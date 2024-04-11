We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 31.5 (80.01cm) UHD 8MP Diagnostic Monitor
Diagnostic Review
Convenience
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Category
Diagnostic Monitors
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Brightness (Typ.)
450
-
Brightness (DICOM Cal.)
250/350
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1300:1
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Peak Brightness (Typ.)
450
-
Pixel Pitch
0.18159(H)mm x 0.18159(V)mm
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Response Time (GTG)
14ms (Off), 5ms (Faster)
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178(R/L), 178(U/D)
FEATURE
-
Auto Luminance sensor
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
Yes
-
Factory Calibration
Yes (Delta E<5, Gamma 1.8~2.6/DICOM curve)
-
DICOM
Yes (<=10%)
-
Color Temperature
6500K/8500K/9300K Manual (5000K ~ 10000K)
-
Flicker safe
Yes
-
HDR 10
Yes
-
HDR Effect
Yes
-
HW Calibration
Yes(PerfectLum)
-
OSD Language
17 Languages
-
PBP
Yes (2PBP)
-
Pathology
Yes
-
Picture Mode
(SDR) Custom, Mono, Pathology, Reader, Vivid, HDR Effect, DICOM (Clinical), DICOM (Diagnostic), Calibration 1, Calibration 2, (HDR) Custom, Vivid, Standard
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
Yes
-
Uniformity
Yes
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
Yes
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
Yes
-
Qubyx
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
DP Version
1.4
-
DisplayPort
Yes (2ea)
-
HDMI
Yes (1ea)
-
HDMI Version
2.0
-
USB Downstream Port
Yes (2ea/ver2.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
Yes (1ea/ver2.0)
POWER
-
AC Input
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
DC Output
19V, 3.42A
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
65W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 1.2W
-
Type
External Power (Adapter)
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
-
Down Height
85.3
-
Height Range
0~110mm
-
Pivot
Bi-Direction
-
Tilt
Yes
-
Wall Mountable
100 x 100 mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)
822 X 537 X 215 mm
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
718.2 X 598.0 X 231.2 mm (Up)
718.2 X 488.0 X 231.2 mm (Down)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
718.2 X 414.3 X 45.1 mm
-
Pallet Stuffing (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
TBD
-
Weight in Shipping
TBD
-
Weight with Stand
7.3kg
-
Weight without Stand
5.9kg
STANDARD
-
IEC (IEC 60601-1 / IEC 60601-1-2)
Yes
-
EN (EN 60601-1 / EN 60601-1-2)
Yes
-
cUL (ANSI/AAMI ES 60601-1, CSA CAN/CSA-C22.2 NO. 60601-1)
Yes
-
FCC (FCC part 15 Class A)
Yes
-
FDA
510 (k) (Class II)
-
CE (MDD 93/42/EEC, 2007/47/EC)
Yes
-
ISO13485
Yes
-
GMP
Yes
-
KGMP
Yes
-
RoHS
Yes
-
REACH
Yes
-
WEEE
Yes
-
MFDS
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Adapter
Yes
-
Calibration Report (Paper)
Yes
-
Display Port
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes
-
Power Cord
Yes
PRODUCT DETAILS
-
Net Quantity
1 N
-
Country of Origin
Korea
-
Manufactured By
LG Electronics Nanjing New Technology Co. Ltd, NO.346, YAOXIN ROAD ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENT ZONE, NANJING, 210038, PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA
-
Imported By
LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd,A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi – 110044
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.