About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG 27 (68.58cm) Full HD Surgical Monitor

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Resource

Find a Dealer

LG 27 (68.58cm) Full HD Surgical Monitor

27HK510S-W

LG 27 (68.58cm) Full HD Surgical Monitor

A Display Optimized for Compatibility

The detailed picture quality of the LG surgical monitor meets operating room requirements. With its 27 (68.58cm) Full HD IPS Display, the LG surgical monitor improves work efficiency.

 

Full HD IPS

 

Optimal Image Quality

sRGB 115%(Deep Red)

The Full HD IPS display with sRGB 115% (Deep Red) is designed to fit with other Full HD surgical devices. It enables surgeons to view accurate, realistic images especially in the red color spectrum.

 

A Display Optimized for Compatibility

Brightness Stabilization

The LG surgical monitor carefully measures and sets every grayscale tone to create a monitor compliant with DICOM Part 14. Furthermore, LG's surgical monitors offer stabilized brightness settings.

*DICOM (Digital Imaging and Communications in Medicine): Standard applied to the grayscale tone characteristics of monitors used in the medical field.

Designed for the Operating Room

Dustproof & Waterproof

To ensure protection against contact with objects such as blood or bodily fluids, LG surgical monitors are cleanable and durable, with ratings of IP35 on the front and IP32 on the back, securing them from any direction.

 

Protection Glass

The LG surgical monitor with protection glass provides a more durable display by safeguarding the monitor from water and bodily fluids and making it easier to clean.

 

Flicker Safe

Reduces Visual Fatigue

Flicker Safe reduces the onscreen flicker level to almost zero, which helps minimize eye strain and eye fatigue. By combining Flicker Safe with the IPS technology, users can comfortably work throughout the day.
Print

All Spec

PANEL

  • Category

    Surgical Monitors

  • Panel Type

    IPS + Glass

  • Size

    68.58cm (27) (16:9)

  • Native Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    0.1554mm x 0.1554mm

  • Display Colors

    10bit/sRGB 115% (Deep Red)

  • Viewing Angles

    178/178

  • Brightness

    1000cd/m² (Typ.)

  • Surface Treatment

    Protection Glass

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,000:1 (Typ.)

  • Response Time

    14ms (Typ.)

VIDEO SIGNALS

  • Input Terminals

    HDMI(1.4) x 1, S-Video x 1, 3G-SDI x 1, DVI-I x 1 (Compatible with D-sub & Component via adapter)

  • Output Terminals

    3G-SDI x 1, DVI-I x 1

  • Digital Scanning Frequency (H/V)

    HDMI, DVI-D: 30-83kHz/56-61Hz/56-61Hz

  • Sync Formats

    Dynamic Sync Mode (Thru Mode)

USB

  • Function

    1 upstream, 1 downstream (For calibration)

  • Standard

    USB 3.0

POWER

  • Power Requirements

    100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Maximum Power Consumption

    120W

  • Power Management

    0.3W

SENSOR

  • Sensor

    Brightness Stabilization

RESISTANCE RATING

  • Resistance Rating

    IP35/IP32 (Front/Back), 8H Glass

GAMMA

  • Gamma

    Gamma 1.8/Gamma 2.0/Gamma 2.2 Gamma 2.4/Gamma 2.6 DICOM Gamma curve

CERTIFICATIONS & STANDARDS

  • Certifications & Standards

    IEC (IEC60601-1/IEC60601-1-2, FCC (FCC part 15 Class A), CB, ANSI/AAMI ES 60601-1, CSA CAN/CSA-C22.2 NO.60601-1, RoHS, REACH, WEEE, CE MDD (Class 1))

SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES

  • Supplied Accessories

    Power Cord, D-Sub to DVI-I adapter, DVI-D cable, HDMI cable, Adapter, CD/book manual

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Weight (Without Stand)

    7.7kg

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Net Quantity

    1 N

  • Country of Origin

    Korea

  • Manufactured By

    LG Electronics Nanjing New Technology Co. Ltd, NO.346, YAOXIN ROAD ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENT ZONE, NANJING, 210038, PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA

  • Imported By

    LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd,A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi – 110044

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.