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Choosing ACs for Luxury Homes: Why Slim, Discreet Indoor & Outdoor Units Matter in Premium Spaces
Luxury homes are designed to feel effortless. Every detail — from materials and lighting to ceiling heights and spatial flow — is carefully considered. In such spaces, comfort solutions must enhance the environment without drawing attention to themselves.
That’s why, when it comes to air conditioning for luxury homes, slim and discreet indoor units matter more than ever.
Luxury Is Defined by What You Don’t See
In premium residences, visual clutter is the first thing designers aim to eliminate. Bulky air-conditioning units can disrupt ceiling symmetry, interfere with lighting layouts, and break the overall design narrative.
Slim-profile indoor units allow:
· Clean, uninterrupted ceiling lines
· Minimal visual intrusion
· A refined, understated aesthetic
For example, Red dot* awarded LG’s 1-Way Cassette, with a height of just 132mm, is designed specifically for luxury homes and minimal interiors. Its slim profile allows cooling to blend seamlessly into the ceiling, preserving the elegance of the space.
*Awarded in 2016 & 2022.
Design Freedom for Architects & Interior Designers
Luxury homes often feature shallow false ceilings, layered lighting, and carefully planned spatial proportions. Slim indoor units give architects and interior designers the flexibility to work freely without compromising on comfort.
Solutions like LG’s Low Static Ceiling Concealed Ducted Unit with a 190mm slim height, enable complete concealment of the HVAC system even in limited ceiling spaces while supporting multi-room operation. This ensures cooling remains invisible, letting materials, lighting, and architecture take centre stage.
Comfort Without Compromise
Luxury living is about consistent, effortless comfort. Slim indoor units are engineered to deliver:
· Even airflow without harsh drafts
· Quieter operation, ideal for bedrooms and living areas
· Balanced cooling across different zones
In open living spaces or larger rooms, IF Design Award** winning LG’s 4-Way Cassette (204mm height)* combines compact design with independent control of airflow enhancing comfort while maintaining efficiency.
*Available in 1.5T 4 way Cassette AC only.
**Awarded in 2013.
Space Efficiency in Modern Luxury Homes
Urban luxury homes are becoming smarter and more space-efficient. Compact Air conditioning system with Slim and compact indoor and units help:
· Saves Balcony space
· Preserve ceiling height
· Enhance the feeling of openness
· Support modern, minimal design aesthetics
· Provide comfort & convenience to choose from range of indoor units.
LG Multi i Home are ideal for premium apartments, allowing multiple indoor units to connect to a single outdoor unit. This ensures consistent comfort across rooms without cluttering balconies or service areas.
Aesthetic Cooling for Design-Led SpacesAesthetic Cooling for Design-Led Spaces
In areas like dining rooms, lounges, or entertainment spaces, HVAC solutions must complement the interior rather than compete with it.
LG’s Round Cassette, featuring 360-degree airflow, 30% faster cooling, a 330mm height, and a Red Dot Award* winning form, delivers powerful performance while enhancing the visual appeal of the ceiling.
*Awarded in year 2019.
A Thoughtful Choice That Elevates Everyday Living
Choosing the right AC for a luxury home isn’t just about capacity or technology — it’s about how seamlessly comfort integrates into the living experience.
Slim, discreet indoor & outdoor units contribute to:
· Visual harmony
· Superior comfort
· Greater design flexibility
· A premium, uncluttered living environment
In Summary
True luxury is quiet, subtle, and intentional.
By choosing slim, thoughtfully engineered Air conditioning Solutions with slim and compact indoor and Outdoor units, luxury homes achieve comfort that feels effortless — supporting the design, enhancing the experience, and elevating everyday living.
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