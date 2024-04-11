We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 21.3 (54.102 cm) 3MP IPS Diagnostic Monitor
Accuracy
21.3 (54.102 cm) 3MP IPS DisplayEasy Calibration with Front Sensor
Efficiency
Focus View
5 Hot Keys & Lighting
Comfort
Daisy Chain
Ergonomic Design
Accurate Imaging
Streamlined and Efficient Workflow
Ideal Diagnostic Workspace
Intuitive Control
5 hot keys offering user's intuitive control consisting of down light, wall light, presence sensor, light box mode, and picture mode.
Ergonomic and Comfortable Workspace
Reducing Clutter on Your Desk and Simplifying Cable Management
productive workstation by connecting two diagnostic Monitors and a PC.
Easy and Comfortable Workspace
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Category
Diagnostic Monitors
-
Aspect Ratio
3:4
-
Brightness (Typ.)
1100cd/m²
-
Color Bit
10bit
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
NTSC 72%
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1800:1
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Pixel Pitch(H x V)
0.2115 x 0.2115 mm
-
Resolution
1536x2048
-
Response Time (GTG)
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Size (Diagonal, cm)
54.102 cm (21.3)
-
Size (H x V)
324.86 x 433.15mm
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-glare, 3H
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178°(Right/Left), 178°(Up/Down)
FEATURE
-
Hot Key
Yes(5keys)
-
Brightness stabilization
Yes
-
Auto Luminance sensor
Yes
-
Presence Sensor
Yes
-
Front Sensor
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
Yes
-
HW Calibration
Yes(PerfectLum)
-
DICOM Compliant
Yes
-
Color Temperature
6500K / 7500K / 9300K / Manual (5000K ~ 10000K)
-
Flicker safe
Yes
-
Multi-resolution Mode
Yes(3MP/2MP)
-
Pathology Mode
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes(Text Mode)
-
Focus View
Yes
-
Light Box Mode
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Lighting
Yes(Down/ Wall)
-
Super Resolution+
Yes
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
Yes
-
Qubyx
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
DisplayPort
Yes(In 2ea / Out 1ea)
-
DVI
Yes(1ea)
-
Daisy Chain
Yes(3MP/60Hz)
-
USB Downstream Port
Yes(2ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
Yes(2ea/ver3.0)
POWER
-
AC Input
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
DC Output
19V, 6.32A
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
120W
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
MECHANICAL
-
Borderless Design
Normal
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
-
Height Range
110mm
-
Machanical Power Switch
Yes
-
OneClick Stand
Yes
-
Pivot
Yes(±90°)
-
Tilt
Yes(-5°~20˚)
-
Wall Mount Size
100 x 100 mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)
636x551x163 mm
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
343.1x640x234.6 mm
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
343.1x484x72.4 mm
-
Pallet Stuffing (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
396/864/936
-
Weight in Shipping
9.5Kg
-
Weight with Stand
7.0kg
-
Weight without Stand
5.0kg
ACCESSORY
-
Adapter
Yes
-
Calibration Report (Paper)
Yes
-
DVI-D
Yes
-
Display Port
Yes
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
USB3.0 Upstream Cable
Yes
-
