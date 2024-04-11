About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
31 (78.74cm) 12MP Diagnostic Monitor for Mammography

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Resource

Find a Dealer

31 (78.74cm) 12MP Diagnostic Monitor for Mammography

31HN713D-B

31 (78.74cm) 12MP Diagnostic Monitor for Mammography

front view with mammography imaging results on the screen
lg 31 inch 12mp ips display designed for breast imaging offering streamlined workflow, and improved comfort
31 (78.74cm) 12MP IPS Display

Designed for Mammography

Accuracy

31 (78.74cm) 12MP IPS Display
Self-calibration with Front Sensor

Efficiency

Focus View
PBP & Dual Controller

Convenience

6 Hot Key
Ergonomic Design

Accurate Imaging

multi-resolution mode offering for users to select resolution between input of 12mp and of 6mp

Multi-resolution Mode

 

Compatible with Every Device

Diagnostic monitors often need to be connected to various modalities, all with differing resolutions. Thanks to 31HN73D’s Multi-resolution Mode, you can adjust the resolution of monitor to optimize to the connected device.

 

pathology mode offering imaging results as detailed and accurately colored as seen under a microscope

Pathology Mode

 

True-to-Life Color Reproduction

In Pathology Mode, the 31HN713D reproduces the same level of detail and color accuracy as seen directly under a microscope, to help healthcare professionals make more accurate diagnoses.

 

the monitor equipped with the front-sense offering for automatic self-calibration
Self-calibration

Consistency in Medical Images

The front-sensor allows for automatic, self-calibration without the need for additional measuring equipment. It improves the quality and consistency of medical images that are displayed by maintaining accurate values.

Streamlined and Efficient Workflow

multi-resolution mode offering for users to select resolution between input of 12mp and of 6mp

Presence Sensor

 

Hassle-free Savings & Stronger Security

Thanks to the Presence Sensor of 31HN713D which automatically turns off the display when no motion is detected, you can save energy and be more secure against exposing patient information and other sensitive data.

 

multi-resolution mode offering for users to select resolution between input of 12mp and of 6mp

Auto Luminance Sensor

 

Reducing Eye Strain

LG 31HN713D features an Auto Luminance Sensor which automatically adjusts screen brightness according to the ambient lighting conditions. As a result, eye strain is reduced by ensuring screen brightness is always set to the optimal level.

 

focus view offering for users to review a specific part of imaging
Focus View

Fully Focus on the Important part

LG 31HN713D includes the Focus View Mode which allows you to review a specific part of the medical image more closely. This allows professionals to focus fully on the important part of the image for a more accurate and efficient diagnosis.

More Ergonomic and Comfortable to Review

Down Lighting & Wall Lighting

Optimal Reading Condition

Down and Wall Lighting Modes reduce the contrast between the monitor brightness and ambient lighting conditions, allowing you to work comfortably without having to adjust the lighting to view paper documents in the darkroom.

down lighting, and wall lighting offering users to view imaging results on the screen comfortably in the darkroom

6 Hot Keys

Intuitive Control

The 31HN713D's 6 Hot Keys make changing between screen modes easier and more intuitive than operation through an OnScreen menu. The 6 Hot Keys are much faster and easier to operate while working, allowing you to change mode, screen resolution, and lighting settings all without disrupting your workflow.

6 hot keys offering user's intuitive control consisting of down light, wall light, select resolution, presence sensor, light box mode, and picture mode

Ergonomic Design

Easy and Comfort

The One-Click Stand and ultra-lightweight body make installing the 31HN713D simple. The ergonomically designed stand allows users to freely adjust the tilt, height, and swivel, reducing chronic pain caused by long hours of work.

one-click stand with ultra-lightweight body making installation easy, and the stand offering adjustment of tilt, height, and swivel

Print

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Category

    Diagnostic Monitors

  • Aspect Ratio

    3:2

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    1080cd/m² (Uniformity On)

  • Color Bit

    10bit

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB over 97%(Coverage)

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1500:1

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Resolution

    4200x2800

  • Response Time (GTG)

    14ms(Off-setting), 5ms(Faster-setting)

  • Size (cm)

    78.74cm (31)

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-glare, 3H

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178°(Right/Left), 178°(Up/Down)

FEATURE

  • Hot Key

    Yes(6keys)

  • Brightness stabilization

    Yes

  • Auto Luminance sensor

    Yes

  • Presence Sensor

    Yes

  • Front Sensor

    Yes

  • Black Stabilizer

    Yes

  • HW Calibration

    YES (PerfectLum)

  • DICOM Compliant

    Yes

  • Color Temperature

    6500K/7500K/9300K
    Manual (5000K ~ 10000K)

  • Flicker safe

    Yes

  • PBP

    Yes (2PBP)

  • Multi-resolution Mode

    Yes(12MP/6MP)

  • Pathology Mode

    Yes

  • Reader Mode

    Yes(Text Mode)

  • Focus View

    Yes

  • Light Box Mode

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Lighting

    Yes(Down/ Wall)

  • Super Resolution+

    Yes

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    Yes

  • Qubyx

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • DisplayPort

    Yes (2ea)

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

  • USB Downstream Port

    Yes(3ea/ver3.0)

  • USB Upstream Port

    Yes(1ea/ver3.0)

POWER

  • AC Input

    100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • DC Output

    24V , 7.5A

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    180W

  • Type

    External Power (Adapter)

MECHANICAL

  • Borderless Design

    Normal

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel

  • Down Height

    90.9mm

  • Height Range

    110mm

  • Machanical Power Switch

    Yes

  • OneClick Stand

    Yes

  • Swivel

    Yes(±15°)

  • Tilt

    Yes(-5°~15˚)

  • Wall Mount Size

    100x100mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)

    978x628x277mm

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    704.7x662.6x280mm

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

    704.7x499.5x83.2mm

  • Pallet Stuffing (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

    126/294/336

  • Weight in Shipping

    21.5kg(TBD)

  • Weight with Stand

    14.0kg(30.9lb)

  • Weight without Stand

    10.7kg(23.6lb)

ACCESSORY

  • Adapter

    Yes

  • Calibration Report (Paper)

    Yes

  • Display Port

    Yes

  • Power Cord

    Yes

  • USB3.0 Upstream Cable

    Yes

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Net Quantity

    1 N

  • Country of Origin

    Korea

  • Manufactured By

    LG Electronics Nanjing New Technology Co. Ltd, NO.346, YAOXIN ROAD ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENT ZONE, NANJING, 210038, PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA

  • Imported By

    LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd,A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi – 110044

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.