17HQ701-G

LG 17HQ701-G Front view
LG 17HQ701-G LG Digital X-ray Detector with a-Si TFT.

*All images are shown for illustrative purposes only, and may vary from the actual product/usage.
Amorphous Silicon TFT

Get Clear Images

LG 17HQ701-G x-ray image 2.
LG 17HQ701-G x-ray image 1.
LG 17HQ701-G x-ray image 3.
LG 17HQ701-G x-ray image 4.
LG 17HQ701-G x-ray image 5.
LG 17HQ701-G x-ray image 6.
*All images are shown for illustrative purposes only, and may vary from the actual product/usage.
Durable Design

IP68*
400kg**
Max. Uniform Load
200kg**
Max. Point Load
1.5m***
Max. Drop Height

*IP68 includes Solids Level 6 (Dust-tight: no ingress of dust, and Liquid Level 8.
*Tested under controlled laboratory conditions with an IP68 rating. Water resistant up to 1 meter for 30 minutes. Dry before using. Do not charge while wet.
**Maximum total uniform load and maximum point load when tested for 60 seconds.
***IEC 60601-1 drop test in a controlled laboratory environment can differ from actual usage situation.
****All images are shown for illustrative purposes only, and may vary from the actual product/usage.
Efficient Portability

LG 17HQ701-G Light-weight Body (3.7kg (8.2 lbs)) with 4-side Chamfer
Carbon & Magnesium Body

Light-weight Body (3.7kg (8.2 lbs)) with 4-side Chamfer

*All images are shown for illustrative purposes only, and may vary from the actual product/usage.
Uninterrupted Use for Extended Operating Times

Long-lasting Battery Up to 7.5 Hours

Hot Swap Up to 1min.

*300 shots / 7.5 hours under conditions of cycle time 90 sec.
**Actual battery usage time and performance may vary depending on network connectivity and application use.
***All images are shown for illustrative purposes only, and may vary from the actual product/usage.
Upgraded Convenience

LG 17HQ701-G Monitor Device Status via OLED Display Panel.
Built-in OLED Display

Monitor Device Status via OLED Display Panel

1.5 sec.(Wired)/2.5 sec.(Wireless)

High Transmission Speed for Full Images


Local Storage

Storage on the Digital X-ray Detector

*All images are shown for illustrative purposes only, and may vary from the actual product/usage.
Print

All Spec

SENSOR(PANEL)UNIT

  • Application

    General Radiography

  • TFT Type

    A-Si

  • Scintillator

    Csi

  • Number of Pixels

    3072 x 3072

  • Pixel Pitch

    140㎛

  • TFT Dimensions (WxDxH, mm)

    445 x 445 mm

  • TFT Active Area (mm)

    430.08×430.08 mm

  • X-ray sensitive Pixel

    3072 x 3072

  • X-ray sensitive Area (mm)

    430.08 x 430.08 mm

  • Sensor protection plate

    Carbon Fiber Plate

  • Input

    DC24V/2.1A

  • Power consumption

    Typ. 38W

  • Dimensions(WxDxH, mm)

    460 x 460 x 15.6 mm

  • Weight (kg) / Icld. Battery (Typ.)

    3.7 kg

  • Maximum Load Weight

    Full (Uniform Load) : 400kg
    Local (Point Load) : 200kg

  • Falling (IEC60601-1 Test Condition)

    1.5m

  • Cycle Time (Wired / Wireless)

    4.5sec / 5sec

  • Full Image (Raw Image) (Typ.)*without window time

    Wired 1.5 sec / Wireless 2.5sec

MTF(TYP.)

  • MTF @ 0.5lp/mm

    84%

  • MTF @ 1lp/mm

    62%

  • MTF @ 2lp/mm

    31%

  • MTF @ 3lp/mm

    15%

DQE(TYP)

  • DQE @ 0.1lp/mm

    66%

  • DQE @ 0.5lp/mm

    55%

  • DQE @ 1lp/mm

    43%

  • DQE @ 2lp/mm

    28%

  • DQE @ 3lp/mm

    19%

  • Sensitivity( lsb/uGy ) / Programmable

    3.57 lp/mm

DEGRADATION

  • A/D Conversion

    16 bit

  • Data Output

    16 bit

  • Auto Exposure Detection

    Yes

  • X-ray period (ms) (=Window Time)

    350 ~ 4000ms

  • Unit Interface

    Connect to Control Box

  • Power unit interface

    Connect to Control Box

  • Wired Communication

    Yes

  • WLAN

    IEEE802.11a/b/g/n/ac, 2.4GHz/5GHz

  • AP mode

    Yes(Integrated)

  • Detachable Wire(Easy to plug / unplug)

    Yes (Magnetic)

  • Shock monitoring

    Yes

  • Image storage on DXD

    Up to 200 images

  • Semi-dynamic Acquisition

    5 fps

CONTROL BOX

  • Power Input

    AC100 to 240V, 47-63Hz

  • Power Output

    DC24V / 2.1A

  • AC Power Cord

    1.5m (Black)

  • Dimensions (WxDxH, mm)

    125 x 255 x 109.8 mm

  • Weight (kg)

    1.3kg

MAIN CABLE(DXD-CONTROL BOX)

  • Length

    7m

LAN CABLE(CONTROL BOX-PC): OPTIONAL(WHEN BUYER REQUIRES THIS CABLE, IS SHIPPED ACCORDING TO BOM)

  • Length

    10m

SYNC CABLE(CONTROL BOX - X-RAY GENERATOR): OPTIONAL(WHEN BUYER REQUIRES THIS CABLE, IS SHIPPED ACCORDING TO BOM)

  • Length

    15m

BATTERY

  • Type

    Detachable

  • Nominal Capacity

    36Wh (7.7V, 4725mAh)

  • Nominal Voltage

    7.7V

  • Dimensions (WxDxH, mm)

    112.2 x 158 x 8.4

  • Weight (g)

    240

  • Operation Time

    Typ. 300 shots/ 7.5 hrs (Condition : Cycle time 90sec)

  • Hot Swap

    Yes (1min)

BATTERY CHARGER

  • Input voltage

    19V

  • Output voltage

    8.7V

  • Charging Time

    3 Hours

  • Slot Q'ty

    2

  • Bundle battery Q'ty

    2

  • Dimensions (WxDxH, mm)

    268.4 x 186.9 x 54.9mm

  • Weight (kg)

    0.5 kg

AC ADAPTER FOR BATTERY CHARGER

  • Dimensions (WxDxH, mm)

    134 x 59.8 x 31 mm

  • DC Cable length

    1,500 mm

  • AC Power Cord

    Yes

  • Input

    100 ~ 240VAC

  • Output

    19V/3.42A

  • Weight (kg)

    0.335kg

ENVIRONMENTAL

  • Storage-Temperature

    -20 to 60 ℃

  • Storage-Humidity

    Less than 90% RH, No condensation

  • Storage-Pressure

    50 ~ 106 kPa

  • Storage-Attitude

    Less than 12,192 m

  • Operating-Temperature

    10 to 35 ℃

  • Operating-Humidity

    Less than 80% RH, No condensation

  • Operating-Pressure

    70 ~ 106 kPa

  • Operating-Attitude

    Less than 5000 m

WATERTIGHTNESS

  • Watertightness

    IP68

  • Cleaning and desinfecting products

    Isopropanel 100%, Ethanol 70%, Cidex OPA, 0.9% Nacl solution

  • Anti-Bacteria

    JIS Z 2801 0.99%

WARRANTY

  • Warranty

    36 Month

ACCESSORIES

  • CD

    Manual, Calibration SW

  • Cable

    Power cord, Main Cable 7m (LAN Cable, Sync cable Option)

  • Other

    Book Manual , Outgonig Inspection sheet

PACKAGE

  • Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)

    621 x 352 x 562

  • Pallet Stuffing (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

    160/360/432

  • Weight in Shipping

    12.0kg

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.