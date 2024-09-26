We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 80 cm (31) IPS FHD Monitor Display (1500R), 100Hz Refresh Rate, Reader Mode & Flicker Safe, AMD FreeSync™
31.5(80cm) Full HD Curved display
Colors more vibrant and accurate
This Full HD (1920x1080) screen offers clear color while displaying various programs at once on the 31.5-inch widescreen with 1500R curvature, elevating work productivity.
*Based on comparison against previous LG models with HD display.
*It supports up to 75Hz Refresh Rate connecting via D-sub.
Enhanced eye protection
*Above feature may vary depending on real use conditions that the user is using.
*Based on comparison against previous LG models without the above eye-care feature.
Enjoy the smooth gaming experience
AMD FreeSync™
Fluid and rapid motion
With AMD FreeSync™ technology, gamers can enjoy smooth, clear movement in high resolution and fast-paced games. It virtually eliminates screen tearing and stuttering, providing an immersive gaming experience.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™.
Black Stabilizer
Step ahead in the dark
Black Stabilizer helps gamers to detect snipers lurking in the dark corners and swiftly navigate flash explosions.
*The feature may vary depending on the condition and the environment that the user is using.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, click the Download button.
*The features may not function properly depending on the PC that the user is using.
Ergonomic design
Easy and comfy solution
This display has a slim bezel on three sides, and the monitor offering tilt adjustment.
*Tilt adjustment range: -5~20°
See all ports
What's in the box
1. Stand base
2. Adapter+Power cord
3. HDMI cable
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
34
-
Resolution
3440 x 1440
-
Panel Type
VA
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
100
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
All Spec
INFO
-
Product name
UltraWide
-
Year
Y23
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
34
-
Size [cm]
86.42
-
Resolution
3440 x 1440
-
Panel Type
VA
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.23175 x 0.23175
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
240
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
sRGB 90% (CIE1931)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
1500:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
3000:1
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
100
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Curvature
1800R
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
HDR Effect
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
Color Weakness
YES
-
Super Resolution+
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync
-
Black Stabilizer
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
YES
-
PBP
YES (2PBP)
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
POWER
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
45W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
809 x 483.3 x 223.2
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
809 x 358.9 x 91.5
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
986 x 524 x 212
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
5.9
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
4.9
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
8.4
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
Display Port
YES
-
