LG Digital X-ray Detector with a-Si TFT
*All images are shown for illustrative purposes only, and may vary from the actual product/usage.
**Specifications may vary by region. All features, standards, and other product specifications are subject to change without notice.
Amorphous Silicon TFT
Get Clear Images
Durable Design
*IP68 includes Solids Level 6 (Dust-tight: no ingress of dust, and Liquid Level 8.
*Tested under controlled laboratory conditions with an IP68 rating. Water resistant up to 1 meter for 30 minutes. Dry before using. Do not charge while wet.
**Maximum total uniform load and maximum point load when tested for 60 seconds.
***IEC 60601-1 drop test in a controlled laboratory environment can differ from actual usage situation.
Efficient Portability
Uninterrupted Use for Extended Operating Times
*300 shots / 7.5 hours under conditions of cycle time 90 sec.
**Actual battery usage time and performance may vary depending on network connectivity and application use.
Upgraded Convenience
1.5 sec.(Wired) / 2 sec.(Wireless)
High Transmission Speed for Full Images
Local Storage
Storage on the Digital X-ray Detector
All Spec
SPECIFICATION
-
Intended Use
General Radiography
-
TFT Type
A-si
-
Scintillator
CsI
-
Pixel Pitch
140 ㎛
-
A/D Conversion
16bit
-
Data Output
16bit
-
Cycle Time
4.5 sec (Wired) / 5 sec (Wireless)
-
Full Image Transfer (Typical) *Without window time
1.5 sec (Wired) / 2 sec (Wireless)
-
FDA 510(k) Clearance
K221461
IMAGE AREA
-
Number of Pixels
2048 x 1792 pixels
-
TFT Active Area
286.72 x 250.88 mm
MTF
-
MTF @ 0.5lp/mm (Typical)
84%
COMMUNICATION
-
Type
Wired / Wireless
-
WLAN
IEEE802.11a/b/g/n/ac, 2.4GHz/5GHz
-
Auto Exposure Detection
Yes
DURABILITY
-
Maximum Load Weight
Full (Uniform Load) : 400 kg (881.8 lbs) , Local (Point Load) : 200 kg (440.9 lbs)
-
Water-Resistant
IP68
-
Sensor Protection Plate
Carbon Fiber Plate
BATTERY
-
Operating Time
300 shots / 7.5 hrs (Typical) (Condition : Cycle Time 90 sec)
-
Charging Time
3 hrs (Type)
-
Hot Swap
Yes (1 Min)
ACCESSORIES
-
Cable
Power Cord, Main Cable 7 m (LAN Cable, Sync Cable Option)
-
Other
Battery Charger, 2 x Battery Packs,
-
