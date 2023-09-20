About Cookies on This Site

Interactive Digital Board

Interactive Digital Board

65TR3BF-B

Interactive Digital Board

(1)
Interactive Digital Board

การโต้ตอบที่แท้จริงเพื่อการรวมผู้คนให้อยู่ด้วยกัน

เมื่อคุณครูทำเครื่องหมายต่างๆ ในเครื่อง TR3BF เครื่องหมายนั้นจะแสดงบนหน้าจออุปกรณ์อิเล็กทรอนิกส์ของนักเรียนในเวลาเดียวกัน

* 75 นิ้ว
* รูปภาพทั้งหมดมีไว้เพื่อช่วยให้คุณทำความเข้าใจ และอาจมีความแตกต่างในการใช้งานจริง

ประสบการณ์สัมผัสและเขียนที่แท้จริง

Multi Touch และการเขียน

รุ่น TR3BF สามารถใช้จุด Multi Touch ได้สูงสุด 20 จุด ฟังก์ชันนี้ช่วยให้ประสบการณ์เขียนกระดานดูมีชีวิตชีวาและทำให้การร่วมมือต่างๆ ง่ายมากยิ่งขึ้น

เด็ก ๆ สามคนกำลังวาดบนจอ TR3BF พร้อมกัน

หน้าจอแล็ปท็อปของนักเรียนและมือถือของครูกำลังแชร์อยู่บนจอแสดงผล
การเชื่อมต่อและแชร์ที่ง่ายดาย

ScreenShare Pro อัปเกรด

ด้วย ScreenShare Pro ที่มีการอัปเกรดใหม่ซึ่งช่วยแสดงหน้าจอที่แชร์ได้สูงสุดหกหน้าจอหรือไฟล์ในหน้าจอแบบเรียลไทม์ จึงเป็นการยกระดับการใช้งานด้วยการให้ผู้ใช้สามารถแชร์ Chromecast ในเครือข่ายเดียวกันโดยไม่ต้องใช้แอปพลิเคชันใด ๆ
ครูกำลังสอนเด็กนักเรียน และหน้าจอบนจอแสดงผลกำลังแชร์ไปยังแล็ปท็อปของนักเรียนแต่ละคน
การเชื่อมต่อและแชร์ที่ง่ายดาย

Air Class

Air Class รองรับการเชื่อมต่อกับนักเรียนได้สูงสุด 30 คน และสามารถจัดการประชุมแบบโต้ตอบสำหรับอุปกรณ์มือถือทุกเครื่องที่อยู่ในเครือข่ายเดียวกัน ซึ่งสามารถใช้งานเครื่องมือได้อย่างหลากหลาย เช่น การลงคะแนนเสียง การตอบคำถาม และการแชร์ข้อความโครงการ
ฟังก์ชันจัดการพลังงานจอแสดงผลเพื่อใช้ในการจัดการพลังงานให้มีประสิทธิภาพมากยิ่งขึ้น
ประสบการณ์ที่เป็นมิตรกับผู้ใช้

DPM (การจัดการพลังงานจอแสดงผล)

เมื่อเปิดใช้งานฟังก์ชัน DPM จอแสดงผลสามารถกำหนดให้เปิดได้ เมื่อมีสัญญาณอินพุต ซึ่งเป็นการเปิดใช้งานการจัดการพลังงานที่มีประสิทธิภาพมากยิ่งขึ้น
วิชาเขียนแบบทางวิศวกรรมด้วยเครื่องมือคำอธิบายประกอบของ TR3BF ที่ใช้ฟังก์ชันเลิกทำและทำใหม่
ประสบการณ์ที่เป็นมิตรกับผู้ใช้

การอัปเกรดเครื่องมือคำอธิบายประกอบ

ในโหมดเครื่องมือคำอธิบายประกอบ ฟังก์ชัน ‘เลิกทำ’ และ ‘ทำใหม่’ ช่วยยกระดับประสบการณ์ของผู้ใช้ (เครื่องมือคำอธิบายประกอบสามารถใช้กับแหล่งสัญญาณใด ๆ)
ผู้หญิงคนหนึ่งกำลังค้นหาข้อมูลด้วยการใช้เว็บเบราว์เซอร์
ประสบการณ์ที่เป็นมิตรกับผู้ใช้

เว็บเบราว์เซอร์

รุ่น TR3BF รองรับเว็บเบราว์เซอร์ใน Android OS ดังนั้นคุณจึงสามารถค้นหาเว็บได้อย่างง่ายดายและรวดเร็ว โดยไม่ต้องเชื่อมต่อกับเดสก์ท็อปภายนอก
ชิปของระบบที่มีการผสมผสานกับ Android OS และแอปฟรี
ประสบการณ์ที่เป็นมิตรกับผู้ใช้

ออลอินวัน

รุ่น TR3BF ผสมผสานทั้ง Android OS และแอปฟรีเข้าไปใน SoC ประสิทธิภาพสูง โดยไม่จำเป็นต้องมีพีซี
สล็อต OPS ในตัวช่วยให้ผู้ใช้เชื่อมต่อกับเดสก์ท็อปภายนอกได้อย่างง่ายดาย ซึ่งคุณจะสามารถใช้ฟังก์ชันได้อย่างหลากหลาย
การรักษาความปลอดภัยและความเข้ากันได้

สล็อต OPS ในตัว

รุ่น TR3BF รองรับสล็อต OPS ซึ่งช่วยให้คุณติดตั้งเดสก์ท็อป OPS ไว้ที่ด้านหลังของกระดานดิจิทัลได้อย่างง่ายดายและสะดวกสบายโดยไม่เชื่อมต่อกับเดสก์ท็อปภายนอกให้ยุ่งยาก ซึ่งคุณจะสามารถใช้ฟังก์ชันได้อย่างหลากหลาย
ผ่านการทดสอบ Google CTS, ชุดทดสอบความเข้ากันได้ และ LG เป็นบริษัทเดียวที่ได้จัดหาจอแสดงผลแบบโต้ตอบที่ผ่านการรับรอง Google CTS
การรักษาความปลอดภัยและความเข้ากันได้

Google CTS Pass

จอแสดงผลแบบโต้ตอบของ LG ได้รับการอนุมัติจากชุดการทดสอบความเข้ากันได้ของ Google ซึ่งเป็นการทดสอบความเข้ากันได้ของ Android API & Application ในเดือนสิงหาคม 2019 การอนุมัติ CTS นี้เป็นการรับรองว่าจอแสดงผลแบบโต้ตอบของ LG รองรับการทำงานที่มีความเสถียรในระบบ Android OS

* คุณสมบัตินี้มีสำหรับรุ่น TR3BF เท่านั้น

เพื่อความปลอดภัย USB จะไม่สามารถเชื่อมต่อกับจอแสดงผล
การรักษาความปลอดภัยและความเข้ากันได้

USB Block

โหมด USB Block ที่ช่วยรักษาความปลอดภัยและป้องกันข้อมูลจากการถูกคัดลอกไปยังอุปกรณ์ที่ไม่ได้รับอนุญาตล่วงหน้า ซึ่งมีความจำเป็นต่อการใช้งานในพื้นที่ที่การรักษาความปลอดภัยมีความจำเป็น
โหมดรักษาความปลอดภัยสำหรับการบล็อกเนื้อหาที่ไม่ได้รับอนุญาต
การรักษาความปลอดภัยและความเข้ากันได้

โหมดรักษาความปลอดภัย

โหมดรักษาความปลอดภัยช่วยปิดกั้นเนื้อหาที่ไม่ได้รับอนุญาตปรากฏผ่านฟังก์ชันการแชร์หน้าจอในอุปกรณ์ต่าง ๆ แอปพลิเคชันที่โหลดล่วงหน้าที่เกี่ยวข้องกับการแชร์หน้าจอจะถูกซ่อนออกจากเมนู โหมดรักษาความปลอดภัยจะปิดใช้งานตัวเลือกการแชร์หน้าจอสำหรับ SSP (Screen Share Pro) ซึ่งเป็นการช่วยป้องกันการเข้าถึง IDB ของคุณโดยไม่ได้รับอนุญาต
การจับภาพบางส่วน

ความสะดวกในการใช้งาน

 

การจับภาพบางส่วน

ผู้ใช้สามารถเลือกพื้นที่หน้าจอที่ต้องการเพื่อครอปรูปภาพแล้วจัดเก็บรูปนั้น ๆ ไว้ในหน่วยความจำภายใน นอกจากนี้ TR3BF ยังอนุญาตให้ส่งรูปภาพที่ครอปตัดไปยังอีเมลหรือแอปบันทึกได้โดยตรง

 

การเชื่อมต่อบลูทูธ

ความสะดวกในการใช้งาน

 

การเชื่อมต่อบลูทูธ

TR3BF รองรับบลูทูธเพื่อเชื่อมต่อกับอุปกรณ์ต่าง ๆ เช่น ลำโพง เมาส์ คีย์บอร์ด ฯลฯ นับว่าเหมาะสำหรับการสร้างสภาพแวดล้อมผสมผสาน เพื่อให้การประชุมออนไลน์และออฟไลน์ตลอดจนชั้นเรียนสามารถดำเนินไปอย่างราบรื่น

 

หน้าจอที่กำลังแสดงเนื้อหาอื่น ๆ ถูกเพิ่มไปยังหน้าจอที่ผู้ชายคนหนึ่งกำลังนำเสนอให้ผู้หญิงดู
ความสะดวกในการใช้งาน

รองรับ PIP

ฟังก์ชัน PIP เปิดใช้งาน IDB ให้แสดงผลเนื้อหาประเภทต่าง ๆ ในขณะที่ยังรับชมเนื้อหาแอนดรอยด์อยู่ ดังนั้นจึงสามารถดูและทำงานหลาย ๆ งานได้ด้วยอินพุตเพิ่มเติม

* ฟังก์ชัน PIP มาในรูปแบบของแอป
* โดยสามารถเปลี่ยนเป็นขนาดเฉพาะได้เท่านั้น

พนักงานของ LG กำลังตรวจสอบรุ่น TR3BF ที่ติดตั้งในสถานที่ต่าง ๆ จากระยะไกล
ความสะดวกในการใช้งาน

บริการ ConnectedCare แบบเรียลไทม์

บำรุงรักษาอุปกรณ์ได้อย่างง่ายดายและรวดเร็วด้วยบริการเสริม ConnectedCare* ซึ่งเป็นโซลูชั่นบริการคลาวด์จาก LG โดยจะจัดการสถานะของจอแสดงผลในสถานที่ทำงานของลูกค้าผ่านการเชื่อมต่อระยะไกล เพื่อวินิจฉัยข้อบกพร่องและให้บริการควบคุมระยะไกล ซึ่งรับรองการใช้งานอย่างมีเสถียรภาพสำหรับธุรกิจของลูกค้า

* ความพร้อมใช้งานของบริการ "ConnectedCare" จะแตกต่างกันไปตามภูมิภาค ดังนั้นกรุณาติดต่อตัวแทนฝ่ายขายของ LG ในภูมิภาคของคุณสำหรับรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติม

พิมพ์

สเปคทั้งหมด

PANEL

Screen Size

65

Panel Technology

IPS

Back Light Type

Direct

Aspect Ratio

16 : 9

Native Resolution

3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)

Brightness

w/o Glass : 490 nit (Max.), 390 nit (Typ.)
w/ Glass : 450 nit (Max.), 350 nit (Typ.)

Contrast Ratio

1,200:1

Viewing Angle (H x V)

178 x 178

Response Time

9ms(G to G)

Life Time (Typ.)

30,000 Hrs (Min.)

Operation Hours

16Hr

Orientation

Landscape

CONNECTIVITY

(Input) Video / Audio

HDMI (3), RGB / Audio In

(Input) External Control

RS232C In

(Input) USB

USB 2.0 (3, Front : 2ea, Bottom side: 1ea Only for software update), USB 3.0 (3), Touch Out(USB2.0,B Type) (2)

(Output) Video / Audio

HDMI (1), Optical Output / Audio Out

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Color

Black

Bezel Width(Off Bezel)

Top/Right/Left:17.7mm, Bottom:45.7mm

Monitor Dimensions (W × H × D)

1,488×897×86mm

Weight (Head)

40kg

Carton Dimensions(W x H x D) with pallet

1,700×1,175×250mm

Packed Weight

67.6kg

Handle

Yes

VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

600 x 400

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature

0 °C to 40 °C

Operation Humidity

10% to 80%

POWER

Power Supply

100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-In Power

Power Consumption (Typ. / Max.)

145/275 W

SOUND

Speaker

Built in 24W (12W + 12W)

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

Safety

CB / NRTL

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE

ErP / Energy Star

Yes (EU Only) / No

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

OPS type compatible

Yes

ACCESSORY

Basic

Power Cord 3 M*1, USB Cable (Type A-Type B) 5 M*1, HDMI Cable 3 M*1, Writing Pen*2pcs, User Manual, QSG, Carton Box, Remote Control

SPECIAL FEATURE

Embedded Writing Software

Yes

TOUCH SPECIFICATIONS

Touch type

IR

Available object size for touch

Ø3 mm ↑

Response Time

60ms ↓ (Android) / 100ms ↓ (Windows)

Accuracy

1.5mm

Interface

USB 2.0

Protection Glass Thickness

4T (Anti-Glare)

Protection Glass Transmission

87%

Operating System Support

Windows 7/8/10/WindowsXP/Linux/Mac/Android (WindowsXP/Linux/Mac Support one point touch)

Multi touch point

Max 20 Points / Max 10 Writing

