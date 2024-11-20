We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Slim DVD Writer
All Spec
TRANSFER RATES WRITE (MAX)
-
DVD-R (SL)
4x PCAV, 8x CAV
-
DVD-R (DL)
2x CLV, 4x, 6x PCAV
-
DVD+R (SL)
4x PCAV, 8x CAV
-
M-DISC DVD (DVD+R)
4x PCAV
-
DVD+R (DL)
2.4x CLV, 6x PCAV
-
DVD+RW
2.4x CLV, 4x, 6x PCAV
-
DVD-RW
2x, 3x CLV, 4x, 6x ZCLV
-
DVD-RAM
2x, 3x CLV, 5x PCAV
-
CD-R
10x CLV, 16x PCAV, 24x CAV
-
CD-RW
4x, 10x CLV, 16x ZCLV, 24X ZCLV
ACCESS TIME (RANDOM ACC)
-
DVD-ROM
160ms typ.
-
CD-ROM
140ms typ.
SUSTAINED TRANSFER RATE
-
DVD-ROM
11.08 MB/s (8x) max.
-
CD-ROM
3.6 MB/s (24x) max.
GENERAL FEATURES
-
Buffer Size
0.5MB Buffer Under-run prevention function embedded
HOST INTERFACE
-
Internal (Drive)
SATA
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
5°C - 50 °C
-
Operation Humidity
15% to 85%
WARRANTY
-
Warranty
1 Years (Parts & Labour)
TRANSFER RATES READ (MAX)
-
DVD-ROM / DVD-R / DVD+R
8x CAV (SL/DL)
-
DVD-RW
8x CAV
-
DVD+RW
8x CAV
-
DVD-RAM
2x, 3x CLV, 5x PCAV
-
DVD-Video (Reading)
8x CAV
-
CD-R/RW/ROM
24x / 24x / 24x CAV
-
CD-DA Reading
24x CAV
OTHER FEATURES
-
Silent - CD-DA/Video-CD
10x CAV
-
Silent - DVD-Video
4x CAV
COMPLIANCE
-
RoHS
Yes
-
Safety UL
Yes
-
CB & IEC60825-1 Report
Yes
-
TUV
Yes
-
SEMKO
Yes
-
FDA
Yes
-
SONCAP
Yes
-
CNAS
Yes
-
EMC
KC / BSMI /CE / FCC / VCCI / RCM / CU
-
Laser Safety
Class 1 laser product comply with DHHS rules 21 CFR Subchapter J Class 1 laser product to EN60825-1 / IEC 60825-1
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Dimension (WxHxD) mm
128 x 12.7 x 127
-
Weight (g)
160 (Without Bezel)
SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS
-
UPC
058231314434
