LG AT RANZCR 2024: INNOVATING HEALTHCARE WITH ADVANCED MEDICAL IMAGING SOLUTIONS

CORPORATE 10/21/2024

21 Oct 2024 - The healthcare industry demands precision, efficiency, and reliability, particularly in radiology and diagnostic imaging. At the Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Radiologists (RANZCR) Annual Scientific Meeting 2024, LG IT Business Solutions showcased its innovative medical imaging technology, empowering healthcare providers with tools that enhance diagnostic accuracy and streamline workflows. Held from October 17–19 at the Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre, this prestigious event enabled LG IT Business Solutions to connect with radiologists, clinicians, and healthcare professionals, reinforcing its commitment to advancing patient care through cutting-edge solutions. Attendees experienced firsthand how LG’s cutting-edge displays enhance diagnostic accuracy and streamline workflows, offering unparalleled clarity and performance for healthcare professionals.

 

 

Innovative technology for healthcare professionals

LG IT Business Solutions has a longstanding collaboration with the healthcare industry, including partnerships with institutions connected to RANZCR, to introduce cutting-edge diagnostic monitors tailored for radiology professionals. LG’s exhibit at RANZCR featured flagship solutions that showcased its commitment to precision imaging for radiology and surgical environments, combining cutting-edge technology with practical features tailored to the unique challenges of medical professionals.

 

Enhancing diagnostic accuracy with advanced imaging solutions

LG’s diagnostic monitors are meticulously crafted to address the evolving needs of healthcare professionals. By focusing on advanced technology like precise colour calibration, high luminance, and efficient workflows, LG has established itself as a trusted provider for radiologists. Each solution combines cutting-edge technology with reliability, empowering medical teams to perform their roles with confidence and accuracy.

 

Among the standout products on display was LG’s 32HQ713D-B, a 31.5-inch 8MP diagnostic monitor designed to meet the stringent requirements of medical imaging. Featuring IPS technology, 1,000-nit high luminance, and precise colour calibration, this solution ensures superior clarity and colour consistency essential for accurate image analysis. Additional features, such as Dynamic Sync Mode and hardware calibration, optimise visuals and ensure reliable colour reproduction, further enhancing diagnostic confidence.

 

Fit-for-purpose solutions that enhance workflow

For healthcare providers requiring portable solutions, LG showcased the 14HQ901G, a compact 14-inch 4K portable clinical review display. Its lightweight design and high-resolution visuals enable professionals to review medical images and reports with outstanding clarity across various care environments, supporting enhanced flexibility and mobility in healthcare delivery.

 

Also featured was the 24HR513C-B, a 24-inch 4MP surgical monitor specifically engineered for operating rooms and clinical settings. With a wide colour gamut, anti-reflection coating, and IP35/IP32 protection against dust and liquids, this monitor ensures uninterrupted visuals in even the most demanding medical environments, enabling clear and precise guidance during surgical procedures.

 

Expanding networks and driving collaboration as a trusted partner in healthcare

RANZCR 2024 served as a valuable platform for connecting with industry professionals and fostering collaboration. The event provided an opportunity to build relationships with resellers, consultants, and new customers while deepening partnerships with existing clients. Attendees explored how LG’s integrated solutions—including diagnostic monitors, IT B2B laptops for office use, and advanced display technologies—can support their goals.

 

Healthcare professionals could experience LG’s solutions firsthand, gaining a better understanding of how cutting-edge displays can streamline workflows and improve diagnostic precision. By connecting with industry leaders and exploring the challenges and opportunities within healthcare, LG continues to refine its offerings to meet the real-world needs of its partners.

 

Chris Wilson, Head of LG IT Business Solutions, reflected on the event: “RANZCR 2024 was an exciting chance to connect with leaders in radiology and healthcare, share our innovations, and better understand how our solutions are making an impact. By listening to the industry, we’re ensuring our technology remains aligned with their needs—helping to drive progress and improve patient outcomes. Our commitment to precision and reliability ensures that we continue to be a trusted partner for the medical community.”

