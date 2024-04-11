About Cookies on This Site

55EJ5K-B

OLED Signage 55EJ5K Front view with infill image

Artistic Space beyond Display, LG Wallpaper OLED Signage

This sophisticated wallpaper OLED signage achieves the best possible picture quality, concealing its presence by blending in with the wall. Minimal space is required for installation, which simplifies the construction process. The luxurious atmosphere generated with this signage will provide customers with an extraordinary experience, making them feel like VIPs.

A display promoting a new product is installed in the store's window.

LG OLED Signage shows better contrast between black and white than ordinary LCD.
UNRIVALED PICTURE QUALITY

Absolute Black

Equipped with over 8 million self-lighting pixels operating individually, LG OLED Signage reproduces absolute blacks with no light bleed and offers infinite contrast.
LG OLED Signage has a variety of colors rather than LCD to express the object more vividly.
UNRIVALED PICTURE QUALITY

Rich Color

LG OLED Signage provides richness in all colors, bringing colors to life with great accuracy and vividness.
LG's OLED display is very slim and light with a depth of 4.9mm and a weight of 6.6kg.
ULTIMATE ELEGANCE OF DESIGN

Splendid Design

LG’s OLED technology unlocks the new worlds of design flexibility with unbelievably lightweight and slim display. The advantages the OLED display brings are countless from the easier installation to a sleek look.
The edge of the display on the wall is so thin that it looks as if content is playing directly from the wall.
ULTIMATE ELEGANCE OF DESIGN

Hide in Plain Sight

The subtle edge of the wallpaper OLED totally blends in with the wall, giving audiences the sensation that content is being played directly within the wall itself. Integrating with and adding to a luxurious interior design, the wallpaper OLED is an effective method for delivering advertisements and information.
A large screen was made by tiling several screens.
REALIZING AN IMMERSIVE VIEW

N×N Expandable Screen Size

By tiling up displays horizontally and vertically, the screen size can be as large as users want. Expansive, large screens are more effective at moving viewers by providing an incredibly immersive viewing experience.
Multiple displays are managed and monitored through LAN daisy chain.
REALIZING AN IMMERSIVE VIEW

LAN Daisy Chain Management

A LAN daisy chain is supported, allowing you to execute commands to control and monitor the displays and even update their firmware.
EJ5G series has a front installation feature, making it easier to tile displays.
EASY INSTALLATION

Wall Fixers Optimized for Simple Tiling

The overall installation process of the wallpaper OLED has gotten much easier. Once the dedicated wall fixers are driven into a wall, a display can be easily hung on them. Video wall tiling has become more convenient, thanks to its front installation feature, which departs from the conventional side-sliding method.
Cables are so flexible that it is easily embedded in a wall or other structures.
EASY INSTALLATION

Enhanced Flexibility of Cables

As a result of in-depth consideration of usage scenarios, improvements have been made to the flexibility of common cables connecting the display to the signage box. These new cables are pliable enough to be easily embedded in a wall or other structures.
Print

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    139.7CM (55)

  • Panel Technology

    OLED

  • Native Resolution

    1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

  • Brightness

    150/400 nit (APL 100% / 25%)

  • Contrast Ratio

    150,000 : 1

  • Color Gamut

    BT709 120%

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178 × 178

  • Color Depth

    10 bit (R), 1.07 Billion Colors

  • Response Time

    1 ms (G to G), 8 ms (MPRT)

  • Surface Treatment (Haze)

    Hard Coating (2 H)
    Reflectance Typ. 1.2%

  • Operation Hours (Hours / Day)

    18 / 7 (Moving Content Only)

  • Portrait / Landscape

    Yes / Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • Input

    HDMI (HDCP 1.4), DP (HDCP 1.3), USB 2.0 Type A (2)

  • Output

    DP, Audio

  • External Control

    RS232C In / Out (w/ IR Out), RJ45 (LAN) In / Out, IR In (External IR Receiver)

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Color

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    *TBD
    0.9 mm (Even Bezel) (Off Bezel)
    5.3 / 11.0 / 5.3 / 5.3 mm (T/R/L/B) (On Bezel)

  • Weight (Head)

    *TBD
    6.6 kg (Head)
    3.4 kg (Signage Box)

  • Monitor Dimension (W × H × D)

    *TBD
    1,220.3 × 696.8 × 4.9 mm (Head)
    782.8 × 238.4 × 34.7 mm (Signage Box)

FEATURE

  • Key Feature

    Internal Memory (16 GB), Temperature Sensor, webOS 4.0, Embedded CMS (Local Contents Scheduling, Group Manager), USB Plug & Play, Fail Over, Sync Mode (RS-232C Sync, Local Network Sync), Video Tag (4), Rotation (Screen Rotation, External Input Rotation), Gapless Playback, Tile Mode Setting, Setting Data Cloning, SNMP, ISM Method, Auto Set ID, Status Mailing, Control Manager, Crestron Connected® (Network based control), Power (PM Mode, Wake on LAN), HDMI-CEC (Compatibility may differ by equipment), SI Server Setting, Pro:Idiom

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0°C to 40°C

  • Operation Humidity

    10% to 80%

POWER

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240 V ~, 50/60 Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-In Power

  • Power Consumption (Typ. / Max.)

    309 W / 318 W

  • Power Consumption (Smart Energy Saving)

    1,054 BTU/Hr (Typ.), 1,085 BTU/Hr (Max.)

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    IEC 60950-1 / EN 60950-1 / UL 60950-1

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

  • ErP

    Yes

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • SuperSign CMS

    Yes

  • SuperSign Control / Control+

    Yes

  • SuperSign WB

    Yes

  • SuperSign Media Editor

    Yes

  • LG ConnectedCare

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller, Power Cord, QSG, IR Receiver, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, RS232 Cable (4p-4p), FFC Cables (1,600 mm × 4 EA for Connection between Panel and Signage Box), DP Cable, LAN Cable, LC (VLC Cable), Wall Fixer (4 EA), Wall Fixer Install Guide, Install Guide Sheet (2 EA), Tape (10 EA for Cabling / 2 EA for Dust Proof), Screw (M4 × L25, 10 EA / M3 × L5.5, 8 EA)

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.