15 Place QuadWash® Dishwasher in Black Stainless Finish
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
CAPACITY -
-
Capacity (Place Setting)
15 Place Settings
DIMENSIONS -
-
Unit (W x D x H)
600mm x 600mm x 850mm
-
Packaging (W x D x H)
690mm x 664mm x 890mm
-
Weight
52.5kg
DESIGN -
-
Type
Free Standing
-
Finish
Black Stainless
-
Handle Design
Hidden Handle
-
Inner Tub Material
Stainless Steel
-
Control Type
Fully Electronic
-
Control Panel
Top Control
-
Button Type
Touch
-
Display Type
LED
-
Cycle Indicator Lights
Yes
-
LG SmartRack®+
Premium (Additional Tine Flexibility)
-
Cutlery Rack
Yes (Height Adjustable)
-
Adjustable Upper Rack
Yes (3 Heights)
PERFORMANCE -
-
Motor Type
Inverter Direct Drive
-
Operating Noise (PWL)
41 dbA
-
Aqua Stop Valve
Yes
-
QuadWash®
Yes
-
Spray Arms
3 (Top, Upper, Lower)
-
Vario Washing System
Yes
-
Soil Sensor
Yes
-
Concealed Heating Element
Yes
-
Water Softener
Yes
-
Auto Open Door
Yes
-
Drying Method
Condensing - Cold water connection required
SMART FEATURES -
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
SmartThinQ™
Yes
-
Wi-Fi
Yes
-
TagOn (NFC)
-
PROGRAMS & OPTIONS -
-
Programs
Auto, Intensive, Delicate, Eco, Turbo, Rinse, Express
-
Machine Clean
Yes
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Express Cycle
38 minutes
-
Turbo Cycle
59 minutes
-
Options
Dual Zone, Half Load (Top/Bottom), Energy Saver, High Temp (Up to 80° C), Extra Dry, Delay Start (1-12 Hours)
COMPLIANCE -
-
EAN
8806098026630
-
WELS Water Rating
5.5 Star
-
WELS Water Consumption
11.1L
-
Energy Rating
4 Star
-
Energy Consumption
246kWh/365 Uses
(Eco + Energy Saver Program)
WARRANTY -
-
Dishwasher
2 Years Parts & Labour
-
Direct Drive Motor
10 Year Parts Warranty*
*2 years parts and labour + 8 years on motor (parts only)
