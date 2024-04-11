About Cookies on This Site

Transparent OLED Signage

55EW5G-V

See the unseen,
LG Transparent OLED

LG Transparent OLED Signage offers new ways to communicate visually and opens up a whole new level of creativity that even conventional digital signage cannot offer.

*All images are for illustrative purposes only.

A New Level of See-through View

LG Transparent OLED Signage illuminates spaces that once were hidden away behind the display, completely harmonizing with its surroundings.
Boasting vivid and clear colors with high transparency, this display provides visual enhancements to objects placed behind it, giving viewers an impressive "wow" factor.

High Transparency

LG’s OLED technology makes the Transparent OLED Signage have slimmer structure without backlight unit nor a liquid crystal layer, achieving high transparency of 38% much higher than conventional LCD transparent displays (10%*). While clearly showing objects behind the screen, it overlays the relevant information right before them.

*Based on LG’s WFB series.

Accurate and Vivid Colors

Featuring self-lighting pixels, the display maintains vivid colors and high contrast ratio even when the display becomes transparent. It brings content to life from wide viewing angles, and the content blends into its surroundings seamlessly and naturally.

 

Protective Tempered Glass

Touching a display directly can cause damage or scratches. The tempered front glass protects product from such external impacts and its anti-shatter glass is designed to minimize customers’ injuries.

*Optically Clear Adhesive.

Expandable Design

LG Transparent OLED Signage is designed as a semi-assembled display, meaning you can install it in various ways to fit into existing structures and spaces. With a variety of forms of installation*, it can complement any venue in which it is installed.

*Installation accessories are not supplied by LG.

Print

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    139.7cm (55)

  • Panel Technology

    OLED

  • Native Resolution

    1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

  • Brightness

    150/400nit (APL 100%/25%, Without Glass)

  • Contrast Ratio

    150,000 : 1

  • Color Gamut

    BT709 120 %

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178 x 178

  • Color Depth

    10bit(R), 1.07Bilion colors

  • Response Time

    1 ms (G to G)

  • Surface Treatment (Haze)

    Hard coating (2H)

  • Operation Hours (Hours / Day)

    18 / 7 (Moving Content Only)

  • Portrait / Landscape

    Yes / Yes

  • Transparency

    38% (SET)

CONNECTIVITY

  • Input

    HDMI (1, HDCP1.4), DP (1, HDCP1.3), RS232C IN, RJ45(LAN), IR IN (1, External IR Receiver), USB2.0 Type A(2)

  • Output

    DP Out, Audio Out, RS232C OUT (1, w/ IR out), RJ45(LAN)

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Color

    Transparent

  • Bezel Width

    T/R/L/B : 7.9/7.9/7.9/121.7mm

  • Weight (Head)

    11.6Kg (Head), 3.4Kg (Signage Box)

  • Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)

    1225.5 x 810.1 x 4.9mm (Head)
    782.8 x 238.4 x 34.7mm (Signage Box)

  • Protection Glass

    Depth 3.0 mm , Tempered / Chemical Strengthening, Anti-Reflective, Shatter-Proof

FEATURE

  • HW

    Internal Memory (16GB), Temperature Sensor

  • SW

    webOS ver. (webOS4.0), Local Contents Scheduling, Group Manager, USB Plug & Play, Fail over, RS-232C Sync, Local Network Sync, Video Tag (4), Gapless Playback, Tile Mode Setting, Setting Data Cloning, SNMP, ISM Method, Auto Set ID, Status Mailing, Control Manager, Crestron Inside, PM mode, Wake on LAN, HDMI-CEC, SI Server Setting, Pro:Idiom

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

POWER

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-in Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ. / Max.

    250 W / 280 W

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    853.03 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 955.39 BTU/Hr(Max)

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.