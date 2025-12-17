LG 21.3 (54.102 cm) 5MP IPS Diagnostic Monitor for Mammography

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Display for breast imaging
21.3 (54.102 cm) 5MP (2048x2560) IPS Display
Calibration with Front Sensor
Efficiency
5 Hot Keys
Daisy Chain
Convenience
User-friendly Monitor Stand
Down light & Wall light
High resolution display for breast imaging
High Definition Imaging
Diagnostic Monitor 21HQ613D displays radiological images, including full field digital mammography and digital breast tomosynthesis, with a brightness of 1,100 cd/m² and a contrast ratio of 1,800:1. Moreover, this monitor showcases vivid colour, high definition mammography and breast tomosynthesis images including breast MRI, CT scans and ultrasound, ensuring versatile performance across various medical imaging modalities.
Diagnostic Monitor 21HQ613D displays radiological images, including full field digital mammography and digital breast tomosynthesis, with a brightness of 1,100 cd/m² and a contrast ratio of 1,800:1.
*All images are shown for illustrative purposes only and may vary from the actual product/usage.
Multi-resolution mode
Set the resolution mode to fit your needs
The various resolution modes (5/3/2MP) of the 21HQ613D allow users to customise their resolution to better fit their respective needs.
*All images are shown for illustrative purposes only and may vary from the actual product/usage.
Internal front calibration sensor
Consistency in medical images
The front-sensor, supported by calibration software, enables calibration without the need for additional measuring equipment, ensuring stable image quality.
*All images are shown for illustrative purposes only and may vary from the actual product/usage.
Focus view mode
Focus on the region of interest
Highlight specific parts of the medical image with Focus view mode. Users can easily select and focus on areas of concern with max brightness of screen, while darkening the rest.
*All images are shown for illustrative purposes only and may vary from the actual product/usage.
Pathology mode
As if you were looking into a microscope
With Pathology mode, this diagnostic monitor provides image clarity and accuracy as if you were looking at a microscope.
*All images are shown for illustrative purposes only and may vary from the actual product/usage.
Streamlined and efficient workflow
5 Hot Keys
Intuitive Control
The 5 Hot Keys make changing between screen modes easier and more intuitive than operating through an OnScreen menu. They provide a fast and easy way to operate while working, allowing you to change mode and lighting settings without disrupting your workflow.
The 5 Hot Keys make changing between screen modes easier and more intuitive than operation through an OnScreen menu.
*All images are shown for illustrative purposes only and may vary from the actual product/usage.
Presence sensor
Convenient power management
The presence sensor automatically turns off the display when no motion is detected for 5 minutes.
*All images are shown for illustrative purposes only and may vary from the actual product/usage.
Daisy chain
Simple connection.
Less clutter in your workspace.
Make your workspace productive with the Daisy Chain setup. You can reduce clutter on your desk and simplify cable management, leading to a productive workspace.
Make your workspace productive with the Daisy Chain setup. You can reduce clutter on your desk and simplify cable management, leading to a productive workspace.
*All images are shown for illustrative purposes only and may vary from the actual product/usage.
User convenience
User-friendly monitor stand
21HQ613D is designed to be adjustable for the posture of users' image review. The ergonomically designed stand allows users to freely adjust the tilt, height, and swivel. It also features a bi-directional auto pivot function for added flexibility.
*Auto pivot refers to the automatic screen rotation function based on the pivot direction.
*All images are shown for illustrative purposes only and may vary from the actual product/usage.
Down light & Wall light
Ideal diagnostic workspace
Down /Wall light mode enhances readability of documents below the monitor even in low-light environments.
*All images are shown for illustrative purposes only and may vary from the actual product/usage.
Auto luminance sensor
Automatically adjusts screen brightness
21HQ613D features an Auto luminance sensor which adjusts screen brightness automatically for more readability according to levels of surrounding light.
*All images are shown for illustrative purposes only and may vary from the actual product/usage.
All Spec
DISPLAY
Size [cm]
54.1 cm (21.3)
Aspect Ratio
4:5
Resolution
2048 x 2560
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.165 X 0.165 mm
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178°(R/L), 178°(U/D)
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
1100cd/m²
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1800:1
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
Color Gamut (Typ.)
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
CONNECTIVITY
DisplayPort
Yes (In 2ea / Out 1ea)
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
USB Upstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
Daisy Chain
Yes (5MP/48Hz)
FEATURES
Flicker Safe
Yes
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
HW Calibration
Yes
Reader Mode
Yes (Text Mode)
Super Resolution+
Yes
Auto Brightness
Yes
MECHANICAL
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt / Height / Swivel / Pivot
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
524 x 577 x 296
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
364.5 x 634.4 x 233.6
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
364.5 x 473.4 x 78
Weight in Shipping [kg]
11.4
Weight with Stand [kg]
7.85
Weight without Stand [kg]
5.45
SW APPLICATION
Dual Controller
Yes
POWER
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
AC Input
100-240Vac, 50-60Hz
Type
External Power(Adapter)
ACCESSORY
Display Port
Yes
USB A to B
Yes
STANDARD
RoHS
Yes
Similar Product