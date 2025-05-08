We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Enhance the Hospitality Experience
LG Pro:Centric Direct is a powerful content management solution specifically tailored for the hospitality industries. Its flexible and scalable design allows businesses to easily manage and oversee their TV networks from a centralized location, providing guests and customers with a personalized, interactive, and immersive viewing experience.
Using LG Pro:Centric Direct, hotels, resorts, and other businesses can customize and brand their TVs with their own logos, graphics, and messages, as well as offer guests access to a variety of interactive services such as room service, weather updates, and information about the hotel.
SI companies can remotely monitor equipment operation status to minimize the need for direct guest room visits. Device management, such as firmware updates, can also be done with ease.
Hotels can obtain valuable data related to customer usage, providing insights for efficient operations. Additionally, easy content creation and customized advertising can lead to increased sales.
Content Management
LG Pro:Centric Direct offers a comprehensive content management solution for the hospitality industry that allows businesses to efficiently operate various contents played through the hotel TV. By using LG Pro:Centric Direct, businesses can easily create and distribute personalized content, such as event information, floor facilities, and hotel guides, through the welcome page and other informative channels.
Editor
With LG Pro:Centric Direct’s editor, businesses can easily create informative content to customers through their commercial TV. This includes welcome pages, event information, and facility guides. The editor allows for customization of font, images, text, and links, and businesses can design templates that express their identity and uniqueness.
Free Design Template
Provide 3 different free design templates to businesses that they can modify to create their own content. This can save businesses the stress and time of creating new content from scratch.
Advertisement Tools
Allows businesses to add advertising tools, such as AD Banners, Tickers, and QR Codes, to desired locations on the TV. These advertising messages can be created as images or text, and businesses can schedule them to be displayed at the most effective times.
TV Channel Management
Enables businesses, such as hotels, to set default TV channels based on the class of the accommodation or designated group. The system allows for saving and backing up of channel information on the server, which can be loaded and set later as needed.
Efficient Group and Remote Management
Efficiently manage your hotel rooms and provide customized services to enhance guest satisfaction with our group and remote management functions. LG Pro:Centric Direct hoteliers to group rooms and manage them differently based on guest rating or purpose of visit. Through the IP network, hotel managers can send customized messages and notices to selected groups, provide firmware updates, set the splash image, and turn the TV on/off in all rooms. This enhances management efficiency and guest satisfaction by providing useful information to guests and saving time for hotel staff.
Group Management
LG Pro:Centric Direct makes it easy for hotel managers to group rooms and manage them based on the guest’s rating or purpose of visit. This enables them to provide services such as advertising, TV channels, and messages that are optimized for each group, thus providing more value to customers with differentiated content.
Targeted Message & Notification
With group management, hotels can easily deliver personalized messages to selected guests, as well as advertise through subtitles or banners. In addition, tickers can be displayed at specified intervals on all or selected guest rooms.
Monitoring
Our dashboard provides a comprehensive view of the hotel TV system, displaying important information such as room numbers, TV serial numbers, IP addresses, and firmware versions. With this information, hotel managers can easily monitor room occupancy and channel usage to ensure the best possible guest experience.
Remote Management
Firmware updates, splash image and TV settings can be set remotely without visiting the room, improving efficiency and saving time.
Auto Room Mapping
It automatically registers the setup environment required for TV to communicate with server and utilize the interactive service during the first installation, saving you time and effort in manual inputting of room serial numbers.
Enhanced User Experience
Numerous hotels are taking proactive measures to enhance the convenience of their guests during their stay. These considerations extend to the guest rooms, and various factors are taken into ccount to enhance the customer experience. In this regard, LG Pro:Centric Direct enables guests to enjoy an enriched user experience through the in-room TV. Let's explore how LG Pro:Centric Direct enhances customer satisfaction and delivers improved in-room entertainment.
OTT* Service
With LG Pro:Centric Direct, hotels can provide guests with the preferred OTT service, such as ‘Netflix’ or ‘YouTube’. Guests must log in with their own account, and they will be automatically logged out upon checkout.
* OTT service : Over-the-top media service
** To ensure seamless access to the OTT service, it is necessary to check for compatible TV models and PMS (Property Management System) availability. In addition, please note that there may be countries where the OTT service is not provided, so please contact the local sales office for more details.
QR Code
QR codes can be used to create various usage scenarios. Business owners can lead users to a specific webpage or connect to a Wi-Fi network. QR codes also allow guests to access more detailed information on their smartphones, thus improving customer convenience.
Additional Services Integration
Guests can conveniently access a wide range of information through the TV. Through the travel service, guests can explore and purchase registered tour products. Additionally, the TV can be linked with external services to provide weather updates and flight information.
1-click Service
1-Click service improves guest comfort and management efficiency. With a simple click on the screen’s service button using a remote control, guests can conveniently request a variety of services, such as room service, room cleaning, and laundry service.
Personal Entertainment Hub
Guests can now enjoy a more relaxed and enjoyable stay with our specialized entertainment features. With LG Pro:Centric Direct, guests can seamlessly stream their personal entertainment on in-room TVs, providing an easy and flawless entertainment journey. Additionally, personal information security is guaranteed, as guests are automatically logged out upon checkout, providing peace of mind during their stay.
AirPlay
LG Pro:Centric Direct offers AirPlay* compatibility, allowing iPhone and iPad users to effortlessly access content in their rooms in a simple and secure manner. This new feature provides seamless connectivity and personalized entertainment options for every guest.
* Support is available for iOS versions 17.3 and higher.
Local Property Management System
Credential clearing is a convenient feature that provides guests are automatically logged out from OTT services upon checkout. To offer this service, integration with a PMS that manages hospitality solutions and stay period is essential. However, hotels can effortlessly provide the same service using LG Pro:Centric Direct’s standalone local PMS feature.
Data Viewer
LG Pro:Centric Direct provides an intuitive dashboard that allows hoteliers to access useful information, helping them to run their operations more efficiently and make better decisions based on guest preferences. Through the dashboard, hotel can learn about customer behavior, such as, how long do guests stay or what channels do they prefer, and this data can be accumulated for up to 3 years. Hotel can analyze the accumulated data on their own to understand customer behavior and preferences, allowing hoteliers to make suitable suggestions or rearrange channels to suit guest preferences.
Usage Scenario
Hotel Room
The most commonly used place is Hotel. By utilizing solutions from local or global hotel chains, you can create and manage content that effectively represents the hotel’s identity.
Resort Room
If there are several buildings within a resort, you can create different contents for each building to provide necessary information to customers and efficiently manage numerous TVs in rooms.
Cruise Ship Cabin
In the case of cruises, various events are held every day, so you must be able to effectively advertise to the people on board. You can induce high participation of passengers through customized promotion for each cabin.
Hospital Room
From general hospital rooms to VIP rooms, you can manage the TV in the hospital room by grouping it through the solution, and you can easily distribute announcements through the TV.