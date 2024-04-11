We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
31 (78.74cm) 12MP Diagnostic Monitor for Mammography
Accuracy
31 (78.74cm) 12MP IPS Display
Self-calibration with Front Sensor
Efficiency
Focus View
PBP & Dual Controller
Convenience
6 Hot Key
Ergonomic Design
Accurate Imaging
Streamlined and Efficient Workflow
More Ergonomic and Comfortable to Review
Optimal Reading Condition
down lighting, and wall lighting offering users to view imaging results on the screen comfortably in the darkroom
Intuitive Control
6 hot keys offering user's intuitive control consisting of down light, wall light, select resolution, presence sensor, light box mode, and picture mode
Easy and Comfort
one-click stand with ultra-lightweight body making installation easy, and the stand offering adjustment of tilt, height, and swivel
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Category
Diagnostic Monitors
-
Aspect Ratio
3:2
-
Brightness (Typ.)
1080cd/m² (Uniformity On)
-
Color Bit
10bit
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB over 97%(Coverage)
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1500:1
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Resolution
4200x2800
-
Response Time (GTG)
14ms(Off-setting), 5ms(Faster-setting)
-
Size (cm)
78.74cm (31)
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-glare, 3H
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178°(Right/Left), 178°(Up/Down)
FEATURE
-
Hot Key
Yes(6keys)
-
Brightness stabilization
Yes
-
Auto Luminance sensor
Yes
-
Presence Sensor
Yes
-
Front Sensor
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
Yes
-
HW Calibration
YES (PerfectLum)
-
DICOM Compliant
Yes
-
Color Temperature
6500K/7500K/9300K
Manual (5000K ~ 10000K)
-
Flicker safe
Yes
-
PBP
Yes (2PBP)
-
Multi-resolution Mode
Yes(12MP/6MP)
-
Pathology Mode
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes(Text Mode)
-
Focus View
Yes
-
Light Box Mode
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Lighting
Yes(Down/ Wall)
-
Super Resolution+
Yes
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
Yes
-
Qubyx
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
DisplayPort
Yes (2ea)
-
Headphone Out
Yes
-
USB Downstream Port
Yes(3ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
Yes(1ea/ver3.0)
POWER
-
AC Input
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
DC Output
24V , 7.5A
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
180W
-
Type
External Power (Adapter)
MECHANICAL
-
Borderless Design
Normal
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel
-
Down Height
90.9mm
-
Height Range
110mm
-
Machanical Power Switch
Yes
-
OneClick Stand
Yes
-
Swivel
Yes(±15°)
-
Tilt
Yes(-5°~15˚)
-
Wall Mount Size
100x100mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)
978x628x277mm
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
704.7x662.6x280mm
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
704.7x499.5x83.2mm
-
Pallet Stuffing (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
126/294/336
-
Weight in Shipping
21.5kg(TBD)
-
Weight with Stand
14.0kg(30.9lb)
-
Weight without Stand
10.7kg(23.6lb)
ACCESSORY
-
Adapter
Yes
-
Calibration Report (Paper)
Yes
-
Display Port
Yes
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
USB3.0 Upstream Cable
Yes
PRODUCT DETAILS
-
Net Quantity
1 N
-
Country of Origin
Korea
-
Manufactured By
LG Electronics Nanjing New Technology Co. Ltd, NO.346, YAOXIN ROAD ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENT ZONE, NANJING, 210038, PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA
-
Imported By
LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd,A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi – 110044
-
