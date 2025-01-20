About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

ซอล์ฟแวร์ LG Pro:Centric

โซลูชันระดับมืออาชีพช่วยกำหนดประสบการณ์ของแขกในอุตสาหกรรมการบริการใหม่ โดยขับเคลื่อนด้วยเทคโนโลยี Pro:Centric ของ LG

LG Pro:Centric Direct

ระบบจัดการคอนเทนต์ของโรงแรมที่รองรับเครื่องมือแก้ไขที่เรียบง่ายและมีโซลูชั่นต่างๆ

 

สอบถามสั่งซื้อ

LG Pro:Centric V

ระบบจัดการเนื้อหาของโรงแรมที่ได้รับการออกแบบโดยเฉพาะสำหรับโครงสร้างพื้นฐาน RF ช่วยให้โรงแรมส่งมอบข้อมูลได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพมากขึ้น

ศึกษาเพิ่มเติม สอบถามสั่งซื้อ

ซอล์ฟแวร์ LG SuperSign

LG SuperSign เป็นโซลูชันซอฟต์แวร์ที่ครอบคลุมและจำเป็นสำหรับการจัดการป้ายดิจิทัลแบบบูรณาการ LG SuperSign ช่วยลดความซับซ้อนในการสร้างและเผยแพร่เนื้อหา รวมไปถึงการตรวจสอบและควบคุมแบบรวมศูนย์ ช่วยให้ธุรกิจของคุณประหยัดเวลาและดำเนินงานได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพมากขึ้นในหลายสถานที่

LG SuperSign CMS

โซลูชันซอฟต์แวร์ระดับอุตสาหกรรมที่มอบความสามารถในการจัดการเนื้อหาที่หลากหลายและการใช้งานที่ได้รับการปรับปรุง

สอบถามสั่งซื้อ

LG SuperSign QSR

โซลูชันการจัดการเนื้อหาที่ได้รับการปรับให้เหมาะสมโดยเฉพาะสำหรับร้านอาหารบริการด่วนและร้านอาหารและเครื่องดื่ม

สอบถามสั่งซื้อ

LG SuperSign Control+

โซลูชั่นซอฟต์แวร์การควบคุมและการตรวจสอบระยะไกล

 

สอบถามสั่งซื้อ

LG SuperSign WB

ซอฟต์แวร์ปรับเทียบสมดุลแสงขาวสำหรับวิดีโอวอลล์ รองรับการปรับเทียบเซนเซอร์ (พื้นฐาน) และการปรับเทียบ DSLR (ทางเลือก)

สอบถามสั่งซื้อ