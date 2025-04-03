LG Electronics (Thailand) Co., Ltd., led by Ms. Metawee Chitladaporn (3rd from left), Sales Director of B2B System Air Conditioning, congratulates Miracle Planet Co., Ltd.'s board of directors - Mr. Wirat Rojyaroon (4th from left), Ms. Rosarin Tiyavarapan (2nd from left), Mrs. Rungtiwa Vipattananuntakul (far left), and Mr. Itthipol Tiyavarapan (far right) - on the opening of Lucky Suki's 24th branch in Saraburi, reinforcing their business partnership in installing LG commercial air conditioning systems throughout Lucky Suki restaurant chain.

Bangkok, 3 April 2025 – LG Electronics (Thailand) Co., Ltd., a global leader in air conditioning innovation and technology, continues to drive its mission of enhancing lives through innovation under the 'Life’s Good' philosophy. Led by Ms. Metawee Chitladaporn, Sales Director of B2B System Air Conditioning, LG extends congratulations to Miracle Planet Co., Ltd., represented by Mr. Wirat Rojyaroon and Ms. Rosarin Tiyavarapan, Executive Directors, on the grand opening of the 24th branch of Lucky Suki restaurant in Saraburi. This milestone celebrates the successful partnership in equipping Lucky Suki’s restaurant chain with LG’s advanced commercial air conditioning solutions, reaffirming LG’s leadership in advanced air conditioning technology and its commitment to expanding its B2B business.

Lucky Suki, operated by Miracle Planet Co., Ltd., has rapidly established itself as a standout success in the restaurant industry, demonstrating exceptional growth since its inception in 2022. The company’s revenue surged from 79 million THB in its first year to 409 million THB in the second year, before reaching an impressive 1 billion THB in its third year. This remarkable trajectory underscores the brand’s strong market position and consumer trust. Looking ahead to 2025, Lucky Suki has set an ambitious revenue target of 2 billion THB, reinforcing its commitment to sustained expansion and market leadership.

With a vision to deliver the best customer experience, Lucky Suki has partnered with LG, a global leader in air conditioning systems, to install LG commercial air conditioning systems since March 2024. Starting with their 7th branch as the first installation site, LG has continuously earned trust to equip all newly opened branches, including the recent Saraburi branch which opened in late March. This marks Lucky Suki's first full-scale branch outside Bangkok Metropolitan area, featuring a spacious service area of 900 square meters. Ms. Metawee Chitladaporn, Sales Director of B2B System Air Conditioning at LG, joined in celebrating this significant branch expansion.

Ms. Rosarin Tiyavarapan, Executive Director of Miracle Planet Co., Ltd., spoke about the business partnership with LG: “We have complete confidence and trust in LG's commercial air conditioning systems, with product quality that truly meets the needs of restaurant businesses. The system's durability is particularly impressive, as it needs to operate for extended hours and maintain cooling efficiency during peak occupancy periods. For hotpot restaurants like Lucky Suki, the air conditioning system must effectively handle heat and steam from the cooking pots. Beyond that, what impresses us most is the prompt after-sales service, which helps minimize our operational concerns. The Central Control system allows us to conveniently monitor and control all air conditioning units, making it an outstanding feature for managing restaurants that require multiple air conditioning units.”

Ms. Metawee Chitladaporn, Sales Director of B2B System Air Conditioning at LG Electronics (Thailand) Co., Ltd., said: “LG is delighted to partner with Lucky Suki in delivering world-class products that meet restaurant business needs to create the best experience for their customers, through our commitment to providing comprehensive cooling solutions that address every aspect of large-scale business requirements. In this case, we have introduced the LG Multi V 5 Pro II solution. Our design engineers will customize installation systems that complement each restaurant branch's concept. Combined with our efficient after-sales service, this partnership reinforces our position as a true global leader in air conditioning technology.”

The LG Multi V 5 Pro II offers flexible installation options with minimum space requirements. The solution features Central Control technology, enabling business owners to remotely manage their air conditioning systems. Its inverter compressor technology minimizes vibration and load bearing, while the Dual Sensing control detects both humidity and outdoor temperature to automatically adjust temperature and airflow for optimal comfort and energy efficiency. The system is enhanced with LG's proprietary Black Fin technology, providing superior protection against corrosive elements such as wind, rain, and sunlight - ensuring long-lasting durability for commercial use.

Currently, Lucky Suki operates 25 branches, including Lucky BBQ restaurants under the same group. With ambitious expansion plans, the company is set to reach 40 branches by the end of this year across Bangkok Metropolitan area and neighboring provinces. Throughout this growth, they continue to partner with LG as their trusted commercial air conditioning solutions provider to ensure the best cooling experience for their customers. This collaboration between LG and Lucky Suki represents a perfect synergy between leading technology and restaurant services, meeting both consumer and business operator needs with world-class standards. This partnership reflects LG's commitment to continuously providing comprehensive cooling solutions for businesses across all sectors.

For more information about LG's commercial air conditioning technology Multi V 5 Pro II, please visit https://www.lg.com/th/business/air-solution/vrf/multi-v-5-pro or contact LG Information Center at 02-057-5757. Stay updated with LG's latest activities through Facebook fanpage: LG Global and Instagram: @lg_thailand