65'' UHD IR-Type Touch Interactive Digital Board

65TR3PJ-B

65'' UHD IR-Type Touch Interactive Digital Board

(1)
มุมมองด้านหน้าพร้อมภาพ

ระบบอินเทอร์แอคทีฟที่แท้จริง
รองรับการใช้งานสำหรับห้องเรียน
หรือห้องประชุม

เมื่อคุณครูทำเครื่องหมายต่างๆ ในเครื่อง TR3PJ เครื่องหมายนั้นจะแสดงบนหน้าจออุปกรณ์อิเล็กทรอนิกส์ของนักเรียนในเวลาเดียวกัน

* 86 นิ้ว
* รูปภาพทั้งหมดมีไว้สำหรับการแสดงตัวอย่างเท่านั้น
** โซลูชั่นการประชุมผ่านวิดีโอต้องซื้อแยกต่างหาก

* 86 นิ้ว
* รูปภาพทั้งหมดมีไว้สำหรับการแสดงตัวอย่างเท่านั้น
** โซลูชั่นการประชุมผ่านวิดีโอต้องซื้อแยกต่างหาก

รองรับการสัมผัสพร้อมกันหลายจุด มาพร้อมปากกา

รุ่น TR3PJ สามารถใช้จุด Multi Touch ได้สูงสุด 20 จุด ฟังก์ชันนี้ช่วยให้ประสบการณ์เขียนกระดานดูมีชีวิตชีวาและทำให้การร่วมมือต่างๆ ง่ายมากยิ่งขึ้น

เด็กสามคนกำลังวาดบนจอ TR3PJ พร้อมกัน

หน้าจอแล็ปท็อปของนักเรียนและมือถือของครูกำลังแชร์อยู่บนจอแสดงผล

ScreenShare Pro
อัปเกรด

ด้วย ScreenShare Pro ที่มีการอัปเกรดใหม่ซึ่งช่วยแสดงหน้าจอที่แชร์ได้สูงสุดหกหน้าจอหรือไฟล์ในหน้าจอแบบเรียลไทม์ จึงเป็นการยกระดับการใช้งานด้วยการให้ผู้ใช้สามารถแชร์ Chromecast, Airplay และ Miracast ในเครือข่ายเดียวกัน

* ScreenShare Pro เป็นซอฟต์แวร์ที่ใช้ Wi-Fi และได้รับการสนับสนุนด้วยแอปพลิ
เคชั่นที่แยกต่างหาก
** อุปกรณ์ทั้งหมดควรเชื่อมต่ออยู่ภายในเครือข่ายเดียวกัน
ครูกำลังสอนเด็กนักเรียน และหน้าจอบนจอแสดงผลกำลังแชร์ไปยังแล็ปท็อปของนักเรียนแต่ละคน

Air Class

Air Class รองรับการเชื่อมต่อกับนักเรียนได้สูงสุด 30 คน และ
รองรับการเรียนแบบอินเทอร์แอคทีฟบนอุปกรณ์มือถือที่มีเว็บเบราว์เซอร์
โดยนำเสนอเครื่องมือที่หลากหลาย เช่น การลงคะแนนเสียง การตอบ
คำถาม และการแชร์ข้อความโครงการ
ฟังก์ชันจัดการพลังงานจอแสดงผลเพื่อใช้ในการจัดการพลังงานให้มีประสิทธิภาพมากยิ่งขึ้น

DPM
(Display Power Management)

เมื่อเปิดใช้งานฟังก์ชัน DPM จอแสดงผลสามารถกำหนดให้เปิดได้ เมื่อมีสัญญาณอินพุต ซึ่งเป็นการเปิดใช้งานการจัดการพลังงานที่มีประสิทธิภาพมากยิ่งขึ้น
วิชาเขียนแบบทางวิศวกรรมด้วยเครื่องมือคำอธิบายประกอบของ TR3PJ ที่ใช้ฟังก์ชันเลิกทำและทำซ้ำ

การอัปเกรดเครื่องมือคำอธิบายประกอบ

ในโหมดเครื่องมือคำอธิบายประกอบ ฟังก์ชัน ‘เลิกทำ’ และ ‘ทำซ้ำ’ ช่วยยกระดับประสบการณ์ของผู้ใช้ (เครื่องมือคำอธิบายประกอบสามารถใช้กับแหล่งสัญญาณใดๆ)

* เลิกทำ : ย้อนกลับหนึ่งขั้นตอน

ทำซ้ำ : ทำขั้นตอนถัดไป
ผู้หญิงคนหนึ่งกำลังค้นหาข้อมูลด้วยการใช้เว็บเบราว์เซอร์

เว็บเบราว์เซอร์

รุ่น TR3PJ รองรับเว็บเบราว์เซอร์* ใน Android OS** ดังนั้นคุณจึงสามารถค้นหาเว็บได้อย่างง่ายดายและรวดเร็ว โดยไม่ต้องเชื่อมต่อกับเดสก์ท็อปภายนอก

* ฟังก์ชันบนเครือข่าย
** Android OS ถูกอัปเดตเป็นเวอร์ชัน 9.0
ชิปของระบบที่มีการผสมผสานกับ Android OS และแอปฟรี

ออลอินวัน

รุ่น TR3PJ ผสมผสานทั้ง Android OS และแอปฟรีเข้าไปใน SoC ประสิทธิภาพสูง โดยไม่จำเป็นต้องมีพีซี

โหมดรักษาความปลอดภัย

โหมดรักษาความปลอดภัยจะปิดใช้งานตัวเลือกการแชร์หน้าจอสำหรับ SSP (Screen Share Pro) ซึ่งเป็น
แอปพลิเคชันที่รองรับการแชร์หน้าจอระหว่างอุปกรณ์มือถือและจอแสดงผล เพื่อป้องกันไม่ให้มีการแสดงเนื้อหาที่ไม่ได้รับอนุญาตผ่านฟังก์ชันการแชร์หน้าจอในอุปกรณ์ที่หลากหลาย

โหมดรักษาความปลอดภัยสำหรับการบล็อกเนื้อหาที่ไม่ได้รับอนุญาต

สล็อต OPS ในตัวช่วยให้ผู้ใช้เชื่อมต่อกับเดสก์ท็อปภายนอกได้อย่างง่ายดาย ซึ่งคุณจะสามารถใช้ฟังก์ชันได้อย่างหลากหลาย

สล็อต OPS ในตัว

รุ่น TR3PJ รองรับสล็อต OPS ช่วยให้คุณเชื่อมต่อเดสก์ท็อป OPS ได้อย่างสะดวกง่ายดายที่ด้านหลังของดิจิตอลบอร์ดแบบอินเทอร์แอคทีฟ โดยมีการจัดส่งกระแสไฟภายในอุปกรณ์
เพื่อความปลอดภัย USB จะไม่สามารถเชื่อมต่อกับจอแสดงผล

USB Block

โหมด USB Block ที่ช่วยรักษาความปลอดภัยและป้องกันข้อมูลจากการถูกคัดลอกไปยังอุปกรณ์ที่ไม่ได้รับอนุญาตล่วงหน้า ซึ่งมีความจำเป็นต่อการใช้งานในพื้นที่ที่การรักษาความปลอดภัยมีความจำเป็น

การจับภาพบางส่วน

ผู้ใช้สามารถเลือกพื้นที่หน้าจอที่ต้องการเพื่อครอปรูปภาพแล้วจัดเก็บรูปนั้นๆ ไว้ในหน่วยความจำภายใน นอกจากนี้ TR3PJ ยังอนุญาตให้ส่งรูปภาพที่ครอบตัดไปยังอีเมลหรือแอปบันทึกย่อได้โดยตรง

ผู้หญิงคนหนึ่งจับภาพบางส่วนของ TR3PJ และอธิบายให้กับผู้ชายฟัง

คนสามคนรวมตัวกันที่ห้องประชุม โดยจัดการประชุมเสมือนจริงกับคนอื่น ๆ ที่ปรากฏอยู่ในหน้าจอ

การเชื่อมต่อบลูทูธ

TR3PJ รองรับบลูทูธเพื่อเชื่อมต่อกับอุปกรณ์ต่างๆ เช่น ลำโพง เมาส์ คีย์บอร์ด ฯลฯ นับว่าเหมาะสำหรับการสร้างสภาพแวดล้อมแบบผสมผสาน เพื่อให้สามารถจัดการประชุมและชั้นเรียนออนไลน์และออฟไลน์ได้อย่างง่ายดาย
พนักงานของ LG กำลังตรวจสอบ TR3PJ ที่ติดตั้งในสถานที่ต่างๆ จากระยะไกล

บริการ ConnectedCare
แบบเรียลไทม์

บำรุงรักษาอุปกรณ์ได้อย่างง่ายดายและรวดเร็วด้วยบริการเสริม ConnectedCare* ซึ่งเป็นโซลูชั่นบริการคลาวด์จาก LG โดยจะจัดการสถานะของจอแสดงผลในสถานที่ทำงานของลูกค้าผ่านการเชื่อมต่อระยะไกล เพื่อวินิจฉัยข้อบกพร่องและให้บริการควบคุมระยะไกล ช่วยรับรองการใช้งานอย่างมีเสถียรภาพสำหรับธุรกิจของลูกค้า

* ความพร้อมใช้งานของบริการ "ConnectedCare" จะแตกต่างกันไปตามภูมิภาค
ดังนั้นกรุณาติดต่อตัวแทนฝ่ายขายของ LG ในภูมิภาคของคุณสำหรับรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติม
พิมพ์

สเปคทั้งหมด

ภาษา

OSD

English, Simplified Chineses, Catalan, Czech, Denmark, Arabic(Egypt), Finnish, French, German, Greek, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Netherlands(Dutch), Norwegian, Polski, Portugues(Europe), Portugues(Brazil), Romanian, Russian, Spanish, Swedish, Türkçe, Ukrainian, Traditional Chinese, Hungarian, Latvian, Thai

ข้อมูลจำเพาะทางกลไก

สีขอบจอ

Black

ความกว้างของขอบจอ

T/R/L/B : 17.7/17.7/17.7/45.7mm

ขนาดกล่องบรรจุ (กว้าง x สูง x ลึก)

1628 × 1005 x 208mm

ที่จับ

YES

ขนาดมอนิเตอร์ (กว้าง x สูง x ลึก)

1489 × 897 × 87.0mm

น้ำหนักบรรจุภัณฑ์

48.8Kg

อินเทอร์เฟซติดตั้งมาตรฐาน VESA

600 x 400 mm

น้ำหนัก (ส่วนหัว)

40.2Kg

ไฟฟ้า

แหล่งจ่ายไฟ

AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

ประเภทพลังงาน

Built-in Power

เสียง

ลำโพง (ในตัว)

YES (16W x 2)

อุปกรณ์เสริม

พื้นฐาน

Power Cord 3M*1, USB Cable (Type A-Type B) 5M*1, HDMI Cable 3M*1, Writing Pen*2pcs, User Manual, QSG, Carton Box, Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Wifi module

ตัวเลือก

NO

สภาวะแวดล้อม

ความชื้นในการทำงาน

10 % to 90 %

อุณหภูมิในการทำงาน

0 °C to 40 °C

ความเข้ากันได้ของ OPS

OPS Power ในตัว

YES

ใช้งานร่วมกับ OPS Type

YES (Slot)

การรับรอง

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE

ERP / Energy Star

YES / NO

ความปลอดภัย

CB / NRTL

การใช้พลังงาน

BTU (หน่วยความร้อนระบบอังกฤษ)

648 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 1365 BTU/Hr(Max.)

DPM

0.5W

สูงสุด

400W

ปิดเครื่อง

0.5W

เดิม

190W

คุณสมบัติเฉพาะ - ระบบสัมผัส

ความแม่นยำ (ทั่วไป)

±1mm

ขนาดวัตถุที่ใช้ได้สำหรับการสัมผัส

Ø2 mm ↑

อินเทอร์เฟซ

USB3.0

จุด Multi Touch

Max. 20 Points

การสนับสนุนระบบปฏิบัติการ

Windows 7/8/10/XP/Linux/Mac/Android (Windows XP/Linux/Mac Support one point touch)

ความหนาของกระจกนิรภัย

4mm (Anti-Glare)

การส่งผ่านของกระจกนิรภัย

0.87

เวลาตอบสนอง (แอพ 'Paint' บนพีซี Windows 10)

10ms ↓

แผง

อัตราส่วนกว้าง-ยาว

16:9

ประเภทแบ็กไลต์

Direct

ความสว่าง

390nit (Typ., without Glass)

ความลึกสี (จำนวนสี)

16.7 Million colors

ช่วงสี

NTSC 72%

อัตราส่วนคอนทราสต์

5,000:1

ไดนามิก CR

NO

อายุการใช้งาน

30,000Hrs (Min.)

ความละเอียดเดิม

3840 x 2160 (UHD)

ชั่วโมงการทำงาน (ชั่วโมง/วัน)

16/7

เทคโนโลยีแผง

IPS

แนวตั้ง / แนวนอน

NO / YES

อัตราการรีเฟรช

60Hz

เวลาตอบสนอง

6.5ms (G to G)

ขนาดหน้าจอ (นิ้ว)

65

การดูแลพื้นผิว (ความขุ่นมัว)

Haze 25%

มุมการมอง (H x V)

178º x 178º

การเชื่อมต่อ

เสียงเข้า

YES

เสียงออก

YES

DP เข้า

NO

DP ออก

NO

DVI-D เข้า

NO

ลำโพงภายนอก ออก

NO

HDMI เข้า

YES (3ea)

HDMI เข้า (เวอร์ชั่น HDCP)

2.2/1.4

HDMI ออก

YES

IR เข้า

NO

RGB เข้า

YES

RJ45(LAN) เข้า

YES (1ea)

RJ45(LAN) ออก

YES

RS232C เข้า

YES

RS232C ออก

NO

Touch USB

USB3.0 Type B (2ea)

USB เข้า

USB3.0 Type A (4ea), USB2.0 Type A (1ea), USB Type C (1ea)

ความเข้ากันได้กับซอฟต์แวร์

Connected Care

YES

คุณสมบัติเฉพาะ - สร้างบอร์ด

Bluetooth

Bluetooth 5.0

CPU

Quad core A73

GPU

Mail G52 Multicore 2

LAN

Gigabit LAN

หน่วยความจำ(RAM)

4GB

เวอร์ชั่น OS (Android)

Android 9

ที่เก็บข้อมูล

32GB

Wi-Fi

802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax

คุณสมบัติ - ซอฟต์แวร์

ภาพโลโก้ขณะบูต

YES

Crestron Connected

YES

HDMI-CEC

YES

พร้อมสำหรับเครือข่าย

NO

PBP

NO

PIP

NO

โหมด PM

NO

Screen Share

YES

การตั้งค่าการโคลนข้อมูล

NO

ประหยัดพลังงานอัจฉริยะ

YES

Wake on LAN

YES

คุณสมบัติพิเศษ

การเคลือบคงแบบ (พาวเวอร์บอร์ด)

YES

คุณสมบัติ - ฮาร์ดแวร์

เซ็นเซอร์ความสว่างอัตโนมัติ

YES

หน่วยความจำภายใน (eMMC)

32GB

การควบคุมปุ่มภายในเครื่อง

YES

ไฟแสดงสถานะ

YES

เซ็นเซอร์อุณหภูมิ

NO

Wi-Fi/BT (ในตัว)

YES

