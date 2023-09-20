About Cookies on This Site

ภาพครอบครัวมีความสุขในห้องนั่งเล่น

ทำให้บ้านประหยัดพลังงานด้วยวิธีอันชาญฉลาด

ประหยัดพลังงาน

การตรวจสอบการใช้พลังงาน
โซลูชันพลังงานทดแทน
ระบบทำความร้อนและน้ำร้อนที่มีประสิทธิภาพ

ความสะดวกสบาย

ควบคุมและตรวจสอบการใช้งานได้จากแอปฯ LG ThinQ ได้ทุกที่ทุกเวลา
เชื่อมต่อกับระบบการจัดการภายในบ้านได้ง่าย

เย็นสบาย

รักษาสมดุลของอุณหภูมิและความชื้นอย่างสมบูรณ์แบบ
ความสะดวกสบายที่ปรับแต่งได้ตามความต้องการ
อากาศบริสุทธิ์

Vertical_Solution_Residential_03_Desktop

ภาพผู้หญิงอ่านหนังสือบนเตียงโดยเปิดเครื่องปรับอากาศ

ห้องนอน

อุณหภูมิและความชื้นจะปรับสมดุลโดยอัตโนมัติเพื่อสร้างสภาพแวดล้อมที่สะดวกสบายยิ่งขึ้น

 

ภาพคนใช้เครื่องปรับอากาศแบบแขวนใต้ฝ้าด้วยสมาร์ทโฟน

ห้องนั่งเล่น

คุณสามารถควบคุมการทำงานของอุปกรณ์ภายในบ้านได้จากทุกที่ทุกเวลา ด้วยแอปฯ LG ThinQ

ห้องน้ำ1

ห้องน้ำ

ปั๊มความร้อน air-to-water สามารถสร้างความร้อนและทำน้ำร้อนด้วยการผสมผสานระหว่างพลังงานไฟฟ้าและพลังงานธรรมชาติ

 

ภาพ Multi V S ติดตั้งที่ระเบียงกลางแจ้ง

เฉลียง

ปั๊มความร้อน air-to-water สามารถสร้างความร้อนและทำน้ำร้อนด้วยการผสมผสานระหว่างพลังงานไฟฟ้าและพลังงานธรรมชาติ

รายการสินค้าทั้งหมดสำหรับที่อยู่อาศัย

MULTI V i

MULTI V i

MULTI V S

MULTI V S

Multi V Indoor units

Multi V Indoor units

ระบบน้ำร้อน : Hydro Kit

ระบบน้ำร้อน : Hydro Kit

Ventilation Solution (ERV)

Ventilation Solution (ERV)

Single Split

Single Split

Multi Split

Multi Split

ระบบทำความร้อน (AWHP)

ระบบทำความร้อน (AWHP)

สอบถามรายละเอียดการซื้อ

สอบถามรายละเอียดการซื้อ

กรุณากรอกรายละเอียด หากมีข้อสงสัยหรือต้องการสอบถามข้อมูลเพิ่มเติมเกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์ เราจะติดต่อกลับโดยเร็วที่สุด

สอบถามรายละเอียดการซื้อ ข้อมูลเพิ่มเติม

พบกับโซลูชันที่ดีที่สุดของ LG สำหรับที่อยู่อาศัยประเภทต่างๆ

The POLO Townhouse

ทาวน์เฮาส์ระดับพรีเมียมในดูไบ/ Multi V S, คอยล์เย็น

ข้อมูลเพิ่มเติม

The Vermont

อพาร์ทเมนท์สุดหรูใน LA / Multi V S, คอยล์เย็น

 

ข้อมูลเพิ่มเติม

The Escala

คอนโดสูงหรูหราในแวนคูเวอร์ / Multi V S, คอยล์เย็น

ข้อมูลเพิ่มเติม

Condomínio Del Lago1

ที่พักสุดหรูในริโอเดจาเนโรประเทศบราซิล / Multi split

ข้อมูลเพิ่มเติม