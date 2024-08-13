Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Duvara monte edilmiş LG TV bulunan oturma odası. Ekranda sudan sıçrayan bir balinanın yüksek kaliteli görüntüsü var.

İyi TV görüntü
kalitesi nedir?

LG, TV teknolojisi ve görüntü kalitesinde önemli gelişmelere öncülük etmiştir. Olağanüstü izleme deneyimi sunan LG OLED, LG QNED, LG NanoCell, 4K ve 8K TV’lerden oluşan çeşitli ürün serimizi keşfedin.

4K ve 8K ne anlama gelir?

Ekranınızdaki piksel yoğunluğuna göre ölçülen çözünürlüktür. 4K 3840x2160 piksel, 8K ise 7680x4320 pikseldir.

Her bir ekran çözünürlük türü için piksel sayısını temsil eden bir ızgaraya sahip sıradağ görüntüsünün yan yana karşılaştırması. FHD en az piksele sahipken 4K ve 8K çok daha fazla detaya sahiptir.

4K TV nedir? 4K çözünürlük ne
kadar iyidir?

4K TV’ler 8,3 milyon piksele sahiptir. Bu da Full HD TV’den dört kat daha fazladır. Böylece daha büyük ekranlarda bile olağanüstü ayrıntıları gösteren bir izleme deneyimi sunar. Yakında 4K, yeni standart olarak 1080p'nin yerini alacaktır. UHD (Ultra Yüksek Çözünürlük), 4K ile aynıdır.¹ ² ³ ⁴

3840x2160 piksel olduğunu gösteren 4K TV ekranı. İçinde, FHD etiketli daha küçük bir kare yer alıyor. Bu, FHD ve 4K arasındaki kalite ve piksel yoğunluğu farkını gösteriyor.

Ne tür 4K içerik mevcuttur?

Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime, YouTube gibi popüler OTT platformlarının geniş 4K içerik yelpazesinin keyfini çıkarın. Artık gişe rekorları kıran filmlerden TV dizileri, belgeseller ve canlı spor karşılaşmalarına kadar 4K içerik yaygınlaştı. AI Süper Yükseltme teknolojimiz ile klasik filmler bile neredeyse 4K kalitesine geliştirilebilir.¹ ² ⁴ ⁵

4K AI Süper
Yükseltme Nedir?

AI Süper Yükseltme özellikli LG OLED evo, Alfa 11 AI İşlemcinin geliştirilmiş NPU performansından yararlanarak daha net ve daha ayrıntılı görüntüler sunar. Bu gelişmiş teknoloji, görüntüleri ayrıntılı analiz ederek OTT içeriğinin kalitesini optimize eder, böylece ciddi anlamda daha iyi bir izleme deneyimine sahip olabilirsiniz.¹ ² ⁴ ⁵

8K TV nedir?

8K TV’lerde 33 milyondan fazla piksel bulunur. Ancak bu yüksek çözünürlüğe rağmen, henüz piyasada çok fazla 8K içerik yayını yoktur.

4K ve 8K TV arasından nasıl seçim yaparsınız?

4K ve 8K TV arasında seçim yaparken, kişisel ihtiyaçlarınızı ve izleme ortamınızı göz önünde bulundurmanız önemlidir.

 

• Mümkün olan en yüksek görüntü kalitesini deneyimlemek istiyorsanız 8K TV'ler olağanüstü çözünürlüğe sahiptir. Ancak 8K içerik henüz yaygın olmayabilir.

 

• 4K TV’ler etkileyici kalite sunar ve daha da önemlisi, OTT ve yayın platformlarında 4K içeriğe çok daha erişilebilir olması, onu şimdilik daha akıllı bir seçim haline getirir. LG AI Süper Yükseltme 4K teknolojisi sayesinde, 4K olmayan içeriklerin bile keyfini 4K gibi çıkarabilirsiniz.² ⁴ ⁵ ⁶

4K TV’leri keşfedin ve size uygun olanı bulun

Size en uygun TV’yi seçmek için yan yana göreceğiniz özellikleri

kolayca karşılaştırın.² ³

Table Caption
Features OLED M5 OLED G5 QNED85 QNED99
LG OLED M5 ürün görüntüsü
OLED M5
LG OLED G5 ürün görüntüsü
OLED G5
LG QNED85 ürün görüntüsü
QNED85
LG QNED99 ürün görüntüsü
QNED99
Ekran LG SIGNATURE OLED (97 inç) LG OLED evo (83, 77, 65 inç) LG OLED evo LG QNED evo LG QNED 8K MiniLED
Boyut En fazla 97 inç (97, 83, 77, 65 inç) En fazla 97 inç (97, 83, 77, 65, 55, 48 inç) En fazla 100 inç (100, 86, 75, 65, 55, 50 inç) En fazla 86 inç (86, 75 inç)
Çözünürlük 4K 4K 4K 8K
İşlemci 2.Nesil Alfa 11 AI İşlemci 2.Nesil Alfa 11 AI İşlemci 2.Nesil Alfa 8 AI İşlemci 4.Nesil Alfa 9 AI İşlemci
AI Yükseltme AI Süper Yükseltme 4K AI Süper Yükseltme 4K AI Süper Yükseltme 4K AI Süper Yükseltme 8K
Daha Fazla Bilgi Daha Fazla Bilgi Daha Fazla Bilgi

TV Seçiminiz için Akıllı İpuçları

Yaşam alanınız için doğru TV boyutu nedir? >


Yaşam tarzınıza en uygun TV hangisi? >

AI TV’ler Akıllı TV’leri nasıl geliştirir? >

Tüm TV Satın Alma Kılavuzlarını Keşfedin >

¹Ekran görüntüleri temsilidir.

 

²Özellikler modele ve ekran boyutuna göre değişiklik gösterebilir. Ayrıntılı teknik bilgiler için lütfen ilgili ürünün sayfasına bakın.

 

³Bazı özelliklere yönelik destek bölgeye ve ülkeye göre değişebilir.

 

⁴Yükseltilen içeriklerin görüntü kalitesi kaynağın çözünürlüğüne göre değişiklik gösterir.

 

⁵Kişiselleştirilmiş hizmetler üçüncü taraf uygulamanın politikalarına göre değişiklik gösterebilir.

 

⁶LG QNED99, 8K özelliğine sahiptir.