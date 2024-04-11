About Cookies on This Site

LG 31.5 (80.01cm) UHD 8MP Diagnostic Monitor

32HL512D-B

LG 31.5 (80.01cm) UHD 8MP Diagnostic Monitor

LG Medical Display

31.5 (80.01cm) 8MP Diagnostic Monitor

Optimized Image Quality for
Diagnostic Review
Accurate Image from Any Angle
31.5 (80.01cm) 8MP IPS Display

Accurate Image from Any Angle

The 31.5 (80.01cm) 8MP IPS display facilitates precise diagnoses of medical images. The 178° wide viewing angle lets patients and doctors to see accurately reproduced images with minimal distortion.
Compatible with Every Device
Multi Resolution Mode

Compatible with Every Device

The connection to the various types of devices is essential for the diagnostic monitor. Thanks to 32HL512D's multi resolution mode, you can adjust the resolution of monitor to optimize to the connected device.
Realistic Color Reproduction
Clinical Pathology Mode

Realistic Color Reproduction

As LG 32HL512D monitor adopts the clinical pathology mode with improved color reproduction, can deliver images from the microscope vividly without color distortion.
Sustained Picture Quality
Auto Luminance Calibration

Sustained Picture Quality

Built-in Auto Luminance Calibration helps to increase productivity and efficiency. It converts automatically the medical images to more suitable images to make a exact diagnosis.
To Increase Efficiency &
Convenience
Multiple Signals on One Screen
PBP & Dual Controller

Multiple Signals on One Screen

PBP (Picture By Picture) with Dual controller, control multi devices connected to one screen with one keyboard or mouse, helps to increase convenience in review. You can review multiple information in parallel on one screen.
Designed for Comfort
Ergonomics Design

Designed for Comfort & Immersion

Its ergonomic stand, two-way pivot adjustment and narrow bezel can realize an optimized diagnostic workspace. Rotate two monitors in portrait and use side-by-side for the ultimate reading experience.
Print

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Category

    Diagnostic Monitors

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    450

  • Brightness (DICOM Cal.)

    250/350

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1300:1

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Peak Brightness (Typ.)

    450

  • Pixel Pitch

    0.18159(H)mm x 0.18159(V)mm

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Response Time (GTG)

    14ms (Off), 5ms (Faster)

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178(R/L), 178(U/D)

FEATURE

  • Auto Luminance sensor

    Yes

  • Black Stabilizer

    Yes

  • Factory Calibration

    Yes (Delta E<5, Gamma 1.8~2.6/DICOM curve)

  • DICOM

    Yes (<=10%)

  • Color Temperature

    6500K/8500K/9300K Manual (5000K ~ 10000K)

  • Flicker safe

    Yes

  • HDR 10

    Yes

  • HDR Effect

    Yes

  • HW Calibration

    Yes(PerfectLum)

  • OSD Language

    17 Languages

  • PBP

    Yes (2PBP)

  • Pathology

    Yes

  • Picture Mode

    (SDR) Custom, Mono, Pathology, Reader, Vivid, HDR Effect, DICOM (Clinical), DICOM (Diagnostic), Calibration 1, Calibration 2, (HDR) Custom, Vivid, Standard

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Super Resolution+

    Yes

  • Uniformity

    Yes

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    Yes

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    Yes

  • Qubyx

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • DisplayPort

    Yes (2ea)

  • HDMI

    Yes (1ea)

  • HDMI Version

    2.0

  • USB Downstream Port

    Yes (2ea/ver2.0)

  • USB Upstream Port

    Yes (1ea/ver2.0)

POWER

  • AC Input

    100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • DC Output

    19V, 3.42A

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    65W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 1.2W

  • Type

    External Power (Adapter)

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Pivot

  • Down Height

    85.3

  • Height Range

    0~110mm

  • Pivot

    Bi-Direction

  • Tilt

    Yes

  • Wall Mountable

    100 x 100 mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)

    822 X 537 X 215 mm

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    718.2 X 598.0 X 231.2 mm (Up)
    718.2 X 488.0 X 231.2 mm (Down)

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

    718.2 X 414.3 X 45.1 mm

  • Pallet Stuffing (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

    TBD

  • Weight in Shipping

    TBD

  • Weight with Stand

    7.3kg

  • Weight without Stand

    5.9kg

STANDARD

  • IEC (IEC 60601-1 / IEC 60601-1-2)

    Yes

  • EN (EN 60601-1 / EN 60601-1-2)

    Yes

  • cUL (ANSI/AAMI ES 60601-1, CSA CAN/CSA-C22.2 NO. 60601-1)

    Yes

  • FCC (FCC part 15 Class A)

    Yes

  • FDA

    510 (k) (Class II)

  • CE (MDD 93/42/EEC, 2007/47/EC)

    Yes

  • ISO13485

    Yes

  • GMP

    Yes

  • KGMP

    Yes

  • RoHS

    Yes

  • REACH

    Yes

  • WEEE

    Yes

  • MFDS

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • Adapter

    Yes

  • Calibration Report (Paper)

    Yes

  • Display Port

    Yes

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • Power Cord

    Yes

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Net Quantity

    1 N

  • Country of Origin

    Korea

  • Manufactured By

    LG Electronics Nanjing New Technology Co. Ltd, NO.346, YAOXIN ROAD ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENT ZONE, NANJING, 210038, PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA

  • Imported By

    LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd,A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi – 110044

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.