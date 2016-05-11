We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
【公告】2016年 Smart TV (LH5700) 將不再內建瀏覽器功能，各項功能維持不變
CORPORATE 05/11/2016
1. 首頁快捷鍵
2. 行動裝置畫面共享功能：Miracast / WiDi / 網路檔案瀏覽器
3. 快速進入優質 CP 服務：Netflix、Youtube、Go Movie
4. LG Store APP 下載功能
*消費者如有需求瀏覽器功能可選購 UH系列 TV 或透過手機畫面共享功能使用
