LG Digital X-ray Detector with a-Si TFT
*All images are shown for illustrative purposes only, and may vary from the actual product/usage.
**Specifications may vary by region. All features, standards, and other product specifications are subject to change without notice.
Get Clear Images
Durable Design
*IP68 includes Solids Level 6 (Dust-tight: no ingress of dust, and Liquid Level 8.
*Tested under controlled laboratory conditions with an IP68 rating. Water resistant up to 1 meter for 30 minutes. Dry before using. Do not charge while wet.
**Maximum total uniform load and maximum point load when tested for 60 seconds.
***IEC 60601-1 drop test in a controlled laboratory environment can differ from actual usage situation.
Efficient Portability
Uninterrupted Use for Extended Operating Times
*300 shots / 7.5 hours under conditions of cycle time 90 sec.
**Actual battery usage time and performance may vary depending on network connectivity and application use.
Upgraded Convenience
1.5 sec.(Wired)/2.5 sec.(Wireless)
High Transmission Speed for Full Images
Local Storage
Storage on the Digital X-ray Detector
All Spec
SENSOR(PANEL)UNIT
-
Application
General Radiography
-
TFT Type
A-Si
-
Scintillator
Csi
-
Number of Pixels
3072 x 3072
-
Pixel Pitch
140㎛
-
TFT Dimensions (WxDxH, mm)
445 x 445 mm
-
TFT Active Area (mm)
430.08×430.08 mm
-
X-ray sensitive Pixel
3072 x 3072
-
X-ray sensitive Area (mm)
430.08 x 430.08 mm
-
Sensor protection plate
Carbon Fiber Plate
-
Input
DC24V/2.1A
-
Power consumption
Typ. 38W
-
Dimensions(WxDxH, mm)
460 x 460 x 15.6 mm
-
Weight (kg) / Icld. Battery (Typ.)
3.7 kg
-
Maximum Load Weight
Full (Uniform Load) : 400kg
Local (Point Load) : 200kg
-
Falling (IEC60601-1 Test Condition)
1.5m
-
Cycle Time (Wired / Wireless)
4.5sec / 5sec
-
Full Image (Raw Image) (Typ.)*without window time
Wired 1.5 sec / Wireless 2.5sec
MTF(TYP.)
-
MTF @ 0.5lp/mm
84%
-
MTF @ 1lp/mm
62%
-
MTF @ 2lp/mm
31%
-
MTF @ 3lp/mm
15%
DQE(TYP)
-
DQE @ 0.1lp/mm
66%
-
DQE @ 0.5lp/mm
55%
-
DQE @ 1lp/mm
43%
-
DQE @ 2lp/mm
28%
-
DQE @ 3lp/mm
19%
-
Sensitivity( lsb/uGy ) / Programmable
3.57 lp/mm
DEGRADATION
-
A/D Conversion
16 bit
-
Data Output
16 bit
-
Auto Exposure Detection
Yes
-
X-ray period (ms) (=Window Time)
350 ~ 4000ms
-
Unit Interface
Connect to Control Box
-
Power unit interface
Connect to Control Box
-
Wired Communication
Yes
-
WLAN
IEEE802.11a/b/g/n/ac, 2.4GHz/5GHz
-
AP mode
Yes(Integrated)
-
Detachable Wire(Easy to plug / unplug)
Yes (Magnetic)
-
Shock monitoring
Yes
-
Image storage on DXD
Up to 200 images
-
Semi-dynamic Acquisition
5 fps
CONTROL BOX
-
Power Input
AC100 to 240V, 47-63Hz
-
Power Output
DC24V / 2.1A
-
AC Power Cord
1.5m (Black)
-
Dimensions (WxDxH, mm)
125 x 255 x 109.8 mm
-
Weight (kg)
1.3kg
MAIN CABLE(DXD-CONTROL BOX)
-
Length
7m
LAN CABLE(CONTROL BOX-PC): OPTIONAL(WHEN BUYER REQUIRES THIS CABLE, IS SHIPPED ACCORDING TO BOM)
-
Length
10m
SYNC CABLE(CONTROL BOX - X-RAY GENERATOR): OPTIONAL(WHEN BUYER REQUIRES THIS CABLE, IS SHIPPED ACCORDING TO BOM)
-
Length
15m
BATTERY
-
Type
Detachable
-
Nominal Capacity
36Wh (7.7V, 4725mAh)
-
Nominal Voltage
7.7V
-
Dimensions (WxDxH, mm)
112.2 x 158 x 8.4
-
Weight (g)
240
-
Operation Time
Typ. 300 shots/ 7.5 hrs (Condition : Cycle time 90sec)
-
Hot Swap
Yes (1min)
BATTERY CHARGER
-
Input voltage
19V
-
Output voltage
8.7V
-
Charging Time
3 Hours
-
Slot Q'ty
2
-
Bundle battery Q'ty
2
-
Dimensions (WxDxH, mm)
268.4 x 186.9 x 54.9mm
-
Weight (kg)
0.5 kg
AC ADAPTER FOR BATTERY CHARGER
-
Dimensions (WxDxH, mm)
134 x 59.8 x 31 mm
-
DC Cable length
1,500 mm
-
AC Power Cord
Yes
-
Input
100 ~ 240VAC
-
Output
19V/3.42A
-
Weight (kg)
0.335kg
ENVIRONMENTAL
-
Storage-Temperature
-20 to 60 ℃
-
Storage-Humidity
Less than 90% RH, No condensation
-
Storage-Pressure
50 ~ 106 kPa
-
Storage-Attitude
Less than 12,192 m
-
Operating-Temperature
10 to 35 ℃
-
Operating-Humidity
Less than 80% RH, No condensation
-
Operating-Pressure
70 ~ 106 kPa
-
Operating-Attitude
Less than 5000 m
WATERTIGHTNESS
-
Watertightness
IP68
-
Cleaning and desinfecting products
Isopropanel 100%, Ethanol 70%, Cidex OPA, 0.9% Nacl solution
-
Anti-Bacteria
JIS Z 2801 0.99%
WARRANTY
-
Warranty
36 Month
ACCESSORIES
-
CD
Manual, Calibration SW
-
Cable
Power cord, Main Cable 7m (LAN Cable, Sync cable Option)
-
Other
Book Manual , Outgonig Inspection sheet
PACKAGE
-
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)
621 x 352 x 562
-
Pallet Stuffing (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
160/360/432
-
Weight in Shipping
12.0kg
