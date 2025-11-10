Creating the perfect dining atmosphere in a bustling hotpot and barbecue restaurant demands more than exceptional food. It requires specialized climate control that can handle intense heat, filter cooking odors, and maintain consistent comfort for every guest. For Lucky Suki and Lucky BBQ, one of Thailand’s most popular restaurant chains, this means air conditioning systems capable of managing the unique challenges of their dynamic dining environments. Answering this challenge, LG Electronics, a global leader in HVAC innovation, has announced a strategic partnership with Lucky Suki, delivering intelligent solutions that transform the dining experience while optimizing operational efficiency.

Lucky Suki: Enhancing Dining Comfort

Lucky Suki, a restaurant chain of exponential growth now established as a leading brand in the industry with ‘Lucky Suki’ and ‘Lucky BBQ’, trusts LG HVAC solutions to deliver an exceptional dining experience for their customers. Their spacious venues demand consistent cooling, while hotpot stoves and barbecue grills present distinct temperature management challenges. Moreover, effective cooking odor filtration is essential to preserve air quality, all while maintaining efficient energy management across their rapidly expanding branches.

LG Electronics, as the leading consultant in air solutions for businesses, addressed these unique challenges by implementing their advanced VRF Multi V 5 system with customized configurations tailored to Lucky Suki’s different dining styles.

For Lucky Suki, LG’s 4-Way Cassette units featuring innovative Dual Vane technology distribute cool air evenly in all directions, ensuring consistent comfort at every table. These specialized units include built-in air purification systems that effectively filter cooking odors. For Lucky BBQ, LG AHU (Air Handling Unit) systems deliver powerful cooling, capable of managing the higher temperatures from grilling stations.

The entire system integrates with LG’s Central Control feature, enabling Lucky Suki management to monitor all units in real-time. This sophisticated system immediately detects any issues and enables prompt service response from LG, ensuring uninterrupted comfort for diners.

Ms. Rosarin Tiyavarapan, Executive Director of Miracle Planet Co., Ltd., spoke about this business partnership with LG, “We understand that comfortable temperatures and proper ventilation are critical to our dining experience, which is why we need a specialized partner with credibility and professional expertise in this area. LG's combination of cutting-edge technology and elegant design made them the perfect match for Lucky Suki. Their systems deliver exceptional energy efficiency and reliable performance, proven to be the ideal solution for creating the comfortable environment our customers expect.”

VIDEO LG HVAC CASE STUDY THAILAND Lucky Suki Resturant

LG Electronics continues to strengthen its position as a premier HVAC solutions provider through its comprehensive approach, combining thorough consultations to ensure best-tailored solutions for different needs and exceptional after-sales support. This integrated service ecosystem optimizes cooling performance and efficiency, delivering the best comfort while minimizing disruptions, reinforcing LG’s commitment as the reliable and innovative solution partner for all businesses across diverse industries.

For more information, please contact LG HVAC Solutions Thailand at https://www.linkedin.com/

company/lg-hvac-solutions-thailand/ or LG Information Center at 0-2057-5757 and follow LG's activities on Facebook fanpage LG Global and Instagram @lg_thailand.