LT120F3 Refrigerator Air Filter (6 momth, 3-pack)

Mounting Location
The actual installation location of this item may vary depending on product model.
For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
How to Replace
The replacement instruction for this item may differ slightly from the information below.
For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
STEP 1
Remove the old filter
Grab and hold lower right and left side of cover and tilt upward.
The air filter is on the inside of the cover.
Press outward on the sides of the central cover compartment to release the tabs of the air filter.
Remove the air filter.
STEP 2
Install a new air filter
Insert the side tab of the new filter into the slot on the side of the central cover compartment.
Snap the other side of the filter down into place.
It may help to press the side of the central compartment outward while pressing down on the filter.
Make sure the side of the filter labeled "Back" is facing out.
Snap the cover of the filter back onto the filter compartment in the refrigerator.
After changing the filter, push and hold the Ice Plus / Air Filter button for three seconds to reset the filter sensor.
* Product images and features may contain advertising expressions and may differ from the actual product. Product appearance, specifications, etc. may change without prior notice for product improvement.
* All product images are photo cuts and may differ from the actual product. Product color may vary depending on monitor resolution, brightness settings, and computer specifications.
* The performance of the product may vary depending on the usage environment, and availability may vary by store.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Part Number
ADQ73334011
What people are saying
