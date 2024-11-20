We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
*218PPI is supported for 27MD5KL only.
A Great Companion for Mac Users
LG UltraFine™ monitors offer a variety of innovative and complimentary features for Mac users, ranging from sleek design and port connectivity*, to in-built speakers and cameras.
*27MD5KL supports one Thunderbolt™ 3 port and three downstream USB Type-C™ ports.
*24MD4KL supports two Thunderbolt™ 3 ports (1 in/1 out) and three downstream USB Type-C™ ports.
^Built-in camera available on the 27MD5KL.
How to be UltraFine™ with Your Mac
The outstanding performance and functionality of LG UltraFine™ monitors allow you to work more effectively with Mac devices.