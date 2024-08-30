LG STREAMING WEEK MARKS THE CELEBRATION OF A DECADE OF WEBOS

Eligible LG TV owners worldwide gain access to exciting offers, including discounts and free trials from global and regional webOS content partners

SEOUL, Aug. 30, 2024 — LG Electronics (LG) is announcing the LG Streaming Week campaign in 44 countries including Australia, starting from September 9 and running through October 13, to celebrate a decade since the initial launch of webOS on the company’s LCD and OLED TVs. For owners of LG TVs above UHD released from 2018 onward (running webOS 4.0 and above), as well as StanbyME and StanbyME Go users, LG Streaming Week presents a variety of free and discounted subscriptions from service partners through its dedicated app, accessible from the Home Screen, Content Store or Apps.

Each promotional week will feature a global and local partner line-up, with partner offers accessible and redeemable for limited periods from the LG Streaming Week app.

LG Streaming Week boasts a range of offers from content partners, such as free subscriptions of up to three months and up to 70 percent in discounts.1 Whether a fan of movies, sport, gaming, anime or cult classics, LG Streaming Week caters to a multitude of interests and preferences.

Opening LG Streaming Weeks, Apple TV+ is offering a three-month free trial for new and eligible returning subscribers2, allowing eligible LG TV owners to enjoy the latest Apple Originals, including the psychological thriller Disclaimer, starring Academy Award-winners Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline and created and directed by five-time Academy Award-winner Alfonso Cuarón. Subscribers will also have access to new seasons of the Emmy Award-nominated and BAFTA-Award winning drama Slow Horses; post-apocalyptic series Silo; and, the drama Pachinko. Moreover, Apple Music is providing new subscribers with a three-month free trial3. The award winning Apple Music offers one of the largest catalogues of music in the world with over 100 million songs as well as over 30,000 expertly curated playlists, artist interviews, Apple Music Radio and so much more. Apple Music subscribers also have access to features like Apple Music Sing and time-synced lyrics as well as lossless audio, and immersive Spatial Audio.

For sports fans, Optus Sport is offering subscribers the chance to win the Ultimate Premier League Trip, which includes two tickets to a Premier League match, flights, transfers, five nights' accommodation in London and $1,000 AUD in spending money.4

Across the five-week promotion, movie enthusiasts can explore films and series from multiple content providers across genres. New and eligible returning Paramount+ subscribers can get a 50 percent discount on a Standard Annual Plan subscription5 to dramas including Tulsa King, next-gen franchises like Knuckles, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, along with blockbuster films, live sports and breaking news.

Mubi, a global streaming service, production company and film distributor dedicated to creating cinema all over the world, is offering new subscribers during LG Streaming Week a chance to discover the best of cinema, in the comfort of their home, with 70 percent off for six months.6

DAZN will be offering new subscribers 25% off a NFL Game Pass Season Pro subscription and a NFL Weekly Pro subscription for USD$0.99 (AUD$1.45)7 or local currency equivalent8. This will give eligble LG TV owners the opportunity to watch every NFL game from every team, including the Playoffs and Super Bowl, live and on-demand. Plus, get NFL RedZone, NFL Network, NFL Originals, and much more, including a full suite of archive content.

For those who prefer gaming or anime, LG Streaming Week has great offers in store for users of different tastes and interests. New subscribers can redeem a 30 day free trial of Crunchyroll9, where fans can unlock a dedicated anime streaming library containing over 25,000 hours of content and fresh series. For kids and families, Baby Shark World for Kids by The Pinkfong Company is granting new subscribers 30 days of free access to its library of songs and stories that engage children in stimulating learning experiences.10

The decade-long journey of LG webOS is marked by continuous innovation, demonstrating the company’s commitment to delivering content with a user-friendly interface for convenience and ease-of-use. Over the years, webOS has undergone a home screen overhaul that improves usability and directs viewers to their preferred content. What’s more, the company’s recent webOS Re:New program enables LG Smart TV owners from 2022 models onwards, to receive TV upgrades for a period of up to five years, expanding the user experience for a wider audience.11

LG webOS highlights the company’s dedication to optimising content consumption, with support from over 4,000 partners in 180 countries and millions of active users. Since its launch, webOS has evolved over 10 years to transform the home entertainment experience for easy-to-use viewing pleasure. Now available across LG TVs and lifestyle screens such as StanbyME and StanbyME Go, webOS has recorded increased usage time, reflecting its widespread appeal to users around the world.

For further details about free and discounted content available during LG Streaming Week, visit www.lg.com/au/webos-smart-tv/lg-streaming-week/ from 9 September 2024. Information on LG product promotions can also be found at LG.com.

1. Offers apply to LG TVs supporting webOS 4 – webOS 24. Content partner T&Cs apply. Internet connections, subscription and data charges may apply. Separate terms and privacy policy apply to Smart TV apps. Failure to accept the terms to an app may result in inability to use the app. Content, features and third party services will vary from time to time without notice. LG ThinQ AI account/s required.

2 Apple TV+ offer is available via LG Streaming app until 13 October 2024 and can also be accessed directly from Apple TV app until Nov 17 2024 on 2018-2024 LG 4K, 8K Smart TV models, StanbyME and StanbyME GO models. Valid only for new and qualified returning subscribers to Apple TV+ in your region. Limit one offer per TV and Apple ID. Plan automatically renews at your region’s price per month until cancelled. Requires Apple ID with payment method on file. Payment will be billed to payment method on file and can be cancelled anytime at least a day before each renewal date in your service account settings. Terms and Apple Privacy Policy apply; see the applicable terms at https://www.apple.com/legal/internet-services/itunes/au/terms.html. Must be the minimum age required in your country and in the country that matches the store front on which you are redeeming the offer. Compatible products and services required. Cannot be combined with other offers providing access to the same service. Apple TV+ is a service mark of Apple Inc.

3Apple Music offer is available via LG Streaming app until 13 October 2024 and can also be accessed directly from Apple Music app until April 30, 2025 on select 2018-2024 LG 4K, 8K Smart TV models, StanbyME and StanbyME Go models. New subscribers only. Apple Music automatically renews at your region’s price per month after promotion until cancelled. Compatible products and services and minimum age required. Terms apply. Apple Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos is available on LG OLED TV models launched from 2018 to 2024 and QNED TV models Q90T and above.

4AU res 18+ only w/ active Optus Sport Subscription Plan on entry date & draw date (18/9/24), can take prize to London, UK for 5 nights (between 3/10/24 – 31/12/24) & have current passport w/ 6 mths validity during travel. Ends 11.59pm AEST 17/9/24. Max 1 entry p/person. Must claim prize by 5pm AEDT 7/10/24.

5 Standard Plan only. After first year, auto-renews at the then regular annual price until cancelled. New & eligible former subscribers only. 18+. T&Cs apply. Offer ends 6/10/24.

6Mubi offer ends 06/10/2024. Offer available on all 2018 - 2024 LG TV devices. Valid only for new MUBI subscribers. Once the offer period has expired, participants will automatically be rolled onto the applicable subscription charge for the plan chosen via the MUBI Promo Sign Up Page. Terms apply.

7USD to AUD currency conversion as at 30/08/24. USD$0.99 = AUD$1.45.

8DAZN: Week 1) Offer ends 22nd September 2024 and is valid for new subscribers only. Your NFL Game Pass Season Pro subscription will automatically renew on 1ST August 2025 unless cancelled in My Account. Terms and Conditions apply. / Week 2) Offer ends 29 September 2024 and is valid for new subscribers only. Terms and Conditions apply.

9 Offer ends 13/10/2024. Offer available on all LG TV models 2018-2024. Valid only for new subscribers. Plan renews at your region's price per month after promotional period. Terms apply.

10Offer ends 14/10/2024. Offer available on LG TV Models 2018-2024 in the LG Streaming Week app. The free trial for 1 month is valid only for new subscribers to Baby Shark World app in your region. Plan renews at your region's price per month until cancelled. Terms apply.

11 The webOS Re:New Program supports upgrades over five years. Features are subject to change and some features, application and service updates may vary by model. LG webOS Re:New program applies to all 2024 and 2023 UHD, OLED and QNED models, 2022 LG OLED models (B2/C2/G2),LG OLED Flex, LG OLED Objet Collection Pose, 2022 LG QNED Mini LED 8K (QNED99/95 series).

About LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company

The LG Home Entertainment Company is a recognised innovator in televisions and audio-video systems. LG offers an elevated home entertainment experience through its award-winning OLED TVs and QNED LED TVs powered by the innovative webOS smart TV platform. Aiming to help provide consumers with top-class user experience, all of the LG home entertainment products are designed with environmental sustainability in mind, from production all the way through to disposal. For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com .

About webOS platform

webOS platform has powered LG TVs for over a decade and has been acclaimed as a friendly user interface, allowing for easy navigation and customisation. With an always growing ecosystem of global partners, webOS is set to drive LG’s future growth into cross device and out of home experience.

LG Channels is the LG exclusive free streaming service, offering a wide selection of premium live and on-demand programming, including movies, TV shows, news, sports, comedy, anime, and more. With an always growing number of channels, LG TV, smart monitor or projector owners can easily discover their favorite programs by launching the LG Channels application on their LG screen. Since 2024 LG Channels for Automotive For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com .





