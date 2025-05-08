With LG Pro:Centric Direct, hotels can provide guests with the preferred OTT service, such as ‘Netflix’ or ‘YouTube’. Guests must log in with their own account, and they will be automatically logged out upon checkout.



* OTT service : Over-the-top media service

** To ensure seamless access to the OTT service, it is necessary to check for compatible TV models and PMS (Property Management System) availability. In addition, please note that there may be countries where the OTT service is not provided, so please contact the local sales office for more details.