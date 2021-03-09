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HVAC Trends in 2021
A breath of fresh air in the morning is a great way to start your day and LG Air purification solutions offer a wide range of products to ensure the air you breathe is healthy and clean. The COVID-19 pandemic has also made us aware of the importance of fresh, clean air in the spaces we occupy day-to-day. From air-purifying air conditioning cassettes to mobile air purifiers and wearable devices, LG is going above and beyond to provide healthy air quality throughout your day. Let’s take a look at some of these solutions to see how they are providing healthier environments no matter where you are.
From the time you wake up in the morning until the time you get ready for bed at night, cleaner air in the home means a healthier environment for you and your family. The LG PuriCare 360 air purifier uses a unique CleanBooster air purification method that delivers 360 degrees of clean air within a 7 meter radius. This air purification system also purifies air closer to the ground where children play to provide a cleaner environment for everyone. LG’s 1-way cassette solution can also be fitted with the LG Air Purification Kit that adds thorough air filtration to add air purification to climate control. We’ll learn more about the Air Purification Kit below.
*Products and solutions may vary according to country and operating conditions.
Please click the 'INQUIRY TO BUY' banner below to contact your local LG office for further information on solutions and products.
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