About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
19 (48.26cm) 1.3 MP Clinical Review Monitor 1280 x 1024

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Resource

Find a Dealer

19 (48.26cm) 1.3 MP Clinical Review Monitor 1280 x 1024

19HK312C-B

19 (48.26cm) 1.3 MP Clinical Review Monitor 1280 x 1024

Antimicrobial Properties Plastic Housing

The antimicrobial properties are applied to the housing of this medical monitor. This medical monitor complied with the ISO22196 standard, which is the measurement of Antimicrobial properties are built in to inhibit the growth of bacteria that may affect the housing of this product.

*The antimicrobial properties do not protect users or others against bacteria, viruses, germs, or other disease organisms. External plastic housing except the front LCD panel.

330nits & NTSC 72% Precise Resolution1

330nits & NTSC 72% Precise Resolution

The clinical review monitor offers 330nits, making it brighter. An optimal range of colors for 1.3MP HD resolution medical images represented by NTSC 72% guarantee both precise picture quality and optimal grayscale.

DICOM Part 14 Compatible1

DICOM Part 14 Compatible

To ensure the most accurate and consistent shading possible for medical images, LG measures and sets every grayscale tone on the production line to produce a monitor compliant with DICOM Part 14.

Brightness Stabilization1

Brightness Stabilization

A sensor measures the monitor's backlight brightness stability and automatically compensates for brightness fluctuations caused by aging, for consistently stable images during usage.

Quick Response Time1

Quick Response Time

With a low input lag and quick response time, it allows the monitor to receive a signal quickly and display a clear image with no distortion, for precise decoding information to achieve an efficient review.

Flicker Safe1

Flicker Safe

The Flicker Safe reduces the flicker level on screen that may cause eye fatigue. With this feature, looking at your computer screen for longer periods of time is more comfortable.

 

Reader Mode1

Reader Mode

Reader Mode provides optimal conditions for clinical use. Reducing blue light to help lessen eye fatigue, Reader Mode provides optimal condition for reading.

Two-Way Pivot1

Two-Way Pivot

The monitor with Bi-directional pivot stand can be configured according to user needs and medical environment alongside other medical devices.
Print

All Spec

PANEL

  • Category

    Clinical Review Monitor

  • Size

    48.26cm (19) class (48.26cm (19) Diag.)

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    0.294mm x 0.294mm

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Response Time (on/off)

    14ms (Typ)

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178/178

  • Aspect Ratio

    5:4

  • Contrast Ratio (Original)

    900:1

  • Resolution

    1280 x 1024

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M (8bit)

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    330 cd/m²

  • Color Gamut (CIE 1931)

    NTSC 72%

  • (DFC)

    Mega

  • (GTG)

    5ms (Faster)

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare 3H

SIGNAL INPUT

  • DVI-D

    x1

  • HDMI

    x1 (1.4)

  • DisplayPort

    x1 (1.2)

  • USB

    USB3.0 1up 2down

  • Jack Location

    Rear

  • D-Sub

    x1

POWER

  • Type

    PSU (Internal Power)

  • Input

    100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Output

    24V 2.1A

  • Sleep Mode (Max)

    0.5W

  • DC Off (Max)

    0.5W

  • Normal On (Max)

    50W

HDMI AND DP FREQUENCY

  • H-Frequency (D-Sub)

    30~83 kHz

  • V-Frequency (D-Sub)

    56~75 Hz

  • H-Frequency (DVI-D)

    30~83 kHz

  • V-Frequency (DVI-D)

    56~75 Hz

FREQUENCY

  • HDMI

    30~83 kHz

  • DVI-D

    56~75 Hz

  • DisplayPort

    56~75 Hz

  • D-Sub

    30~83 kHz

RESOLUTION

  • D-sub

    1280 x 1024

  • HDMI

    1280 x 1024

  • DVI-D

    1280 x 1024

CONTROL KEY

  • Key Number (Power Key Included)

    7

  • LED Color (On mode)

    Green

  • Key Location

    Front

  • Key Type

    Tact

  • LED Color (Power save mode)

    Green Blinking

OSD

  • Country

    Worldwide

  • Number of Language

    17

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • DDC/CI

    Yes

  • HDCP

    Yes

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • Plug & Play

    Yes

  • DICOM Mode

    Yes (Kδ <= 10%)

  • Picture Mode

    Yes

  • Key Lock

    Yes

  • Response Time Control

    Yes

  • Color Calibrated

    Yes

  • Super Resolution+

    Yes

  • Original Ratio

    Yes

  • Gamma

    Gamma 1.8, Gamma 2.0, Gamma 2.2,Gamma 2.4, Gamma 2.6, DICOM Gamma curve

  • Color Temperature

    6500K/7500K/9300K,Manual (5000K ~ 10000K)

  • Factory Calibration

    Yes (Delta E≤5, Gamma 1.8 ~ 2.6/DICOM curve)

  • H/W Calibration

    Yes (Calibration 1-2 Mode)

  • Dynamic Sync Mode (Thru Mode)

    Yes

  • Brightness Stabilization

    Yes

  • Uniformity Compensation

    Yes

  • DPM

    Yes

  • User Preset

    Yes

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Dual Controller

    Yes

  • Automatic standby

    Yes

  • True Color Pro

    Yes

  • 4 Screen Split

    Yes

  • On Screen Control

    Yes

COLOR

  • Front

    Black

  • Stand

    Black

  • Base

    Black

  • Back Cover

    Black

STAND

  • Pivot

    Yes ( -90~0~+90)

  • Base Detchable

    Yes

  • Height (mm)

    Yes (range 130mm)

  • Tilt (Angle)

    Yes (-5°~35°)

  • One Click Stand Set-up

    Yes

  • Swivel

    Yes (-177.5° ~ +177.5°)

CABINET

  • Monitor (with Stand)

    408.94mm x 248.92mm x 388.62mm

  • Weight (with Stand)

    5.08 Kg

  • Weight (Without Stand)

    2.90 Kg

  • Monitor (without Stand)

    408.94mm x 58.42mm x 342.9mm

  • Box

    1206.5mm x 1280.16mm x 505.46mm

  • Weight (Box)

    7.39 Kg

  • VESA® Wall Mount

    100 x 100

STANDARD

  • Windows 10

    Yes

  • FCC

    FCC part 15 Class A

  • FDA (US)

    FDA Class I

  • Others

    DICOM part 14

  • CE (EU)

    Yes

  • CMDR (Canada)

    CMDR (Canada)

  • cUL (US/Canada)

    ANSI/AAMI ES 60601-1 CSA CAN/CSA-C22.2 NO. 60601-1

  • IEC (Global)

    IEC60601-1

  • RoHS/REACH/WEEE

    Yes

  • EN (EU) and CB (EU)

    EN60601-1

  • CE MDD (EU)

    CE (MDD) Class I

ACCESSORIES

  • Power Cord

    Yes (5.9 ft)

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • D-Sub

    Yes

  • DVI-D

    Yes

  • USB

    Yes (USB3.0)

  • Display Port (1.2)

    Yes

  • Factory Calibration Report

    Yes

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • CD-ROM

    Yes (User Manual/True Color Pro/Dual Controller/On Screen Control 2.0)

  • Others

    Adapter

OTHER

  • Warranty

    3-Year Limited Warranty Parts/Labor/Backlight

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Net Quantity

    1 N

  • Country of Origin

    China

  • Manufactured By

    LG Electronics Nanjing New Technology Co. Ltd, NO.346, YAOXIN ROAD ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENT ZONE, NANJING, 210038, PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA

  • Imported By

    LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd,A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi – 110044

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.