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LG PuriCare™ AeroFurniture Air Purifier

LG PuriCare™ AeroFurniture Air Purifier

AS20GPHK0
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Key Features

  • Air Purifier + Side Table
  • 360˚ Air Purification : 360˚ HEPA Filter, UVnano™ Technology
  • Mood Lighting
  • Wireless Charging
  • Low Noise
  • This product will receive security updates until 31 December 2030. For further details, refer to security bulletins at https:/lgsecurity.lge.com.
More
The IF DESIGN logo

iF Design

iF GOLD AWARD 2023

The Red Dot logo

Red Dot Design

Innovative Product

The CES logo

CES 2023 Innovation Award

Honoree in Home Appliances

What's to Love About LG AeroFurniture?

Air Purifier + Side Table

360˚ Air Purification

Mood Lighting

Wireless Charging

A Stylish Side Table
that Keeps Air Clean

A scene that merges into one appears to show that it is used for two purposes: a table and an air purifier. Props are placed on top of the product, and purified air is shown from the top of the product.

A Practical Side Table to Match Your Lifestyle

Make the most of your space with a chic table that also brings fresh air, perfect for small spaces.

360˚ Air Purification

Fresh Air in Every Direction

Ensure the air around you is fresh and clean with LG’s PuriCare™ 360° HEPA filter.

360 ° HEPA filter1)

Remove up to 99.9% of S. aureus, K. pneumoniae, and E. coli bacteria, along with ultrafine dust particles as small as 0.01 microns.

360 ° HEPA Filter¹⁾

Eliminate 99.9%²⁾ of airborne bacteria and ultrafine dust as small as 0.01 microns with verified purifying power.

UVnano™ Technology³⁾

Reduce up to 99.99% of S. aureus, S. epidermidis and K. pneumoniae bacteria on fan blades for hygienic operation

360˚ HEPA Filter

HEPA representation:

- Testing Institution: Korea Conformity Laboratories

- Test Sample: Aero Series Filter

- Test Method: Based on KS B 6141:2020, Nominal air flow rate 162m3/h and Test Aerosol KCL

- Results: Particle arrestance efficiency 99.98% @ 0.3㎛ KCL, Initial resistance to air flow 57kPa (Definition of HEPA filter terminology based on KSA 0010: 2005: 99.97% or more of particle collection efficiency, 245 kPa or less of pressure loss)

*The test result was obtained from an internationally accredited testing organization using a testing method proposed by the product manufacturer, and can vary depending on the actual conditions including the product location and reduced output of light due to product aging.
*The bactericidal efficiency using UVnano technologies is valid only for the area of the fan blade exposed to the UV-C LED light.
*The third-party certification of the Aero Tower model(FS061PWHA) was applied for this certificate as it has the same UV-C LED and a similar inhalation channel to the Aero Furniture

*Lab tested in accordance with the KS B6141:2020, the results show the removal of up to 99.98% of 0.3-micron particles, initial resistance of 57kPa at nominal airflow rate of 162m3/h

Mood Lighting

Switch the mood with colourful ambient lighting choices

Set the mood with colourful lighting that's easily controlled with the press of a button or the ThinQ app*.

Mood lighting in various colors comes out from the product, illuminating the space subtly. Light control is shown through ThinQ app.

* [ThinQ App] - Registering home appliances on LG ThinQ application requires wireless connection at home. - In order to use LG ThinQ, the 'LG ThinQ' application must be installed from Google Play Store or Apple App Store and connected to Wi-Fi. - LG ThinQ app may have limited functionality on some smartphones, so make sure to check if you have the minimum requirements on your device.(Android OS 7.0 and iOS 12.0 or above) 

*All images used above are for illustration purposes only, and may differ from actual products.

Wireless Charging

Pop on top
to power up

Charge your devices cable-free and more conveniently than ever with tabletop wireless charging.

*The Qi Certification (QI-13754) details can be found at the following link: https://jpsapi.wirelesspowerconsortium.com/products/qi/13574.

Low noise

Peacefully Purify

Purify your air while keeping your environment peaceful with AeroFurniture's gentle wind.

A person is sleeping. Detail view of low noise blades is shown at the right noise graphic.

 *The sound testing was conducted in an anechoic test room to assess the noise data based on the sleep fan mode. Measurements were taken from a microphone positioned 1 meter away from the top and each of the four sides of the product.

ThinQ

Smart Control in Your Hands

Connect to built-in WiFi and control AeroFurniture from remote with the ThinQ app.

The products in the bedroom are remotely controlled by smartphones.

*ThinQ app available from Google Play Store or Apple App required, compatible with Android or iOS smartphones required (Android OS 7.0 or higher, iOS 14.0 or higher). Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration with ThinQ required. Visit lg.com/au/lg-thinq for features, system compatibility and service availability which may vary by model.

Check out what users are saying about AeroFurniture!

  • In the middle of the dark living room, the product is placed gently emitting mood lighting. Coffee cups and props are placed on top of the product to serve as tables.
  • Products are placed in a room with colorful interiors. Coffee cups and pots are placed on top, serving as an interior accessory.
  • The product is placed next to the bed. Users place coffee on top of the product and use it conveniently like a narrow table.
  • Small items such as pots are placed on the top of the product to be conveniently used as a bedside table.
  • The product is placed in the middle of the room, and the product's mood lighting function lights up to create a warm atmosphere.
  • Using the charging function, a cell phone is placed on top of the product. There is a coffee cup next to it, showing it being used like a table.

Questions/Answers

Q.

How much weight can the AeroFurniture hold?

A.

The internal safety standard is 2 kg. For safe use, we do not recommend placing objects over 2 kg on the tabletop. ① Test date: 10/17/2022 ② Test agency: LG internal testing ③ Test item: AeroFurniture ④ Test conditions: Ambient temperature 40℃, relative humidity 85% ⑤ Test method: Measurement of deflection after leaving a weight of 2kg or more on the edge of the table for 45 days, 6 test samples. ⑥ Test result: Satisfied the sensory evaluation of table deflection (satisfying the company's internal deflection standard) and normal operation. * As these measurements were made in the laboratory, the actual speed may vary. * Lab results. Actual results may vary based on the environment of use. * Test results are from measuring the initial performance of the product, and may vary depending on the duration of use.

Q.

Can I place a hot mug or pot on the table?

A.

The AeroFurniture tabletop is made of PC (polycarbonate) plastic material, making it heat-resistant and able to withstand temperatures up to 114℃. However, to minimize damage to the exterior and extend the use of the product, we recommend not placing hot objects on it. [LUPOY ER5007 Properties Table] ① Issue date: 07/17/2022 ② Issuing agency: LG Chem ③ Test item: LUPOY ER5007 (injection molding, PCR-PC/ABS, non-flammable) ④ Test conditions: According to ASTM D648 ⑤ Test result: Maximum heat distortion temperature of 114℃ (based on an external force of 18.6 kgf)

Q.

I’m planning to use my AeroFurniture in a bedroom or apartment. How loud is it and how much vibration does it create?

A.

AeroFurniture operates at its quietest, 21 dB, in Sleep fan mode. 21 dB is a decibel level as quiet as the sound of rustling leaves with almost no vibration. However, as cleaning power increases, the noise level may exceed 21 dB.* * Noise level by fan speed: Sleep 21 dB, Low 25 dB, Middle 34 dB, High 45 dB

Q.

Is AeroFurniture an ThinQ UP? If so, what features are supported?

A.

When the product upgrade feature is activated, the "UP" light on your AeroFurniture will illuminate when a new UP feature is available for download in the ThinQ app. ※ The product upgrade feature is only available for products registered in the ThinQ app. 

Q.

How much power does the wireless charger supply?

A.

Products will be charged to maximum power depending on the manufacturer (as shown in the table below). [Refer to wireless charging power by manufacturer] · Apple- iPhone 12 / iPhone 13 : 15W(MagSafe) / 7.5W- iPhone 12 mini : 7.5W · SAMSUNG- Z Filp 3 : 9W- Galaxy Fold 3 : 10W- Galaxy S21 / Galaxy Note 20 / Galaxy S20 Ultra : 15W · Xiaomi- Mi Mix 2s : 20W

Q.

What products can be wirelessly charged?

A.

Qi-certified smartphones and Bluetooth earphones can charge wirelessly, though smartwatches are currently not supported.

Q.

How do the functions on AeroFurniture operate?

A.

1. Air Volume : When the Air Volume button is pushed, the order of the wind settings is as follows: Auto → 1st Level (Low Wind) → 2nd Level ( Middle Wind) → 3rd Level ( High Wind) → Sleep Mode. The group of three lights on the AeroFurniture correlate to the Air Volume level (Gentle/Medium/Strong).

2. Wi-Fi: The light next to the Wi-Fi symbol indicates Wi-Fi connection status. Press and hold the Air Volume button for 3 seconds to enter Wi-Fi pairing mode.

3. Air Quality Light: Indicates air quality status. Air quality status is determined by the concentration of fine/ultrafine dust particles in the air which correlates to the color of the light. A red light indicates the worst air quality. As the air quality improves, the light will change to orange, green, and then blue, which indicates the best air quality.

Q.

What functions can be controlled by the buttons on the main body of AeroFurniture and what functions can only be controlled via the ThinQ app?

A.

Basic functions such as device power (on/off), air volume settings, and mood lighting brightness can be controlled on the main body of AeroFurniture. Functions that can only be adjusted via the use of the ThinQ app are auto-timer settings, mood lighting color adjustments, UVnano (function controls), air quality (detailed status information), notification settings, and filter management information.

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

AS20GPHK0

All Spec

EAN CODE

  • EAN Code

    8806096705933

CYBER SECURITY

  • Security Update

    Further details refer to security bulletins at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/

DIMENSION & WEIGHT

  • Dimensions_Shipping -WxHxD (mm)

    575 x 594 x 450

  • [EW02] Weight_Shipping (kg)

    9.95

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

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