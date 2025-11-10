About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG Partners with DoHome to Deliver Energy-Efficient Air Solutions Across Thailand

BUSINESS_SOLUTIONS11/10/2025

    Leading home improvement retailer selects LG's smart HVAC technology to enhance customer comfort and achieve sustainability goals

    LG_SAC_Multi_V_i_at_Do_Home_HQ.jpg

    Maintaining optimal customer comfort across expansive retail spaces requires a proven technology partner. For DoHome, one of Thailand’s leading home improvement retailers, this means air conditioning systems that operate reliably for extended hours while minimizing energy costs and meeting sustainability goals. In response, LG Electronics, a global leader in HVAC innovation, has announced a strategic partnership with DoHome, delivering intelligent solutions that enhance both operational efficiency and customer experience.

    LG_SAC_Total_Management_System_at_Do_Home.jpg

    DoHome: Energy-efficient Cooling for Retail and Office Spaces

    Do Home, as a leading home improvement retailer, requires an efficient cooling system as they faced significant challenges in maintaining comfortable shopping environments. Their stores require air conditioning systems that can operate reliably for extended hours in large open retail spaces. More importantly, these systems must also contribute to the company's sustainability goals by minimizing energy consumption and operational costs.

    LG_SAC_AHU_System_at_Do_Home_Store_1.jpg

    Considering all these challenges, LG Electronics, as a trusted consultant, proposed LG Multi V
    i system with AI technology that optimizes cooling performance and energy usage based on real-time conditions, providing intelligent climate control throughout their facilities. LG Multi V i is also equipped with Total Management System (TMS), which collects operational data to analyze and optimize energy management. This sophisticated system provides real-time monitoring capabilities and enables predictive maintenance, allowing facility managers to make informed decisions about energy usage and system performance.

    MrsNongyao_Saart_Do_Home.jpg

    Mrs. Nongyao Saart, Vice President of Utilities and Maintenance Services at DoHome, commented, “Given our expansive retail stores, we required an air conditioning system that met rigorous standards: powerful airflow distribution across long distances, consistent comfort, and above all, alignment with DoHome's energy conservation objectives. LG's solution addresses these requirements effectively. Their systems deliver world-class quality, advanced technology, and competitive value that supports both our operational needs and sustainability commitments.”

    LG_Round_Cassette_Unit_at_Do_Home_HQ_1.jpg

    At DoHome’s newly opened branch in Theparak with nearly 16,000 sqm of expansive space, LG additionally installed AHU (Air Handling Unit) systems that efficiently manage airflow, maintaining consistent temperatures across the expansive retail floor and enhancing the shopping experience. These units create a comfortable climate while minimizing energy consumption, even during peak hours.

    LG_SAC_AHU_System_at_Do_Home_Store_2.jpg

    LG’s air conditioning system also offers a diverse range of beautiful sleek designs to suit installation in any space. The installation at DoHome headquarters features LG Round Cassette units, whose distinctive design perfectly complements the loft-style architecture. The round design ensures even air distribution throughout the open-plan workspace, creating a comfortable environment for staff, demonstrating how functionality and aesthetics can work together seamlessly in business environments.

    VIDEO LG HVAC CASE STUDY THAILAND Dohome Retail and Office

    For more information, please contact LG HVAC Solutions Thailand at https://www.linkedin.com/
    company/lg-hvac-solutions-thailand/ or LG Information Center at 0-2057-5757 and follow LG's activities on Facebook fanpage LG Global and Instagram @lg_thailand.

    กลับไปรายการหลัก