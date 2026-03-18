LG ELECTRONICS GATHERS EXPERTS TO UNPACK THE MODERN MEDIA DILEMMA

SYDNEY, 18 MARCH 2026: LG Electronics Australia (LG) today announced the local availability of its 2026 TV and Sound Suite audio range at an exclusive event held at the Australian Museum. To mark the launch, the company gathered a panel of leading Australian experts to unpack the portrait of the modern viewer, exploring the complex media landscape the new range is designed for.

The launch comes as the role of the television in many Australian homes evolves into a multi-purpose screen at the heart of the home. While 84 per cent of all video viewing now happens on a TV set, today’s households face a modern media dilemma, with a clear preference for streaming, favoured by 63 per cent of viewers.¹

Answering this challenge, the 2026 LG lineup is engineered around Affectionate Intelligence, LG's human-centric approach to AI that simplifies the user experience by creating technology that is both powerful and intuitively personalised.

The range is headlined by the flagship LG OLED evo W6 Wallpaper TV, the world’s thinnest True Wireless OLED TV at 9.9mm - the width of a ballpoint pen – and featuring wireless 4K transmission technology. This allows the screen to sit perfectly flush to the wall, while the separate Zero Connect Box removes cable clutter, offering unparalleled freedom in interior design.2

The broader 2026 TV and Sound Suite audio lineup also includes a full suite of entertainment choices to meet a range of viewing needs. The TV range offers a premium solution for every viewer, from the market-leading3 LG OLED models that deliver the ultimate cinematic experience, and the new LG Micro RGB (MRGB) evo for professional-grade colour accuracy, to the massive 115-inch LG QNED evo TV that creates a stadium-like experience for sports lovers.

To solve the common frustration of complex home audio setup, which often means sacrificing on audio quality or rearranging a room’s layout for the optimal listening experience, the new LG Sound Suite powered by Dolby Atmos® FlexConnectTM offers a modular solution. The range features the world’s first soundbar4 powered by Dolby Atmos FlexConnect, and offers customers a lineup that brings immersive sound to any space, no matter the layout.4

Tony Brown, General Manager, Media Entertainment Solutions Marketing & Content Business, LG Electronics ANZ, commented that the event was about connecting innovation to real-world consumer behaviour:

“Our approach to innovation has always been human-centric - we don’t innovate for the sake of technology; we innovate to solve the real needs of people in their homes. We see the complexity of the modern viewing landscape as an opportunity to create smarter, more intuitive solutions.

Our 2026 entertainment range is a direct response to this, offering a genuine choice of world-class technologies all unified by our Affectionate Intelligence philosophy. For LG, it’s about making technology that adapts to you, so our customers can spend less time managing and more time enjoying the content they love.”

Unpacking the portrait of the modern viewer

The panel discussion brought together diverse perspectives to unpack these new behaviours that are prolific across Australian homes. The conversation explored everything from our changing attention spans and the new multi-screen viewing habit to the increasing desire for our homes to be calming sanctuaries.

A key theme was the rise of the digital watercooler, a concept where Australians are increasingly using second screens to create a shared, real-time social experience around the content they are watching. LG showed how its 2026 entertainment range addresses these themes, with seamless design, integrated smart technology, and the webOS 26 platform helping users navigate the complex content landscape with ease.

Discussing this evolution from a psychological perspective, Jocelyn Brewer, Cyberpsychologist and Founder of Digital Nutrition commented:

“The idea that our attention spans have simply ‘collapsed’ is too simplistic. It’s more accurate to say our attention is being pulled across more inputs, more often. We’re task-switching frequently, and while multi-screening can be distracting, it can also make viewing more social and participatory, especially around shared content and live events. At the same time, there’s growing interest in more intentional forms of digital engagement — what I call Digital Nutrition — where we choose to give one high-quality experience our full attention. In a noisy media environment, that kind of deliberate immersion can feel luxurious.”

To understand what content is capturing this diversified attention, Alex Bundell Jones at LG Ad Solutions, shared insights into the specific genres and formats that drive engagement:

"It's never been a better time to watch TV: endless content options, incredible viewing quality, and the ability to watch on your terms without being constrained to the TV Guide. Live sport remains one of the few mass-reach, real-time viewing experiences that drives advertising and subscriptions, commanding premium pricing & demand. Think State of Origin, the AFL Finals, or the FIFA World Cup later this year. Brands are craving to be culturally relevant and in Australia this means being front and centre for these unmissable water cooler moments".

The panel also explored the tension between our digitally complex lives and our physical environments.

As we seek more from our technology, there is a parallel trend towards quiet luxury and minimalism in interior design, where our homes are curated to be calming refuges. Speaking to this trend, Mishell Wise, Interior Designer at Conway + Wise said:

“The modern home has become a sanctuary, and this is driving a demand for technology that is either seamlessly integrated or celebrated as a beautiful design object. Intentional design harmonises functionality with aesthetics, and the quiet luxury trend is now influencing technology, where we expect it to contribute to a sense of calm and beauty in our personal spaces. We’re seeing this with our clients, and a recent Vaucluse project is a perfect example. The client wanted an open-plan living area but didn’t want the TV to dominate the space. As a large screen was necessary, we designed a custom floating timber and polished plaster cabinet that seamlessly integrated the TV. The joinery became a sculptural and beautiful element and remained so, both when the TV was in use and when it was turned off.”

Finally, the discussion turned to how innovation is being engineered to deliver the powerful, immersive experiences that command our full attention. The panel explored the shift beyond simple stereo sound, highlighting how the combination of LG's advanced AI processors and Dolby's innovations for immersive audio offers an easy and flexible approach to achieve three-dimensional soundscapes that place the viewer at the centre of the action, making them feel like they are in the movie, not just watching it.

As a global leader in immersive entertainment experiences, Dolby Laboratories is at the forefront of this evolution. The conversation highlighted the importance of the collaboration between LG and Dolby in making this cinematic quality more flexible and accessible for the home. The new LG Sound Suite, powered by Dolby Atmos FlexConnect, were presented as a key example of solving the real-world challenge of bringing immersive audio into unique living spaces without compromising on quality.

Ashim Mathur, Vice President, APAC Marketing at Dolby Laboratories, explained how the bar for home entertainment has been raised:

“LG and Dolby are unlocking a new level of audio flexibility for anyone who wants to enjoy better sound with Dolby Atmos. With LG’s new Sound Suite and latest lineup of TVs powered by Dolby Atmos FlexConnect, you get premium sound that adapts to your space - no complicated setup and no compromises. It reflects our commitment to elevating the home entertainment experience and bringing Dolby’s innovations to more households in Australia.”

The discussion and the new 2026 range underscores LG's commitment to creating a more thoughtful, intuitive, and personalised future for home entertainment in Australia. The 2026 LG TV and Sound Suite range is available from leading retailers and LG.com/au now. To find out more, please visit: https://www.lg.com/au/tv-soundbars/all-tv-soundbars/

The full 2026 TV range includes:

Type Model RRP* In-store OLED evo W6 OLED83W6 $11,999 July OLED77W6 $9,499 July OLED evo G6 OLED97G6 $29,999 18 March OLED83G6 $9,999 May OLED77G6 $7,499 18 March OLED65G6 $4,999 18 March OLED55G6 $3,999 18 March OLED evo C6 OLED83C6 $7,499 April OLED77C6 $5,499 18 March OLED65C6 $3,999 18 March OLED55C6 $2,999 18 March OLED48C6 $2,399 18 March OLED42C6 $1,999 May OLED B6 OLED65B6 $3,299 18 March OLED55B6 $2,499 18 March OLED48B6 $1,999 18 March Micro RGB evo MRGB96 100MRGB96 $19,999 May 86MRGB96 $9,999 July 75MRGB96 $7,999 July QNED evo Mini LED QNED90B 115QNED90B $24,999 July QNED evo Mini LED QNED86B 100QNED86B $7,999 May 86QNED86B $3,999 18 March 75QNED86B $2,799 18 March 65QNED86B $1,999 18 March 55QNED86B $1,699 18 March 50QNED86B $1,399 18 March QNED evo Mini LED QNED80B 86QNED80B $3,499 April 75QNED80B $2,299 April 65QNED80B $1,699 18 March 55QNED80B $1,399 18 March 50QNED80B $1,199 18 March 43QNED80B $999 18 March QNED Mini LED QNED70B 86QNED70B $2,499 18 March 75QNED70B $1,699 18 March 65QNED70B $1,299 18 March 55QNED70B $999 18 March 50QNED70B $899 18 March 43QNED70B $749 18 March HD LB655B 32LB655B $399 May

The full 2026 LG Sound Suite range includes: