LT120F3 Refrigerator Air Filter (6 momth, 3-pack)

Insert the side tab of the new filter into the slot on the side of the central cover compartment.

Snap the other side of the filter down into place.

It may help to press the side of the central compartment outward while pressing down on the filter.

Make sure the side of the filter labeled "Back" is facing out.

Snap the cover of the filter back onto the filter compartment in the refrigerator.

After changing the filter, push and hold the Ice Plus / Air Filter button for three seconds to reset the filter sensor.