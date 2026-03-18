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LG AUSTRALIA LAUNCHES 2026 TV & SOUND SUITE LINEUP

CORPORATE03/18/2026

    New modular wireless audio system powered by Dolby Atmos FlexConnect for flexible placement and intelligent sound optimisation

     

     

     

    SYDNEY, 18 MARCH 2026: LG Electronics Australia (LG) today announced local availability of its 2026 LG Sound Suite, an innovative home audio system that gives Australians ultimate audio flexibility at home. Leading the range is the H7, the world’s first soundbar powered by Dolby® Atmos FlexConnectTM, delivering an immersive listening experience that intelligently adapts to any room layout without a complicated setup.

     

    As streaming replaces physical media, and platforms now deliver movies, shows and sports in Dolby Atmos, Australian consumers are seeking immersive audio to match their premium TV visuals. The LG Sound Suite answers this demand with a modular system that works seamlessly with select LG premium TVs, and supports over 50 different system configurations. Users can pair wireless components – including the M7 and M5 surround speakers, and the W7 subwoofer – with or without the H7 soundbar – to compatible LG TVs with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect support.1 This flexible system expansion means consumers can start small and build their ideal setup over time, up to a full 13.1.7-channel home theatre.2

    Dolby Atmos FlexConnect is designed to adapt to user’s furniture and room set up, automatically calibrating to help deliver optimised audio performance. From the moment of calibration, users can enjoy an immersive audio experience that enhances sound clarity and makes songs more life-like, game day more exciting, and makes every moment more memorable.

     

    Tony Brown, General Manager, Media Entertainment Solutions Marketing & Content Business, LG Electronics ANZ, commented on the launch and partnership with Dolby:

     

    “For many years, the promise of a true cinematic, immersive experience at home has often come with a compromise on either room rearrangement around your sound system, or a sacrifice on audio quality.

     

    In collaboration with Dolby, we have engineered a solution with the LG Sound Suite. It's an example of technology that adapts to real lives, a true representation of LGs approach to human-centric product innovation. By working together with Dolby to solve the age-old problem of speaker placement, we are delivering on our Life’s Good promise with a truly thoughtful and impactful audio solution.”

     

    Ashim Mathur, Vice President, APAC Marketing at Dolby Laboratories commented:

    “LG and Dolby are unlocking a new level of audio flexibility for anyone who wants to enjoy better sound with Dolby Atmos. With LG’s new Sound Suite and latest lineup of TVs powered by Dolby Atmos FlexConnect, you get premium sound that adapts to your space - no complicated setup and no compromises. It reflects our commitment to elevating the home entertainment experience and bringing Dolby’s innovations to more households in Australia.”

     

    H7 All-in-one sound bar – AI-tuned system heart

    Serving as the AI-tuned core of the lineup, the flagship H7 Soundbar delivers powerful 9.1.6 spatial audio on its own3 and is powered by the same LG Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen3 found in the company’s 2026 flagship OLED TVs.

     

    This brings a new level of intelligence to audio, enabling features like AI Room Calibration Pro, which analyses a room's acoustics to refine the sound, and the H7-exclusive Sound Follow™,4 which uses Ultra-Wide Band technology to adjust the audio sweet spot to the listener's real-time location.

     

    For TVs without native support, the H7 can also act as the lead device to enable the full Dolby Atmos FlexConnect experience via ARC HDMI connection.

     

    W7 Subwoofer and M7/M5 Speakers – Customisable immersive experiences

    The LG Sound Suite is designed for customisation with the W7 Wireless Subwoofer adding a powerful physical dimension to the audio with deep, immersive bass. Featuring a versatile design for vertical or horizontal placement, users can build a true surround sound stage, adding the premium, high-performance M7 Wireless Speaker or the more compact M5 Wireless Speaker.5

     

    Both models work with the system to create an immersive audio experience and can be paired with optional floor stands for a clean, stylish installation.

    Beyond home cinema, the M5 and M7 speakers can also be used as standalone Wi-Fi speakers for high-quality music streaming, supporting 24-bit/96kHz lossless playback.

     

    The entire LG Sound Suite ecosystem is powered by Dolby Atmos FlexConnect, the core innovation that provides the freedom to place speakers anywhere. In its commitment to audio excellence, LG has also equipped every component in the Sound Suite with high-performance speaker units from Peerless, a renowned brand with a 100-year heritage. The modular design allows users to start with a single component and expand over time, creating a customised audio environment up to a breathtaking 13.1.7-channel system.2

     

    The 2026 LG Sound Suite lineup will be available from May 2026 at leading retailers and LG.com/au. To find out more, please visit: https://www.lg.com/au/sound-bars

     

    The full 2026 LG Sound Suite range includes:

    Type

    Model

    RRP*

    In-store

    LG Sound Suite

    H7

    $1,699

    May

    W7

    $899

    May

    M7

    $699

    May

    M5

    $499

    May
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