ซอล์ฟแวร์ LG Pro:Centric
โซลูชันระดับมืออาชีพช่วยกำหนดประสบการณ์ของแขกในอุตสาหกรรมการบริการใหม่ โดยขับเคลื่อนด้วยเทคโนโลยี Pro:Centric ของ LG
ซอล์ฟแวร์ LG SuperSign
LG SuperSign เป็นโซลูชันซอฟต์แวร์ที่ครอบคลุมและจำเป็นสำหรับการจัดการป้ายดิจิทัลแบบบูรณาการ LG SuperSign ช่วยลดความซับซ้อนในการสร้างและเผยแพร่เนื้อหา รวมไปถึงการตรวจสอบและควบคุมแบบรวมศูนย์ ช่วยให้ธุรกิจของคุณประหยัดเวลาและดำเนินงานได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพมากขึ้นในหลายสถานที่