About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG 17HQ901G

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Resource

Find a Dealer

LG 17HQ901G

17HQ901G

LG 17HQ901G

()
  • LG 17hq901-g digital-x-ray-detector front view
  • LG 17HQ901G, 17HQ901G
  • LG 17HQ901G, 17HQ901G
  • LG 17HQ901G, 17HQ901G
  • LG 17HQ901G, 17HQ901G
  • LG 17HQ901G, 17HQ901G
  • LG 17HQ901G, 17HQ901G
  • LG 17HQ901G, 17HQ901G
  • LG 17HQ901G, 17HQ901G
  • LG 17HQ901G, 17HQ901G
  • LG 17HQ901G, 17HQ901G
  • LG 17HQ901G, 17HQ901G
  • LG 17HQ901G, 17HQ901G
LG 17hq901-g digital-x-ray-detector front view
LG 17HQ901G, 17HQ901G
LG 17HQ901G, 17HQ901G
LG 17HQ901G, 17HQ901G
LG 17HQ901G, 17HQ901G
LG 17HQ901G, 17HQ901G
LG 17HQ901G, 17HQ901G
LG 17HQ901G, 17HQ901G
LG 17HQ901G, 17HQ901G
LG 17HQ901G, 17HQ901G
LG 17HQ901G, 17HQ901G
LG 17HQ901G, 17HQ901G
LG 17HQ901G, 17HQ901G

Designed for Diagnostics

Image Quality you can Trust

LG DXD produces clear images at high resolution with virtually no image distortion through 16bit image processing. Plus, it supports pixel pitches of 140㎛ for high resolution images.
Image Quality you can Trust
Image Quality you can Trust
Image Quality you can Trust
Image Quality you can Trust
Image Quality you can Trust
Image Quality you can Trust
Image Quality you can Trust
Image Quality you can Trust
Image Quality you can Trust
Image Quality you can Trust

*Screen image is simulated for illustrative purposes only.

Light yet Durable

IP68: Water and Dust Resistant

IP68: Water and Dust Resistant

With an IP68 resistance rating*, LG DXD is partially protected against dust that may harm the equipment and moisture spray up to 60 degrees from vertical.

*Ingress protection code IEC standard 60529.

Magnesium

Magnesium & Carbon-fiber Body

With a super strong body that combines carbon-fiber with magnesium, LG DXD is not only lightweight, but also exceptionally strong.

*Maximum load weight: uniform load 300kg (661lb), point load 100kg (220lb).

Rapid Image Availability
Improve Work Efficiency

Rapid Image Availability

LG DXD can help increase productivity with fast processing. It takes only 2 seconds with connection or 2.5 seconds for wireless to get a raw image.

*Screen image is simulated for illustrative purposes only.

Print

All Spec

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.