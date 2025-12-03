We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Refrigerator Fitting Shelf
Key Features
- Genuine LG Refrigerator Accessory
- Use the extra mini shelf that fits perfectly on your refrigerator shelf to store side dish containers or food items.
- No need to stack containers on top of each other, and you can make full use of space without waste.
- Please check the size of the consumables and the available space inside the refrigerator before purchase.
Mounting Location
For French Door Models
For models manufactured before 2022, we recommend that you check the outer dimensions of the accessory before purchase and ensure that it can be placed inside your current refrigerator. If the space inside the refrigerator is smaller than the accessory, it cannot be used.
For Side by Side Models
We recommend that you check the outer dimensions of the accessory before purchase and ensure that it can be placed inside your current refrigerator. If the space inside the refrigerator is smaller than the accessory, it cannot be used.
For Top Mount / Bottom Mount Models
We recommend that you check the outer dimensions of the accessory before purchase and ensure that it can be placed inside your current refrigerator. If the space inside the refrigerator is smaller than the accessory, it cannot be used.
The actual installation location of this item may vary depending on product model.
For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
How to Use
For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
Using the Product
1. As shown in the illustration, place the slanted end of the mini shelf’s support base toward the rear, resting against the back glass panel of the bottom refrigerator shelf.
2. Press the anti-slip holder firmly for more than 3 seconds to ensure the suction pad attaches securely to the shelf.
3. You can store small side dish containers both above and below the fitting shelf.
Caution
• Take care not to drop the tray while in use, as it may break.
• Do not store in the freezer or in a space where the temperature can go below 32°F (0°C).
• Do not place hot containers on the shelf.
• If containers or food are placed only on the edge of the fitting shelf, the shelf may become unbalanced and tip over. Do Not place heavy items over 2kg on the shelf as it may break.
• Do not detach the support plate from the shelf.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
Product Dimension (W x H x D, mm)
271 x 98 x 219
GENERAL
Part Number
AGM30160712
