19 (48.26cm) 1.3 MP Clinical Review Monitor 1280 x 1024
*The antimicrobial properties do not protect users or others against bacteria, viruses, germs, or other disease organisms. External plastic housing except the front LCD panel.
All Spec
PANEL
-
Category
Clinical Review Monitor
-
Size
48.26cm (19) class (48.26cm (19) Diag.)
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.294mm x 0.294mm
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Response Time (on/off)
14ms (Typ)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178/178
-
Aspect Ratio
5:4
-
Contrast Ratio (Original)
900:1
-
Resolution
1280 x 1024
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M (8bit)
-
Brightness (Typ.)
330 cd/m²
-
Color Gamut (CIE 1931)
NTSC 72%
-
(DFC)
Mega
-
(GTG)
5ms (Faster)
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare 3H
SIGNAL INPUT
-
DVI-D
x1
-
HDMI
x1 (1.4)
-
DisplayPort
x1 (1.2)
-
USB
USB3.0 1up 2down
-
Jack Location
Rear
-
D-Sub
x1
POWER
-
Type
PSU (Internal Power)
-
Input
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Output
24V 2.1A
-
Sleep Mode (Max)
0.5W
-
DC Off (Max)
0.5W
-
Normal On (Max)
50W
HDMI AND DP FREQUENCY
-
H-Frequency (D-Sub)
30~83 kHz
-
V-Frequency (D-Sub)
56~75 Hz
-
H-Frequency (DVI-D)
30~83 kHz
-
V-Frequency (DVI-D)
56~75 Hz
FREQUENCY
-
HDMI
30~83 kHz
-
DVI-D
56~75 Hz
-
DisplayPort
56~75 Hz
-
D-Sub
30~83 kHz
RESOLUTION
-
D-sub
1280 x 1024
-
HDMI
1280 x 1024
-
DVI-D
1280 x 1024
CONTROL KEY
-
Key Number (Power Key Included)
7
-
LED Color (On mode)
Green
-
Key Location
Front
-
Key Type
Tact
-
LED Color (Power save mode)
Green Blinking
OSD
-
Country
Worldwide
-
Number of Language
17
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Plug & Play
Yes
-
DICOM Mode
Yes (Kδ <= 10%)
-
Picture Mode
Yes
-
Key Lock
Yes
-
Response Time Control
Yes
-
Color Calibrated
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
Yes
-
Original Ratio
Yes
-
Gamma
Gamma 1.8, Gamma 2.0, Gamma 2.2,Gamma 2.4, Gamma 2.6, DICOM Gamma curve
-
Color Temperature
6500K/7500K/9300K,Manual (5000K ~ 10000K)
-
Factory Calibration
Yes (Delta E≤5, Gamma 1.8 ~ 2.6/DICOM curve)
-
H/W Calibration
Yes (Calibration 1-2 Mode)
-
Dynamic Sync Mode (Thru Mode)
Yes
-
Brightness Stabilization
Yes
-
Uniformity Compensation
Yes
-
DPM
Yes
-
User Preset
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Dual Controller
Yes
-
Automatic standby
Yes
-
True Color Pro
Yes
-
4 Screen Split
Yes
-
On Screen Control
Yes
COLOR
-
Front
Black
-
Stand
Black
-
Base
Black
-
Back Cover
Black
STAND
-
Pivot
Yes ( -90~0~+90)
-
Base Detchable
Yes
-
Height (mm)
Yes (range 130mm)
-
Tilt (Angle)
Yes (-5°~35°)
-
One Click Stand Set-up
Yes
-
Swivel
Yes (-177.5° ~ +177.5°)
CABINET
-
Monitor (with Stand)
408.94mm x 248.92mm x 388.62mm
-
Weight (with Stand)
5.08 Kg
-
Weight (Without Stand)
2.90 Kg
-
Monitor (without Stand)
408.94mm x 58.42mm x 342.9mm
-
Box
1206.5mm x 1280.16mm x 505.46mm
-
Weight (Box)
7.39 Kg
-
VESA® Wall Mount
100 x 100
STANDARD
-
Windows 10
Yes
-
FCC
FCC part 15 Class A
-
FDA (US)
FDA Class I
-
Others
DICOM part 14
-
CE (EU)
Yes
-
CMDR (Canada)
CMDR (Canada)
-
cUL (US/Canada)
ANSI/AAMI ES 60601-1 CSA CAN/CSA-C22.2 NO. 60601-1
-
IEC (Global)
IEC60601-1
-
RoHS/REACH/WEEE
Yes
-
EN (EU) and CB (EU)
EN60601-1
-
CE MDD (EU)
CE (MDD) Class I
ACCESSORIES
-
Power Cord
Yes (5.9 ft)
-
HDMI
Yes
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
DVI-D
Yes
-
USB
Yes (USB3.0)
-
Display Port (1.2)
Yes
-
Factory Calibration Report
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
CD-ROM
Yes (User Manual/True Color Pro/Dual Controller/On Screen Control 2.0)
-
Others
Adapter
OTHER
-
Warranty
3-Year Limited Warranty Parts/Labor/Backlight
PRODUCT DETAILS
-
Net Quantity
1 N
-
Country of Origin
China
-
Manufactured By
LG Electronics Nanjing New Technology Co. Ltd, NO.346, YAOXIN ROAD ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENT ZONE, NANJING, 210038, PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA
-
Imported By
LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd,A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi – 110044
-
