Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Büyük TV ekran boyutunu vurgulamanın yaratıcı bir yolu olarak etrafında bir TV çerçevesi bulunan sıradağlar. 100 inç etiketli.

Yaşam alanınız için doğru TV boyutu nedir?

LG Ultra Büyük TV ile daha sürükleyici bir izleme deneyimi seçin. Ultra geniş bir ekranda film, spor ve hatta oyun içeriklerinin keyfini mümkün olan en canlı görüntü kalitesiyle çıkarın.¹

Daha büyük ekranlar daha sürükleyici deneyimler sunar

TV teknolojisindeki gelişmeler sayesinde günümüzün yüksek çözünürlüklü ekranları, daha kısa mesafelerde bile görüntü kalitesini kaybetmeden aynı sürükleyiciliğin keyfini çıkarmanızı sağlar.¹

Farklı oturma odalarında Ultra Büyük TV’lerinin keyfini farklı şekillerde çıkaran insanlar. Odalardan birinde spor izliyorlar. Diğer odada film izliyorlar. Son odada, ekranda bir video oyunu yer alıyor.

Doğru TV boyutunu nasıl belirlersiniz?

Doğru boyutlu LG Ultra Büyük TV’yi seçin.² ³ ⁴

TV izleme mesafesine bağlı olarak ideal TV boyutunun nasıl değiştiğini gösteren eğitici dizi. 2,3 m ila 3 m değişimi gösteriyor.

Sadece 3 m izleme mesafesi için 100 inç TV alabilirsiniz

Doğru TV boyutunu belirleyin. Santimetre cinsinden TV boyutunu 1,2 ile çarpıp izleme mesafesini belirleyin. Görüntü teknolojisindeki gelişmelerle artık küçük odalarda bile büyük ekran keyfi yaşanabiliyor.

Sinema ve Televizyon Mühendisleri Topluluğu: Önerilen Sinema Mesafesi (40°)

 
İnç AralığıTavsiye Edilen İzleme Mesafesi (40°)
70 ~ 75 inch2.1m ~ 2.3m
76 ~ 85 inch2.3m ~ 2.6m
86 ~ 100 inch2.6m ~ 3.0m

İzleme mesafesini nasıl ölçersiniz?

• Ekranın köşegen uzunluğunu santimetre cinsinden ölçerek TV’nizin boyutunu belirleyin.

• 40 derecelik izleme açısına göre TV’nize uygun izleme mesafesini bulmak için TV boyutunu 1,2 ile çarpın. 

Neden LG Ultra Büyük
TV’yi seçmelisiniz?

Büyük ölçekli kalite ile sürükleyiciliğin keyfini çıkarın

Alfa AI İşlemci ile desteklenen LG TV’ler, Ultra Büyük ekranda yüksek kaliteli görüntü ve ses sağlamak için düşük çözünürlüklü içeriği ve

sesi yükseltebilir.¹ ³ ⁵ 

Çok çeşitli Ultra Büyük TV’ler arasından seçim yapın 

Geniş çeşitlilikte LG TV serimiz bulunmaktadır. Tüm Ultra Büyük TV’ler, geniş ekran boyutuna rağmen alanınıza mükemmel uyum sağlayan ince bir tasarıma sahiptir.¹ ³ ⁵

Duvara monte edilmiş farklı LG Ultra Büyük TV’lere sahip farklı oturma odaları. Bu alanların her birinde Ultra Büyük TV’nin yanında bir LG Soundbar bulunuyor.

Sizin için mükemmel geniş ekran TV’yi keşfedin

Size en uygun TV’yi seçmek için yan yana göreceğiniz özellikleri

kolayca karşılaştırın.³ ⁵

Table Caption
Features OLED M5 OLED G5 QNED85 QNED92
LG OLED M5 ürün görüntüsü
OLED M5
LG OLED G5 ürün görüntüsü
OLED G5
LG QNED85 ürün görüntüsü
QNED85
LG QNED92 ürün görüntüsü
QNED92
Boyut En fazla 97 inç (97, 83, 77, 65 inç) En fazla 97 inç (97, 83, 77, 65 inç) En fazla 100 inç (100, 86, 75, 65 inç) En fazla 85 inç (85, 75, 65 inç)
Ekran LG SIGNATURE OLED (97 inç) LG OLED evo (83, 77, 65 inç) LG OLED evo LG QNED evo LG QNED evo
İşlemci 2.Nesil Alfa 11 AI İşlemci 2.Nesil Alfa 11 AI İşlemci 2.Nesil Alfa 8 AI İşlemci 2.Nesil Alfa 8 AI İşlemci
AI Yükseltme AI Süper Yükseltme 4K AI Süper Yükseltme 4K AI Süper Yükseltme 4K AI Süper Yükseltme 8K
Daha Fazla Bilgi Daha Fazla Bilgi

TV Seçiminiz için Akıllı İpuçları

İyi TV görüntü kalitesi nedir? >

Yaşam tarzınıza en uygun TV hangisi? >

AI TV’ler Akıllı TV’leri nasıl geliştirir? >

Tüm TV Satın Alma Kılavuzlarını Keşfedin >

¹Ekran görüntüleri temsilidir.

 

²TV boyutu ile mesafeler/açılar arasındaki ilişki, insan görsel alanlarına dayanmaktadır.

 

³Özellikler modele ve ekran boyutuna göre değişiklik gösterebilir. Ayrıntılı teknik bilgiler için lütfen ilgili ürünün sayfasına bakın.

 

⁴Kuzey Amerika'daki Electronics değerlendirme dergisi (RTings.com) ve Sinema ve Televizyon Mühendisleri Topluluğu tarafından önerilen Sinema Mesafesi.

 

⁵Bu özelliğe yönelik destek bölgeye ve ülkeye göre değişebilir.