We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
【公告】台灣LG 電子行動通訊配件銷售公告
CORPORATE 09/22/2016
台灣LG電子與世雍國際有限公司配合銷售LG行動通訊相關配件商品，包含 HBS-850、HBS-1100、LGR105 (360 CAM)。
其他市面上非世雍公司所售出的LG行動通訊相關配件，LG電子將不負任何銷售、保固及售後服務相關責任。
- 上一步
登錄 LG 產品註冊會員 月月抽全家 Fami 霜淇淋兌換 2016年8月得獎名單 08/09/2016
- 下一步
LG歡慶週年 優惠好禮有購讚! 秋冬換季好幫手 享受優質生活無負擔 04/10/2016
https://www.lg.com/content/lge/tw/zh/about-lg/press-and-media/lg-mobile-announce0922.html isCopied
paste