy
Contrast Ratio
12,000 : 1
Max. Brightness (After Calibration)
5,000 cd/m²
Processing Depth (bit)
14
Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)
160
Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)
122
PHYSICAL PARAMETERS
Cabinet Dimensions (W x H x D, mm)
1,000 x 1,000 x 87.4
Cabinet material
Extrusion Aluminium
Cabinet Resolution (WxH)
144 x 144
Cabinet Surface Area (㎡)
1
Flatness of Cabinet (mm)
±0.5
Module Dimensions(WxH,mm)
500 x 250
Module Resolution (WxH)
72 x 36
No. of Modules per Cabinet (WxH)
2 x 4
Physical Pixel Density (pixels/㎡)
20,736
Pixel Configuration
Single SMD
Pixel Pitch (mm)
6.94
Service access
Front or Rear (One Option Only)
Weight per Cabinet (kg/unit)
18.5
Weight per Module (kg)
1.3
Weight per Square Meter (kg/㎡)
18.5
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact us
Live chat
Chat with LG Product Experts for shopping assistance, discounts and offers in real time
Chat with LG Service Support using the most popular messenger
Email us
Send an Email to LG Service Support
Call Us
FOR CONSUMERS:
For any customer assistance, our support team is available 24/7, except on national holidays. Call 08069379999 anytime.