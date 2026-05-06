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Did You Know? Indoor Unit Height Matters More Than You Think
When planning an HVAC system, conversations usually focus on capacity, efficiency, or energy savings. But one detail often slips under the radar — indoor unit height.
In today’s design-first buildings, this single factor can shape both comfort and aesthetics.
Why Indoor Unit Height Is Important
Indoor unit height directly impacts how seamlessly an HVAC system fits into a space. In luxury residences, premium offices, and modern retail environments, ceilings are no longer purely functional — they define the character of the space.
Slim indoor units help achieve:
· Cleaner ceiling lines
· Minimal visual clutter
· Greater flexibility for lighting and interior design
For example, LG’s 1-Way Cassette, with a height of just 132mm, is engineered specifically for luxury homes and minimal interiors. Its compact profile allows it to blend effortlessly into the ceiling while delivering effective cooling.
Comfort Goes Beyond Temperature Control
Indoor unit height also influences air distribution and occupant comfort. A well-designed, low-profile unit enables:
· Even airflow across the room
· Reduced direct drafts
· Consistent cooling without discomfort
In larger commercial spaces, LG’s 4-Way Cassette (204mm height)* combines compact design with independent control of airflow enhancing comfort while optimising energy use.
*Available in 1.5T Cassette model only.
Design Flexibility for Architects & Interior Designers
Architects and interior designers increasingly consider HVAC solutions during early planning stages. Low-height indoor units make it easier to:
· Work with shallow false ceilings
· Maintain consistent ceiling depths across spaces
· Integrate HVAC systems without compromising design intent
LG’s Low Static Concealed Ducted Units, with a slim 190mm height, are ideal solution for spaces with tight ceiling spaces & can be used for multi-room applications where cooling must remain completely hidden.
Aesthetic Cooling for Retail & Hospitality Spaces
In design-led environments like retail stores and hospitality spaces, HVAC must complement the space rather than dominate it.
LG’s Round Cassette, with 360-degree airflow, 30% faster cooling, a 330mm height, and a Red Dot Award-winning design*, offers powerful performance while enhancing visual appeal.
*Red Dot Award awarded in 2019.
Small Detail, Big Impact
Indoor unit height may seem like a minor specification, but it plays a significant role in:
· Visual harmony
· Occupant comfort
· Design flexibility
· Overall user experience
Choosing the right indoor unit isn’t just about cooling capacity — it’s about how intelligently comfort integrates into the space.
In Summary
Great HVAC design is often invisible.
When indoor units are slim, thoughtfully engineered, and aligned with architectural intent, comfort feels effortless — and the space remains the hero.
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