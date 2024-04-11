We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 31.5 (80.01cm) 4K IPS Surgical Monitor
Large Display for Surgical Precision
Accuracy: 31.5 (80.01cm) 4K IPS / HDR10 / sRGB 115% Area, Convenience: 4PBP
Enhanced Accuracy with Wide View
31.5 (80.01cm) 4K : Full HD 4K, IPS Wide Viewing Angle : 178°
Multiple Signals on One Screen
3PBP / 4PBP / PIP / 12G-SDI Support with 4K
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Category
Surgical Monitors
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Backlight Dimming Technology
Global Dimming
-
Backlight Technology
LED
-
Backlight Type
Edge
-
Brightness (Min.)
650cd/m²
-
Brightness (Typ.)
800cd/m²
-
Brightness (Stabilization)
500cd/m²
-
Color Bit
10bit
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 115% (Area),
sRGB over 99% (Coverage)
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1300:1
-
Contrast Ratio with DFC
Mega
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Peak Brightness (Min.)
650cd/m² (Peak)
-
Peak Brightness (Typ.)
800cd/m² (Peak)
-
Pixel Pitch (H x V)
0.18159mm x 0.18159mm
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Response Time (GTG)
14ms (Off-setting), 5ms (Faster-setting)
-
Size (cm)
80.01cm (31.5)
-
Surface Treatment
Protection Glass (1.6t, Anti-Reflection, Anti-fingerprint)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178°(Right/Left), 178°(Up/Down)
FEATURE
-
Hot Key
Yes (2keys)
-
Brightness stabilization
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
Yes
-
Factory Calibration
Yes (Delta E<5, Gamma 1.8~2.6/DICOM curve)
-
HW Calibration
Yes (True Color pro)
-
DICOM Compliant
Yes
-
Color Temperature
6500K/7500K/9300K
Manual (5000K ~ 10000K)
-
Flicker safe
Yes
-
HDR 10
Yes
-
HDR Effect
Yes
-
OSD Language
17 Languages
-
PBP
Yes (2PBP/3PBP/4PBP)
-
PIP
Yes
-
Picture Mode
(SDR) Custom, Mono, Vivid, HDR Effect, DICOM, Calibration 1, Calibration 2, (HDR) Custom, Vivid, Standard
-
Rotation & Mirror Mode
Yes
-
Failover Input Switch
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
User Preset
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
Yes
-
Uniformity
Yes
SW APPLICATION
-
True Color Pro
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
3G-SDI
Yes (12G INx1/OUTx1,Single, 2SI, Square, SFP)
-
12G-SDI
Yes (12G INx1/OUTx1,Single, 2SI, Square, SFP)
-
DisplayPort
Yes (in 1ea/out 1ea)
-
DP (HDCP Version)
2.2
-
DP (Max. Resolution at Hz)
3840 x 2160 at 60Hz
-
DP (H-Frequency)
30~135kHz
-
DP (V Frequency)
56~61Hz
-
DP Version
1.2
-
DVI
Yes (1In / 1Out)
-
DVI (Max Resolution at Hz)
1920 x 1080 at 60Hz
-
DVI (H Frequency)
30~83kHz
-
DVI (V Frequency)
56~61Hz
-
HDMI
Yes (1ea)
-
HDMI (HDCP Version)
2.2
-
HDMI (Max. Resolution at Hz)
3840 x 2160 at 60Hz
-
HDMI (H Frequency)
30~135kHz
-
HDMI (V Frequency)
56~61Hz
-
HDMI Version
2.0
-
RS-232
Yes (1ea)
-
USB Downstream Port
Yes (1ea/ver2.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
Yes (1ea/ver2.0)
-
[Location]
Bottom
MECHANICAL
-
Borderless Design
Normal
-
Color (Back Cover)
White
-
Color (Middle Cabinet)
Silver
-
Display Position Adjustments
No Stand
-
Down Height
No Stand
-
Height Range
No Stand
-
Mechanical Power Switch
Yes
-
OneClick Stand
No Stand
-
Pivot
No Stand
-
Swivel
No Stand
-
Tilt
No Stand
-
Wall Mount Size
200 x 100mm/100 x 100mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)
883 x 599 x 200 mm
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
No Stand
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
764.6 x 480.8 x 94.4 mm
-
Pallet Stuffing (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
216EA/405EA/495EA
-
Weight in Shipping
18.5kg
-
Weight with Stand
No Stand
-
Weight without Stand
13.5kg
STANDARD
-
IEC (IEC 60601-1 / IEC 60601-1-2)
Yes
-
EN (EN 60601-1 / EN 60601-1-2)
Yes
-
IEC (IEC 60950-1 / IEC 55032, 55024)
Yes
-
EN (EN 60950-1 / EN 55032, 55024)
Yes
-
cUL (ANSI/AAMI ES 60601-1, CSA CAN/CSA-C22.2 NO. 60601-1)
Yes
-
FCC (FCC part 15 Class A)
Yes
-
FDA
Registration (Class I)
-
ISO13485
Yes
-
GMP
Yes
-
KGMP
Yes
-
RoHS
Yes
-
REACH
Yes
-
WEEE
Yes
-
MFDS
Yes
-
IP (front/except for front)
IP35/IP32
-
Vandal-proof
IK06
ACCESSORY
-
Adapter
Yes
-
Adapter (Color)
White
-
Calibration Report (Paper)
Yes
-
Display Port
Yes
-
Display Port (Color/Length)
Black/1.8m
-
HDMI
Yes
-
HDMI (Color/Length)
Black/1.8m
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
Power Cord (Color/Length)
White/1.5m
WARRANTY
-
Time/years
3
-
Time/years
3 (10,000hr)
PRODUCT DETAILS
-
Net Quantity
1 N
-
Country of Origin
Korea
-
Manufactured By
LG Electronics Nanjing New Technology Co. Ltd, NO.346, YAOXIN ROAD ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENT ZONE, NANJING, 210038, PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA
-
Imported By
LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd,A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi – 110044
-
