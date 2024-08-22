Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
LG REVEALS EXPANDED WASHER LINEUP WITH NEW CATEGORY FOR ENHANCED CAPACITY AT IFA 2024

HOME & APPLIANCE 08/22/2024
Print

 

New comprehensive laundry solution meets diverse space and customer needs, offering powerful washing capabilities and user-friendly convenience features 

 

 

SEOUL, Aug. 22, 2024 — LG Electronics (LG) is set to unveil its latest washer at IFA 2024. The new model features the company’s state-of-the-art Artificial Intelligence Direct Drive™ (AI DD™) 2.0 technology and Pet Care cycle features, delivering an effective washing performance with a larger and more efficient capacity.

Leveraging the company’s advanced low-vibration technology, LG presents its first washer in the 25-inch category, offering the convenience of larger washing loads with an increased drum capacity of up to 20 kilograms.1 The new washer maintains conventional size and installation space measurements, making it suitable for compact kitchens or laundry rooms, and the integration of AI technology enhances the washer’s performance.

 

At the core of the new washer’s performance is the AI DD 2.0, which utilises deep learning technology to automatically detect the load weight, fabric softness and soil level of the garments. The washer then uses 6Motion™ technology to select the optimal washing pattern, reducing fabric damage by 10 percent to help extend the lifespan of clothing.2 Additionally, pet owners can take advantage of the Pet Care cycle feature, which offers high-temperature washing up to 60 degrees Celsius and four warm water rinse cycles, effectively removing 99 percent of pet odours.3

 

Furthermore, the company’s new washer streamlines the laundry experience with enhanced performance technology and convenience features. Thanks to TurboWash™ 360, washing cycles can be reduced to just 39 minutes, while ezDispense™ technology simplifies the process by determining the necessary amount of detergent for a load. The washer offers a total of up to 39 washing cycles 4 and automatically remembers the most frequently used cycles and features to minimise the time spent on setting selection. Users can also access the Cycle List Edit option to customise their preferences based on habits.

 

The washer the compInverter DirectDrive™ Motor, advanced core component technology, to deliver quiet performance and enhanced durability.

 

“We are delighted to showcase our new washer and demonstrate how the company’s technologies simplify the washing process with expanded capacity and tailored features,” said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. “We will continue to introduce advanced AI-based home appliance solutions that meet the needs of diverse spaces and lifestyles, providing enhanced benefits to make daily life more convenient for all.”

 

Visitors to IFA 2024 can experience all of LG’s latest innovations, including the latest washer, at the company’s booth (Hall 18, Messe Berlin) from September 6-10.

 

Please see here for product imagery.

 

# # #

 

 

1 The washer's drum capacity is 20 kilograms for the exhibited model (F0Z9DFP25); actual drum capacity may vary by model.

2 Tested by LG Internal Lab, the AI Wash cycle in the new washer compared 3 kilograms of mixed clothes to the Cotton Cycle of the conventional LG washer. Results may differ depending on clothing and environment.

3 Tested by Intertek in February 2024, the Pet Care cycle reduces 99 percent of pet odors (Trimethylamine, Isovaleraldehyde, Acetic acid, Methyl mercaptan). Results may differ depending on clothing and environment.

4 LG's new washing machine offers a total of 39 courses, comprising 10 default courses and up to 29 additional customisable courses.

 

 

About LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company 

The LG Home Appliance & Air Solution Company is a global leader in home appliances, air solutions as well as smart home solutions featuring LG ThinQ. The company is creating various solutions with its industry leading core technologies and is committed to making life better and sustainable for consumers and the planet by developing thoughtfully designed kitchen appliances, living appliances, HVAC and air purification solutions. Together, these products deliver enhanced convenience, superb performance, efficient operation and sustainable lifestyle solutions. For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com.

 

Media Contacts:

LG Electronics, Inc.

LG Electronics, Inc.

Lea Lee

Jenny Shin

+82 2 3777 3981

+82 2 3777 3692

lea.lee@lge.com

jungin.shin@lge.com

www.LGnewsroom.com

www.LGnewsroom.com

