LG PuriCare™ AeroFurniture Air Purifier

*The test result was obtained from an internationally accredited testing organization using a testing method proposed by the product manufacturer, and can vary depending on the actual conditions including the product location and reduced output of light due to product aging.

*The bactericidal efficiency using UVnano technologies is valid only for the area of the fan blade exposed to the UV-C LED light.

*The third-party certification of the Aero Tower model(FS061PWHA) was applied for this certificate as it has the same UV-C LED and a similar inhalation channel to the Aero Furniture

*Lab tested in accordance with the KS B6141:2020, the results show the removal of up to 99.98% of 0.3-micron particles, initial resistance of 57kPa at nominal airflow rate of 162m3/h