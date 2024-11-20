We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
530L Slim French Door Fridge in Black Finish
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
DESIGN
-
Type
French Door
-
Finish
Black
-
Internal Electronic Controls
Yes
-
Hidden Hinges
Yes
CAPACITY
-
Total
530L
-
Refrigerator
321L
-
Freezer
209L
REFRIGERATOR FEATURES
-
Interior Lamp
Yes (LED)
-
Surround Cooling™ - Multi-Air Flow™
Yes
-
Shelving - Fixed
2
-
Shelving - Adjustable
1
-
Door Baskets - Fixed
6
-
Drawers - Crisper
2
FREEZER FEATURES
-
Interior Lamp
Yes (LED)
-
Drawers
6
TECHNICAL
-
Refrigerant Type
R600A
-
Inverter Compressor
Yes
-
Digital Sensors (inc. Room Sensor)
Yes (5)
-
Door Open Alarm
Yes
SMART FEATURES
-
Smart Diagnosis®
Yes
DIMENSIONS
-
Height
1787mm
-
Width
835mm
-
Depth - Without Door
618mm
-
Depth - Without Handle
734mm
-
Depth - With Door & Handle
734mm
-
Packaging (W x D x H)
885mm x 765mm x 1890mm
-
Weight (Unit)
104kg
-
Weight (Packaging)
114kg
COMPLIANCE
-
EAN
8806091457387
-
Energy Consumption
419kWh/Year
-
Energy Rating
4 Stars
WARRANTY
-
Refrigerator
2 Years
-
Inverter Compressor
10 Year Parts Warranty*
*2 Years parts and labour + 3 years on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) parts only + 5 years on compressor (part only)
DISCLAIMERS
-
Disclaimers
12 Years parts and labour on the product + 3 years on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) parts only + 5 years on compressor (part only)
-
