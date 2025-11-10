Maintaining optimal customer comfort across expansive retail spaces requires a proven technology partner. For DoHome, one of Thailand’s leading home improvement retailers, this means air conditioning systems that operate reliably for extended hours while minimizing energy costs and meeting sustainability goals. In response, LG Electronics, a global leader in HVAC innovation, has announced a strategic partnership with DoHome, delivering intelligent solutions that enhance both operational efficiency and customer experience.

DoHome: Energy-efficient Cooling for Retail and Office Spaces

Do Home, as a leading home improvement retailer, requires an efficient cooling system as they faced significant challenges in maintaining comfortable shopping environments. Their stores require air conditioning systems that can operate reliably for extended hours in large open retail spaces. More importantly, these systems must also contribute to the company's sustainability goals by minimizing energy consumption and operational costs.

Considering all these challenges, LG Electronics, as a trusted consultant, proposed LG Multi V

i system with AI technology that optimizes cooling performance and energy usage based on real-time conditions, providing intelligent climate control throughout their facilities. LG Multi V i is also equipped with Total Management System (TMS), which collects operational data to analyze and optimize energy management. This sophisticated system provides real-time monitoring capabilities and enables predictive maintenance, allowing facility managers to make informed decisions about energy usage and system performance.

Mrs. Nongyao Saart, Vice President of Utilities and Maintenance Services at DoHome, commented, “Given our expansive retail stores, we required an air conditioning system that met rigorous standards: powerful airflow distribution across long distances, consistent comfort, and above all, alignment with DoHome's energy conservation objectives. LG's solution addresses these requirements effectively. Their systems deliver world-class quality, advanced technology, and competitive value that supports both our operational needs and sustainability commitments.”

At DoHome’s newly opened branch in Theparak with nearly 16,000 sqm of expansive space, LG additionally installed AHU (Air Handling Unit) systems that efficiently manage airflow, maintaining consistent temperatures across the expansive retail floor and enhancing the shopping experience. These units create a comfortable climate while minimizing energy consumption, even during peak hours.

LG’s air conditioning system also offers a diverse range of beautiful sleek designs to suit installation in any space. The installation at DoHome headquarters features LG Round Cassette units, whose distinctive design perfectly complements the loft-style architecture. The round design ensures even air distribution throughout the open-plan workspace, creating a comfortable environment for staff, demonstrating how functionality and aesthetics can work together seamlessly in business environments.

