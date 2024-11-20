We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
583L 3 Door French Door Fridge with Auto Ice Maker & Water Dispenser
All Spec
CAPACITY
-
Total
583 Litres
-
Refrigerator
380 Litres
-
Freezer
203 Litres
EXTERNAL FEATURES
-
Finish
Stainless Steel
-
Water Dispenser
Yes
-
Hidden Hinges
Yes
-
Electronic Temp Control Panel
Yes
-
Air Ventilation
Front to Front
-
Door Open Alarm
Yes
-
BioShield
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Height to Top of Hinge
1745mm
-
Height to Top of Case
1745mm
-
Depth without Door
726mm
-
Depth without Handle
825mm
-
Depth with Door & Handle
885mm
-
Width
762mm
-
Weight
111kg
