708L French Door Fridge, with Door-in-Door®, in Matte Black Stainless Steel
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
CAPACITY -
-
Total Capacity
708L
-
Refrigerator Capacity
392L
-
Freezer Capacity
303L
-
Ice Maker Capacity
13L
REFRIGERATOR STYLE -
-
Refrigerator Style
French Door Fridge
DIMENSIONS -
-
Height (mm)
1802
-
Depth - Without Door (mm)
610
-
Depth - Without Handle (mm)
759
-
Depth - With Door & Handle (mm)
759
-
Width (mm)
912
-
Weight
150kg
ENERGY CONSUMPTION -
-
Energy Consumption per year
650kWh/year
-
Energy Rating
2½ Star
EXTERNAL FEATURES
-
Finish
Matte Black Stainless Steel
-
Hidden Hinges
Yes
-
Door-in-Door®
Yes
-
Insta View®
Yes
-
Ice Maker
Yes
-
Water Dispenser
Yes
-
Door Open Alarm
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ®
Yes
EXTERNAL FEATURES
-
Finish
Matte Black Stainless Steel
-
Hidden Hinges
Yes
-
Door-In-Door®
Yes
-
Insta View®
No
-
Ice Maker
Yes
-
Water Dispenser
Yes
-
Door Open Alarm
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ®
Yes
INTERNAL FEATURES(FRIDGE)-
-
Interior Lamp
LED
-
Shelving
1 Fixed, 4 Adjustable
-
Door Baskets
7 Fixed, 1 Adjustable
-
Drawers
2 Regular Crisper Drawers
-
Deodorizer
Yes (Pure-N-Fresh)
-
Internal Water Filter
Yes
-
Cooling Fan
Dual Speed
-
Refrigerant Type
R600A
-
Compressor Type
Inverter Linear Compressor
INTERNAL FEATURES(FREEZER)-
-
Interior Lamp
LED
-
Door Baskets
6
-
Drawers
6
EAN -
-
EAN
8806098200894
WARRANTY -
-
Warranty
10 Year Parts Warranty*
* 2 Years parts and labour + 3 years on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) parts only + 5 years on compressor (part only)
