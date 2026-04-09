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Mounting Location
*The actual installation location of this item may vary depending on product model.
*For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
How to Replace
The replacement instruction for this item may differ slightly from the information below.
For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
STEP 1
Slowly turn the old cartridge to the left. Whenthe cartridge is released, you will feel it click out of place.
* Replacing the filter causes a small amount of water (around 1 oz or 25 cc) to drain.
STEP 2
Remove the old cartridge. Take the new cartridge out of its packaging, and remove thered cap.
Line up the cartridge ears so that it can be inserted into the filter head.
STEP 3
Twist the cartridge right about 1/4 turn.
You will feel a stop and the locked symbol should now be lined up with the indicator line.
After replacing the filter, flush 2.5 gallons through filter before use (flush for approximately 5minutes).
Check the filter for leaks.
STEP 4
After changing the filter, press and hold the Water Filter button for three seconds to reset the indicator light.
* Product images and features may contain advertising expressions and may differ from the actual product. Product appearance, specifications, etc. may change without prior notice for product improvement.
* All product images are photo cuts and may differ from the actual product. Product color may vary depending on monitor resolution, brightness settings, and computer specifications.
* The performance of the product may vary depending on the usage environment, and availability may vary by store.