LG Refrigerator Beverage Tray
Key Features
- Genuine LG Refrigerator Accessory
- Store canned beverages in the tray.
- You can take out one can at a time, and each time you take a can out, the remaining cans will roll forward and automatically organize themselves for the removal of the next can.
- Please check the size of the consumables and the available space inside the refrigerator before purchase.
Mounting Location
For French Door Models
- For models manufactured before 2022, we recommend that you check the outer dimensions of the accessory before purchase and ensure that it can be placed inside your current refrigerator. If the space inside the refrigerator is smaller than the accessory, it cannot be used.
For Side by Side Models
- We recommend that you check the outer dimensions of the accessory before purchase and ensure that it can be placed inside your current refrigerator. If the space inside the refrigerator is smaller than the accessory, it cannot be used.
- If there is a wine rack or another shelf above or below the shelf where you plan to install the Beverage Tray, installation may be restricted.
For Top Mount / Bottom Mount Models
- We recommend that you check the outer dimensions of the accessory before purchase and ensure that it can be placed inside your current refrigerator. If the space inside the refrigerator is smaller than the accessory, it cannot be used.
- The GT-1S*, GT-2S*, and GT-2W* series are not compatible.
The actual installation location of this item may vary depending on product model.
For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
How to Use
For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
Using the Product
1. Fill the tray with fruits or vegetables and place it on the shelf.
2. Pull the drawer handle and close it after putting the can in, the can will roll
automatically.
Caution
*Product images and features may contain advertising expressions and may differ from the actual product. Product appearance, specifications, etc. may change without prior notice for product improvement.
*All product images are photo cuts and may differ from the actual product. Product color may vary depending on monitor resolution, brightness settings, and computer specifications.
*The performance of the product may vary depending on the usage environment, and availability may vary by store.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
Product Dimension (W x H x D, mm)
204 x 143 x 352
GENERAL
Part Number
AGM30160713
