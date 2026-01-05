About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG ELECTRONICS UNVEILS ITS APPROACH TO “AI IN ACTION”

CORPORATE01/05/2026

    How LG Electronics brings AI to life across homes, mobility and infrastructure with Affectionate Intelligence

     

    News Summary:

    • LG Electronics introduced its approach to “AI in Action,” built on three strategic pillars: device excellence, orchestrated eco-system and expansion of AI-driven solutions beyond the home to AI-defined vehicles and high-efficiency HVAC solutions for AI data centres.
    • LG CLOiD™, a home-specialised AI robot, was unveiled as an ambient care agent designed to reduce both physical and mental labour.
    • Product highlights included the ultra-slim LG OLED evo W6 Wallpaper TV with Hyper Radiant Colour Technology on select models, and LG’s True Wireless technology, and an advanced LG SIGNATURE refrigerator that understands conversational language.

     

    LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2026 — LG Electronics (LG) today presented its approach to “AI in Action” at LG World Premiere, the company’s annual pre-CES event in Las Vegas. The company highlighted three core pillars behind its strategy: Affectionate Intelligence that has evolved into action-oriented AI, industry-leading products grounded in core technological excellence and a seamlessly orchestrated ecosystem that extends beyond the home to vehicles and commercial spaces – all focused on delivering tangible, everyday customer value.

     

    Held under the theme “Innovation in tune with you,” the event welcomed approximately 1,000 guests, including global media, industry experts and partners, with many more joining via live stream around the world.

     

    An annual tradition on the eve of CES, LG World Premiere serves as a platform for LG to unveil its latest innovations and long-term direction. Today’s event reaffirmed LG’s commitment to customer-centric innovation that genuinely makes life better.

     

    From Affectionate Intelligence to AI in Action

    LG showcased the next chapter of its Affectionate Intelligence, first introduced two years ago. At this year’s World Premiere, the company showcased how its AI now puts intelligence into Action – AI that moves beyond conversation to actively orchestrate devices, spaces and services, making everyday life more comfortable, efficient and intuitive.

     

    Delivering tangible customer value through LG’s AI in Action

    The event opened with CEO Lyu Jae-cheol taking the stage. Introducing the question, “What if AI could step out of the screen and start working for us in real life?” Lyu explained how the company’s approach to AI in Action is built on three pillars:

     

    • Excellence in device rooted in core technologies
    • A seamlessly connected ecosystem
    • Expansion of AI-driven solutions beyond the home

     

    This strategy culminates in LG’s ‘Zero Labor Home’ vision – a future in which intelligent devices become agent appliances, and those appliances operate as a single AI system that manages daily tasks on the customer’s behalf. The goal is to give customers back their most valuable resource: time.

     

    As the physical expression of this vision, LG CLOiD was introduced as a “home-specialised agent” capable of performing tasks with its two arms and five-fingered hands, learning the home environment and continuously optimising it. Designed for homes, LG CLOiD combines a safety-first structure with a mobility-optimised form factor, which helps achieving a stable, precise operation even when a child or pet suddenly pulls on it, while assisting to maintain smooth, controlled movement throughout the home.

     

    “As a global leader in many home appliances, our deep understanding of customer lifestyles is a powerful advantage,” said CEO Lyu, sharing his ambition “to set a new standard for future home life through a variety of solutions, including robots.”

     

    He added that he expects the customer’s AI experience “not to remain in the home, but to connect across various spaces such as vehicles, workplaces and commercial areas, becoming an integral part of their lives.”

     

    Excellence in device powered by exceptional innovation

    LG also introduced a wide range of core products, showcasing industry-leading technological innovations such as its OLED TV brand and the AI-evolved LG SIGNATURE lineup, which applies advanced AI to elevate performance and ease of use.

     

     

    1. LG OLED evo W6 Wallpaper TV

    · 9 millimeters class thin design: an engineering feat achieved by meticulous miniaturisation of essential components and a complete re-engineering of its internal architecture to deliver a sleek wallpaper design.

    · Hype Radiant Colour Technology: improving perfect blacks, perfect colour and higher brightness while lowering reflection to deliver picture quality of the next OLED TVs.

    · LG’s True Wireless Technology: enables the Wallpaper TV to achieve its thinness, making it the thinnest OLED TV that is wireless.

    2. The LG SIGNATURE refrigerator

    · Conversational AI: understands conversational language and provides tailored recommendations. For example, if a customer asks, “Hi LG, what’s the best way to store meat for a week?” the AI suggests and sets the optimal mode.

    · Ingredient Recognition: enables personalised recipe recommendations based on what is inside the refrigerator.

    3. The LG SIGNATURE Oven Range

    · Gourmet AI: identifies ingredients in ………………. and recommends from over 80 curated recipes, turning everyday cooking into a guided, intuitive experience.

     

    LG CLOiD: AI in Action in the LG’s ‘Zero Labour Home’ vision

    Through a short vignette of daily life, LG demonstrated how its approach to AI in Action works in real life:

    1. Contextual awareness and proactive suggestion: On the way home, a user says, “I’ll be home soon,” via the ThinQ™ app. Based on the user’s usual jogging routine and a rainy forecast, LG CLOiD suggests an alternative plan – “how about an indoor workout instead of jogging?”

    2. Orchestrated task handling: Before the user arrives home, LG CLOiD adjusts the air conditioner and retrieves workout clothes from the dryer.

    3. Ambient assistance for daily tasks: LG CLOiD folds laundry, organises dishes and manages priorities – reducing both physical effort and mental load.

     

    LG envisions the home robot evolving into an ambient-care agent that supports everyday life in the LG’s ‘Zero Labour Home’ vision.

     

    Expansion of AI-driven solutions beyond the homes to vehicles and commercial spaces

    LG also laid out how its Affectionate Intelligence is extending beyond the home to drive meaningful change across vehicles, workplaces and commercial facilities, with the goal of realising a fully connected ecosystem.

    • LG AI-Powered In-Vehicle Solutions: As an Experience Architect, LG transforms vehicles into intelligent, personalised spaces powered by the company’s on-device multimodal generative AI platform. This includes gaze-tracking systems, seamless home-to-vehicle entertainment and adaptive displays – leveraging AI expertise from consumer electronics to create vehicles that truly understand their occupants.
    • HVAC for the AI Era: LG’s heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) solutions are being further advanced by AI. The company is strengthening its role in high-efficiency cooling for AI data centers, including business-to-government (B2G) projects in the Middle East and collaborations with companies such as GRC (immersion cooling) and Flex (data center infrastructure).

     

    Closing the event, LG CLOiD reflected LG’s Life’s Good brand promise:

    “The future we shared today is one where technology quietly supports people in meaningful ways. With LG’s approach to AI in Action, everyday life becomes better, more meaningful and more human.”

     

    Pay with Zip

    Shop now. Pay later.

    • cart

      Add your favourites to cart

    • checkout

      Select Afterpay at checkout

    • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

    • installment

      Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

    All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

    Late fees, eligibility criteria and T&Cs apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. Australian Credit Licence 527911. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

    LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $4,000.

    Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

    zip
    An account for everyone

    Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

    picture
    Repay your way
    Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
    picture
    Shop just about everywhere
    Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
    picture
    Rewards
    Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
    Most popular
    icon-payment-au-zip-pay

    Up to $1,000

    Interest free always

    For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

    Apply Now

    • Interest free always1

    • Flexible repayments

    • No establishment fee

    • $9.95 monthly account fee

      Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

    • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

    icon-payment-au-zip-money

    Over $1,000

    Bigger purchases

    For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

    Apply Now

    • Interest free for first 3 months1

      Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

    • Flexible repayments

      Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

    • One-off establishment fee

      A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

    • $9.95 monthly account fee

      Waived if you have nothing owing.

    • Interest free instalment plans2

      For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

    Frequently Asked Questions
    1. Zip Pay

    Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit assessment. Other charges may be payable. Fees and charges subject to change. T&Cs apply. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit Licence Number 441878.

    2. Zip Money

    Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

    Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
    Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
     