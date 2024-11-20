We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Slim DVD/3D Blu-ray Disc Writer with M-DISC™ Support
All Spec
TRANSFER RATES WRITE (MAX)
-
BD-R (SL)
2x CLV, 4x PCAV, 6x CAV
-
M-Disc BD (BD-R SL)
2x CLV, 4x PCAV
-
BD-R (DL)
2x CLV, 4x PCAV, 6x CAV
-
BD-R (TL)
2x CLV, 4x PCAV
-
BD-R (QL)
2x CLV, 4x PCAV
-
BD-R (LTH)
2x CLV, 4x PCAV, 6x CAV
-
BD-RE (SL/DL/TL)
2x CLV
-
DVD-R (SL)
2x CLV, 4x PCAV, 8x CAV
-
DVD-R (DL)
2x CLV, 4x, 6x ZCLV
-
DVD+R (SL)
2.4x CLV, 4X PCAV, 8x CAV
-
M-Disc DVD (DVD+R SL)
4x PCAV
-
DVD+R (DL)
2.4x CLV, 6x ZCLV
-
DVD+RW
2.4x, 3.3x CLV, 4x, 6x, 8x ZCLV
-
DVD-RW
2x, 3x CLV, 4x, 6x ZCLV
-
DVD-RAM
2x, 3x CLV, 5x PCAV
-
CD-R
10x CLV, 16x, 24x CAV
-
CD-RW
4x, 10x CLV, 16x ZCLV
ACCESS TIME (1/3 STROKE)
-
BD-ROM
250ms typ
-
DVD-ROM
200ms typ.
-
CD-ROM
200ms typ.
-
External (Host)
USB 2.0 (480Mbits/s)
-
Internal (Drive)
SATA
SUSTAINED TRANSFER RATE
-
BD-ROM
26.97 MB/s (6x)max.
-
DVD-ROM
11.08 MB/s (8x)max.
-
CD-ROM
3.6 MB/s (24x) max.
BURST TRANSFER RATE
-
Transfer rate
USB 2.0 480 Mbps
ACCESSORIES
-
Include
Slim Portable Blu-ray, Blu-ray Drive Install Disc for Windows Writer,
Power DVD, Power 2 Go, Power Producer, Media Espresso
WARRANTY
-
Warranty
2 Years (Parts & Labour)
TRANSFER RATES READ (MAX)
-
BD-ROM (SL/DL)
6x CAV
-
BD-R (SL/DL)
6x CAV
-
BD-R (TL/QL)
6x CAV
-
BD-RE (SL/DL)
6x CAV
-
BD-RE (TL)
4x PCAV
-
BDMV (AACS Compliant Disc) (SL/DL)
6x CAV
-
DVD-ROM (SL/DL)
8x CAV
-
DVD-R (SL/DL)
8x CAV
-
DVD+R (SL/DL)
8x CAV
-
DVD-RW
8x CAV
-
DVD+RW
8x CAV
-
DVD-RAM
2x, 3x CLV, 5x PCAV
-
DVD-Video (CSS Compliant Disc) (SL/DL)
8x CAV
-
CD-R/RW/ROM
24x / 24x / 24x CAV
-
CD-DA
24x CAV
GENERAL FEATURES
-
Silent Play
Yes
-
Jamless Play
Yes
-
TV Connectivity
Yes
-
Buffer Size
4 MB Buffer Under-run prevention function embedded
SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS
-
CPU
Intel@Pentium D 3.2GHz or Higher (with USB 2.0)
-
Recommended
Intel Core 2 Duo P8600 2.4GHz or higher
-
HDD
30GB or more of available space (60GB for Blu-ray Disc authoring)
-
RAM
1GB or Higher
-
BD Movie Playback CPU
Following CPU recommended -Intel: E6400 or higher
-
Graphic Card
Card recommended with following GPU (Graphic Processing Unit)
-
nVidia
GeForce 7600GT or higher / GeForce 8400 or higher Graphic Card Driver shall meet AACS compliance criteria.
-
ATI
ATI Radeon HD 2400 or higher Graphic Card Driver shall meet AACS compliance criteria.
-
UPC
58231312942
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Dimension (WxHxD) mm
144 x 14.6 x 156
-
Weight (g)
Max 270
