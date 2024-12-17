We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Outdoor Signage with Long-Range Visibility
The LED screen is prominently displayed across two sides of the building's exterior. Even though it is installed wrapping around the corner, the content appears seamless without interruption. Despite the bright sunlight and the high-mounted position, its visibility and clarity remain excellent.
*All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.
Long-Range Visibility
Ideal for long-distance visibility, our GSPA6.6/10.0 models are perfect for large billboards and mid-to-high building facades. Capture attention from a distance with crisp, clear text and vibrant visuals.
Enhanced Energy Efficiency
Compared to LG’s traditional model, power consumption has decreased by more than 21%*, based on the same brightness. This means that operating costs are significantly reduced.
* Power consumption improvement is compared to the LG GSEG100-GS model.;
Flexible Installation
The GSPA series offers two sizes of cabinets, allowing for a screen size configuration that perfectly meets customer demands. Both side-cut cabinets can also be used as described. The GSPA series integrates seamlessly into the space and delivers smooth content to customers.
High Brightness for Outdoor
Optionally, users can choose among several models, such as P10 / 10,000 nit, P10 / 8,000 nit, P6.6 / 8,000 nit, and P6.6 / 6,000 nit. It can also be optimized for screen time, region, regulations, and power consumption, depending on different environmental conditions. The P10 operates at temperatures up to 60°C and can be reliably installed at altitudes of up to 5,000 meters.
* Brightness options are set before shipment from the factory, and cannot be changed after installation.
Compatibility with LG Software Solutions
When connected with LG's CVGA system controller, the GSPA series is compatible with LG software solutions including SuperSign CMS, LED Assistant, and ConnectedCare, which help customers operate their own business properly.
The LG employee is remotely monitoring the GSPA series installed in a different place by using a cloud-based LG monitoring solution. System controller with webOS enables the GSPA series to be compatible with LG software solutions.
*The availability of the 'LG ConnectedCare' service differs by region, and it needs to be purchased separately. So please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.
*The items that can be monitored by LG ConnectedCare : Main Board (Temp., Signal Status, FPGA Ver, Ethernet Connection Status), Receiving Card (Temp., LED Power)
*Actual GUI may vary in different webOS versions.
*LG Software solutions needs to be purchased separately.
