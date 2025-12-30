About Cookies on This Site

LG UNVEILS ULTRAGEAR EVO, REDEFINING 5K GAMING WITH WORLD’S FIRST 5K AI UPSCALING TECHNOLOGY

CORPORATE12/30/2025

    Expanding the boundaries of high-resolution gaming with a new lineup spanning OLED, new MiniLED and ultra-wide formats

     

    SEOUL, Dec. 30, 2025 — LG Electronics (LG) announced today the global launch of its new premium gaming monitor brand, UltraGear evo™, set to debut at CES 2026. Building on the company’s innovation in 5K and 5K2K gaming displays, UltraGear evo expands the boundaries of high-resolution gaming as a portfolio of 5K-and-above monitors spanning OLED, new MiniLED and ultra-wide formats, combining high definition, speed and immersion across multiple form factors. The inaugural UltraGear evo lineup features three flagship models – 39GX950B, 27GM950B and 52G930B – united by a shared foundation of high-resolution performance.

     

    At the heart of this evolution is the company’s commitment to image quality, reinforced by a newly introduced on-device AI solution on the 39GX950B and 27GM950B models. This proprietary technology powers the world’s first 5K AI Upscaling technology.* This technology achieves 5K-class clarity without the burden of GPU upgrades and allows gamers to enjoy a wider range of content in high definition – surpassing original resolution limits.

     

    39-Inch 5K2K OLED gaming monitor with 5K AI Upscaling

     

    The LG UltraGear evo 39-inch GX9 (39GX950B) builds on the legacy of the GX9 series as a 39-inch 5K2K OLED gaming monitor that delivers advanced visual quality and immersive gameplay. Building on this foundation, with the new on-device AI solution, the monitor analyses and enhances content in real time before it reaches the panel, delivering 5K-class clarity without requiring GPU upgrades. This goes beyond resolution, incorporating AI Scene Optimisation and AI Sound, the monitor refines images and audio performance for a more immersive audiovisual experience.

     

    Visual performance is enhanced by LG Primary RGB Tandem OLED technology, delivering improved brightness, colour accuracy and panel longevity with perfect black and lifelike colours. Designed to adapt to different gaming genres, the Dual Mode feature allows seamless switching between 165Hz at 5K2K resolution and 330Hz at WFHD, supported by an ultra-fast 0.03ms (GtG) response time – enabling gamers to prioritise either visual fidelity or ultra-smooth competitive play.

     

    The 1500R-curved 21:9 ultrawide display that retains the vertical height of a 32-inch screen while expanding horizontal immersion for both gaming and multitasking. With a pixel density of 142 PPI and VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 500 certification, the monitor delivers detailed highlights and deep blacks even in the darkest scenes.

     

    World’s first 5K new MiniLED monitor solving for blooming

     

    The LG UltraGear evo 27-inch GM9 (27GM950B) sets a new standard for 27-inch gaming monitors as the world’s first 5K New MiniLED display designed to improve blooming control. By effectively minimising halo effects that commonly affect high-resolution MiniLED displays, the monitor delivers professional grade 5K precision with optical clarity. Featuring 2,304 local dimming zones, combined with Zero Optical Distance engineering that minimises the panel-to-LED gap, the monitor delivers luminance and refined contrast accuracy that preserves fine details across bright and dark scenes alike.

     

    Like the 39-inch GX9, the 27GM950B incorporates the on-device AI solution, enabling 5K AI Upscaling, AI Scene Optimisation and AI Sound to enhance image and audio in real time without GPU overhead.

     

    For versatile gaming performance, the monitor supports Dual Mode operation, allowing users to switch between 165Hz at 5K resolution and 330Hz at QHD, paired with a fast 1ms (GtG) response time. Certified VESA DisplayHDR 1000 and delivering peak brightness of up to 1,250 nits, the display produces vivid highlights such as intense flames and sharp flashes of light, rendered with striking realism alongside deep, controlled blacks.

     

    World’s largest 52-Inch 5K2K 240Hz gaming monitor

     

    The LG UltraGear evo 52-inch G9 (52G930B) introduces a new class of large-format gaming displays as the world’s largest 5K2K gaming monitor, offering gamers an unprecedented range of screen size options within the UltraGear evo lineup. The expansive scale is paired with a 240Hz refresh rate, providing consistent responsiveness and image fidelity.

     

    The screen features the vertical viewing height of a standard 42-inch 16:9 display, stretching horizontally for an expansive 12:9 panoramic view. This form factor provides a workspace 33 percent wider than a standard 16:9 UHD monitor. A 1000R curvature encloses the user’s peripheral vision for immersion. Visuals are equally impactful delivering vivid colour and deep contrast produced by VESA Display HDR™ 600.

     

    “The new UltraGear evo marks a definitive turning point, signaling the end of compromises in gaming display performance. With innovations like industry-first 5K AI Upscaling, the lineup ensures that whether gamers prefer perfect blacks, unmatched brightness, or expansive scale, they can enjoy the same high standard of performance, clarity and immersion in high resolution” said Lee Choong-hwoan, head of the Display Business at the LG Media Entertainment Solution Company. “This reflects our excellence in delivering high-resolution technology not only to the B2C gaming market but also through precision-driven B2B solutions like medical monitors.”

     

    The LG UltraGear evo lineup is set to be showcased at CES 2026. Visitors can experience the lineup’s high-quality visuals through two zones: the “Dream Setup” inspired by the Reddit’s gaming communities and a SimCraft-powered racing simulation featuring the new 39-inch GX9.

     

    In addition to the new evo series, sales of the UltraGear™ GX7 (27GX790B) will commence in global markets on the opening day of CES 2026. This 27-inch gaming monitor boasts a QHD Primary RGB Tandem OLED display, 540Hz refresh rate and Dual Mode (HD 720Hz), matching the high expectations of avid gamers.

