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LG Clothes Styler™ Adjustable Shoulder Hanger
LG Clothes Styler™ Adjustable Shoulder Hanger
Key Features
- LG Styler Genuine Hanger
- Adjustable shoulder design.
- Suitable for large garments.
Mounting Location
*The actual installation location of this item may vary depending on product model.
*For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
How to Use
For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
STEP 1
When using large-sized clothing, fully extend both sides of the adjustable hanger before hanging the garment.
STEP 2
Make sure to place the hanger securely into the slot of the moving hanger.
Caution
Noise may occur when used together with existing hangers.
When using with existing hangers, place the adjustable hangers starting from the right side.
Fully extend both sides of the hanger before use. Hanger may fall off during operation if only one side is extended.
When adjusting the hanger, hold and pull the end of the wing section. Holding near the moving joint may cause finger injury.
*Product images and features may contain advertising expressions and may differ from the actual product. Product appearance, specifications, etc. may change without prior notice for product improvement.
*All product images are photo cuts and may differ from the actual product. Product color may vary depending on monitor resolution, brightness settings, and computer specifications.
*The performance of the product may vary depending on the usage environment, and availability may vary by store.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
Product Weight (g)
460
Product Dimension (W x H x D, mm)
Minimum : 400 x 202 x 40, Maximum : 450 x 202 x 40
GENERAL
Part Number
AGF79600813
Category
Hanger
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