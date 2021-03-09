A breath of fresh air in the morning is a great way to start your day and LG Air purification solutions offer a wide range of products to ensure the air you breathe is healthy and clean. The COVID-19 pandemic has also made us aware of the importance of fresh, clean air in the spaces we occupy day-to-day. From air-purifying air conditioning cassettes to mobile air purifiers and wearable devices, LG is going above and beyond to provide healthy air quality throughout your day. Let’s take a look at some of these solutions to see how they are providing healthier environments no matter where you are.